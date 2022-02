DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating after a woman was found shot and lying face down in the street over the weekend. It was just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 13 when Dallas police officers were called to the 8800 block of Fair Oaks Crossing, at Whitehurst Drive. It was there police found the 61 year old woman. Officials say she was still moving, but was unresponsive.

