ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson sent questionnaire by police over lockdown parties in No 10

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWpLS_0eCAf2s700

Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in No 10, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s office confirmed late on Friday that he had received the legal form from the Metropolitan Police . A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister “will respond as required”.

The move means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.

Mr Johnson is enduring the most challenging time of his premiership over claims he attended parties while the country was under strict Covid curbs.

Fifteen Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to resign and on Thursday former prime minister Sir John Major used a speech to accuse him and No 10 officials of breaking lockdown laws and concocting “brazen excuses” about the Partygate affair.

Tobias Ellwood, one of the Conservative MPs to have written a letter of no confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady, told BBC Newsnight : “We need to get this resolved. The nation is looking at this.

“There’s a massive level of trust to be regained. We need to move forward, this is a mess.”

The Met is currently investigating 12 events as part of Operation Hillman and are sending the questionnaires to more than 50 individuals across Downing Street and wider government.

The force say the questionnaires ask for an “account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event” and have “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”.

A spokesperson previously told The Independent that answers provided “will be treated as written statements made under caution”.

Police cautions are used when an individual is suspected of a criminal offence. Recipients of the questionnaire will be informed they have seven days to respond.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said it would be “very tough” for Mr Johnson to cling on to power if he is fined.

“It will be difficult, he knows that,” the senior MP said in an interview with the i newspaper.

Sir Iain added: “If you’ve set the laws, and you break them and the police decide you have broken them... and then there’s the unredacted [Sue Gray] report – the two things will come together.”

Rishi Sunak said earlier on Friday he is not expecting to be asked to fill out a police questionnaire in relation to the Partygate investigation.

The chancellor told Sky News he did not think he had broken Covid rules when he went to a birthday event hosted by Carrie Johnson for her husband on 19 June 2020.

Pressed on if he still has confidence in the prime minister, Mr Sunak added he “has my total support”.

Mr Johnson has reportedly hired a legal expert to give him advice after he is alleged to have been at up to six gatherings – including the “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown.

The lawyer, paid for by the prime minister personally, will focus on the fact that No10 is Mr Johnson’s home and his workplace, reports The Times.

Mr Johnson allegedly attended an additional event organised by his wife in No10 in November that year, during which Abba songs were reportedly heard on the night of former chief adviser Dominic Cumming’s departure.

On Friday evening, the PM’s former aide Mr Cummings tweeted: “Great work tory mps leaving this crippled joke of a pm spending next 7 days bunkered down with lawyers trying to remember all his different lies while another major global crisis unfolds.”

Outgoing Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick this week suggested some of those being contacted by officers will end up with fines.

“Clearly, some, but probably not all, of those people may very well end up with a ticket,” she told BBC Radio London.

Met Police declined to comment further when approached on Friday evening.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory MP claims she criticised Boris Johnson for damaging UK’s international reputation ‘by mistake’

A Conservative MP has said she wrote a letter criticising Boris Johnson for damaging the UK's international reputation "in error".Joy Morrissey was appointed to be Mr Johnson's parliamentary private secretary in last week's reshuffle, a role which will see her work closely with him.But there were blushes in Whitehall over the weekend after it emerged that Ms Morrissey had strongly criticised the government for cutting international aid. The MP had argued in a letter to a concerned constituent that the cuts were "a mere drop in ocean compared with what the Government is currently borrowing, and will do little to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Top Tory denounces ‘woke psychodrama’ as PM’s party questionnaire to stay private

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he claimed was a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West as he gave a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by a right-wing think tank.Speaking at the controversial Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.Elsewhere, No 10 has revealed Boris Johnson’s responses to his Metropolitan Police questionnaire into lockdown parties will not be made public. The PM, who has appointed his own lawyer, is set to claim the three leaving parties he attended were part of his “working life”.Follow live updates below Read More Boris Johnson sent questionnaire by police over lockdown parties in No 10Duncan Smith warns PM against trying to cling to power if police find wrongdoingJohnson faces possible fine over party claims after receiving police questions
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson 'will claim he was working during Abba party': PM set to claim No10 flat is an office space - as he 'and Carrie' receive police Partygate questionnaire that MUST be answered truthfully

Boris Johnson will deny breaking Covid-19 rules and tell police he was working on the night of the alleged 'Abba Party' in the Downing Street flat, according to reports. The Prime Minister last night received his questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in No 10, Downing Street confirmed, sharing the news late on Friday night as the Ukraine crisis dominated the news cycle.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Intelligence on Russian troop build-up ‘not encouraging’, says Boris Johnson

The latest intelligence on the build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine is “not encouraging”, Boris Johnson has said following a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee.The prime minister said that there were some hopeful signs of Moscow being ready to continue diplomatic conversations.But he made clear he was sceptical about suggestions that president Vladimir Putin may be pulling back from the brink of war, pointing to evidence of field hospitals being built in Belarus near the border with Ukraine and army formations being brought closer to the frontier.The construction of field hospitals - used to provide...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

High Court ruling on Hancock’s pandemic appointments ‘incredibly significant’

A ruling that then health secretary Matt Hancock did not comply with a public sector equality duty when making appointments during the pandemic is “incredibly significant”, according to a think tank boss.The Runnymede Trust, an independent race equality think tank, won a High Court fight after complaining about Government appointments made during the pandemic.Two judges ruled that Mr Hancock did not comply with a public sector equality duty when appointing Conservative peer Baroness Dido Harding and Mike Coupe, a former colleague of Baroness Harding, to posts in 2020.Compliance with the law does not allow members of the executive to simply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Wokeness’ undermines leadership in the Met Police, Malcolm Severn claims

Malcolm Severn claims “wokeness” has undermined leadership in institutions like the Metropolitan Police following Cressida Dick’s resignation.Speaking to Trevor Phillips on The Great Debate, Mr Servern said: “It’s essential the police maintain the trust and the respect of the public they are employed to serve, too many senior appointments are dictated by wokeness rather than the ability of the individual to do the job.”CEO of BYP Network Kike Oniwinde added: “We need to look far and wide for the right leader.“The right leader will come forward and share that they want to make a difference in the police force.”Sign up to our newsletter. Read More Northern Ireland removes Covid restrictionsScott Morrison says China has been ‘banding together with Russia’ amid Ukraine crisisUS closes Kiev embassy and moves staff to western Ukraine
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘Mixed signals’ coming out of Russia about prospect of Ukraine invasion, says PM

Boris Johnson has said there are “mixed signals” coming out of Russia about the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine after Moscow claimed to be withdrawing troops from near the border.The Prime Minister said the intelligence he had received was not encouraging, with the construction of field hospitals and the movement of extra forces closer to the border with Ukraine suggesting preparations were being made for an invasion.Following a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee, Mr Johnson suggested there was a “diplomatic opening” to resolve the crisis without a war.But the Russians had the preparations in place to launch an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scott Morrison says China has been ‘banding together with Russia’ amid Ukraine crisis

Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict.Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border.“I do note that the Chinese government, together with the Russian government, have been banding together on this issue and that the Chinese government has not denounced what is occurring in Ukraine,” he said.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Police#Uk#Covid#Conservative#Operation Hillman
The Independent

Russia attack ‘would not stop at Ukraine’ and could spread to Eastern Europe, warns Liz Truss

Russian military activity which Western leaders fear could spill over into war “would not stop at Ukraine”, the British foreign secretary has warned.Commenting on the implications of the Kremlin-instructed build-up of an estimated 130,000 troops along the Ukraine border, Liz Truss said an invasion would be seen as an “attack” on the wider region.She told Sky News: “President Putin has actively questioned why other countries in eastern Europe are members of Nato … so this, I fear, would not stop at Ukraine. “This is an attack on the neighbouring states of Russia and other east European countries.”🇷🇺 Is Putin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Greek parliament considers major arms deals with France

Greece’s government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement for three new French-made frigates that defense officials say are vital for addressing ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey. Lawmakers are also debating whether to add six new Rafale fighter jets to an existing order for 18 planes â six of them newly built and 12 that were previously in service in the French air force. NATO members Greece and Turkey remain at odds over maritime boundaries and mineral exploitation rights in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. A Turkish oil and gas survey...
WORLD
The Independent

Northern Ireland removes Covid restrictions

All remaining Covid legal restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be lifted and replaced by guidance.Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed on Monday that all legal restrictions in the region would be replaced by guidance from February 15.Under current Covid regulations, people are still required to wear face coverings in public places and Covid certificates are needed for nightclubs.Mr Swann, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, was advised last week on the potential legal complications of him replacing Covid regulations with guidance, without the wider endorsement of an executive.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More ‘Wokeness’ undermines leadership in the Met Police, Malcolm Severn claimsScott Morrison says China has been ‘banding together with Russia’ amid Ukraine crisisUS closes Kiev embassy and moves staff to western Ukraine
WORLD
The Independent

What are the coronavirus rules in the four UK nations?

Coronavirus legal restrictions are being lifted in Northern Ireland and replaced with guidance.Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed on Monday that he would make an order revoking the remaining rules on Tuesday.But what are the current rules or guidance in all the nations of the UK?– Northern IrelandUnder the Covid-19 regulations, people were still required to wear face coverings in public places and Covid certificates were needed for nightclubs.Hospitality and entertainment venues will still be encouraged to use the Covid certificates but it will no longer be legally required.The regulations in Northern Ireland were not due to expire until March 24,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: UK fears invasion beyond Ukraine, as Nato warns no sign of Kremlin backing down

A Russian invasion of Ukraine may continue to other eastern European countries, Liz Truss said as Nato warned that there was no sign that Moscow was backing down.The UK foreign secretary warned an attack was “imminent” and could happen at any moment. Ms Truss said: “This I fear is an attack that wouldn’t stop at Ukraine, but would spread to Eastern Europe.”Russia’s defence ministry earlier said that troops in regions by Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing military drills, a step that was received with caution in Europe.Nato general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said there would have to...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK must address discrimination concerns over Prevent counter-extremism programme, UN expert says

Authorities must urgently address concerns about discrimination and the “de-facto criminalisation of children” in the Prevent counter-extremism programme, a United Nations expert has said. Professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in counter-terrorism, said police and the Home Office must have the confidence of all parts of society for “long-term success in preventing violence”.She warned that a report by campaigners, which called for the Prevent programme to be withdrawn, raised questions about its “pre-criminal” interventions over radicalisation concerns.“The data provided underscores the critical need to directly attend to deep concerns about discrimination, stigma, de-facto criminalisation of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Opposition demand action from Humza Yousaf on ‘wholly unacceptable’ A&E waits

A quarter of patients in hospital accident and emergency departments were not treated in the target time, with almost 500 having to wait 12 hours or more to be dealt with, the latest figures show.Data for the week ending February 6 showed 74.4% of patients in A&E were admitted to hospital, transferred or discharged within four hours – down from 75.6% of patients the previous week and well below the Scottish Government target of 95%.Staff in A&E units dealt with 23,429 cases over the seven days – with 1,346 patients there for eight hours or more.Meanwhile, a total of 498 patients spent...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

501K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy