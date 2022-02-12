Meet the Gainesville baker who sent 12,000 cookies to the Super Bowl

With the help of some recruited volunteers, Gainesville baker Rebekah Rico recently prepared 12,000 cookies for family, friends and VIP fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams attending Super Bowl LVI. Photo courtesy Rebekah Rico

What does a home kitchen do with nearly 700 eggs, 350 pounds of sugar, 1,400 sticks of butter, 550 pounds of flour and 1,100 pounds of frosting? Whip up a batch of 12,000 cookies bound for Super Bowl LVI, naturally.

Handmade and decorated by Baked Gainesville’s chief cookie artisan Rebekah Rico — along with some recruited volunteers — the cookies were shipped off to Los Angeles by way of FedEx Freight last Monday, where they’ll be savored by family, friends and VIP fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The job was commissioned by On Location, which curates elevated sports, lifestyle and music experiences for personal and corporate clients. The company enlisted Rico to supply cookies for the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup last year — albeit on a much smaller scale.

According to Rico, the Super Bowl shipment filled 18 pallets weighing a cumulative 2,790 pounds.

“I didn’t really know what I was getting into in terms of the numbers (for the Super Bowl),” Rico said. “That’s just so outside of my normal life.”

A born-and-bred Gainesvillian and mother of five, Rico stumbled into the custom cookie business three years ago whilst searching for a creative outlet.

“It’s not anything that I planned to do,” she said. “My kids were all at school one morning and I had looked up (cookie decorating classes) and couldn’t find any within driving distance, so I just YouTubed it and just played around in the kitchen that day. I was so proud of those cookies when the kids came home and posted something about them on Facebook and people started saying, ‘I want some of those, can I buy some?’ It just kind of took off in a direction that I certainly didn’t set out intending.”

Since then, Rico has been single-handedly filling custom orders from her kitchen — though with Valentine’s Day being on the heels of the Super Bowl project, she’s had to turn some customers away. Some, however, rolled up their own sleeves and volunteered to pitch in.

“That’s probably been one of the hardest adjustments to doing an order of this scale — I’ve grown to love the people that I do custom orders for and have families that I have been blessed to do their baby showers and their birthdays and their weddings, and suddenly I had to say no to so many things to be able to create space to do this,” Rico said. “That’s just been a neat experience to have people rally and support me like that. I didn’t expect that and certainly don’t feel entitled to people helping like that, but that really was a blessing, a surprise — to have people who just wanted to pitch in to be a part of it. It’s been a real humbling experience for sure.”

Rico and her reinforcements produced 8,000 cookies over the course of a few months, storing them in a commercial freezer until shipping time. However, because the teams weren’t determined until two weeks ago, Rico said she only had a span of five days to produce the remaining 4,000 cookies.

“It was a little stressful to figure out how to generate that many cookies in that short a period of time,” she said. “The logistical side was challenging, but it all worked out and I learned a ton.”