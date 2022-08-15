Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Son Is Warming Hearts! See Baby No. 2’s Photo Album

Welcome to the pack! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott , are proud parents of two after the arrival of their son. Initially, the baby boy's name was Wolf Webster, but Kylie has since revealed that his name has since been changed.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him," she shared via Instagram Stories in March 2022. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

When Was Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Son Born?

The reality star-turned-beauty mogul welcomed her baby boy on February 2, 2022, just one day after celebrating the fourth birthday of daughter Stormi Webster, whom the couple welcomed on February 1, 2018.

Days after announcing their little one's birth, Kylie surprised fans by sharing the unique moniker they gave him on February 11. However, his name has since been changed.

What Is His New Name?

“We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Kylie told Extra in an interview from April 2022. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

However, in August, Kris Jenner 's boyfriend Corey Gamble caused a flurry of speculation about the baby's moniker when he seemingly mentioned a name in a birthday shoutout to Kylie that fans thought might be the baby's.

“Happpppppy B day to the One of one’s. To My Ace thats always got my back out here in these trenches of life…. Thank you @ kylie jenner ,” he captioned his birthday post. “Big Love HBD. & Thank you for all & my beautiful grand babies! Rav what up … ha.”

While Rav stuck out to many fans, some pointed out that it could just be Corey’s nickname for Travis.

The Life of Kylie star previously confirmed she was expecting her second baby in September 2021, more than three years after Stormi was born and amid rumors they had another bundle of joy on the way.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Still Together?

Prior to their baby No. 2 news, the couple had been on and off. However, they reconciled and have been going strong again since June 2021.

How Does Stormi Feel About Being a Big Sister to the Baby Boy?

Stormi is already a natural when it comes to being a big sister, an insider told Life & Style exclusively following the baby's arrival. "She's absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him," the insider added about their precious bond. "You should've seen the look of excitement on Stormi's face when she first laid eyes on him."

Plus, now that he's here, "Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi showering her brother with kisses and holding him for the first time, which he's getting framed and will hang in the nursery," the insider continued.

The sweet connection between the two kids comes as no surprise to the Kylie Cosmetics founder and "SICKO MODE" rapper, another source previously told Life & Style , considering the toddler has been looking forward to meeting her new sibling.

"Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins," the second source explained. "She loves being around other children and can't wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after ."

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie and Travis’ son!