Are you hearing the phrase “Kubernetes vs Docker” more and more these days? Do you also take Kubernetes vs Docker as either-or? Believe me; this is a misleading conception. In fact, it has become a myth these days. Most of the people ask a question, what should they use, Kubernetes or Docker? This is the same as you are comparing Apples with Apple Pie. When you break down this myth, you will find that Kubernetes and Docker are not direct competitors and these both are fundamentally different technologies that work together for building, delivering, and scaling containerized applications.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO