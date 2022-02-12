Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing guard at Bay Area federal building

A guilty plea is bringing some closure to the family of a security officer at the Oakland federal building, gunned down in a drive-by shooting May 2020. The case is giving us a glimpse into the extremist Boogaloo movement.

On Friday, the two sides agreed that the gunman, Steven Carrillo, 33, should serve 41 years in prison, but the judge made it clear she still has to decide if she'll accept that deal.

Carrillo entered San Francisco Federal Court in an orange jail jumpsuit, shackled at the hands and feet, and faced more than a dozen relatives of the man he now admits killing in May 2020 - Pat Underwood, security officer at the Oakland federal building.

"What do you want people to know about your brother?"

"My brother, my brother was amazing. My brother, such a humble man. And he helped so many different people that, that he never talked about, you know, he's just one of those people that just always did the right thing."

After Underwood's sister read a statement to the court calling Carrillo a domestic terrorist, he described how he planned the attack, how he networked on Facebook and found a driver, and how he used a George Floyd protest that night as cover. He opened the side door on this white van and fired 19 shots with a homemade automatic rifle - a ghost gun, killing Underwood and injuring his partner.

The FBI says that Steven Carrillo and accomplice Robert Justus Jr. are being charged in the fatal shooting of federal officer Pat Underwood at the Federal Building in Oakland on May 29.

Two of Underwood's relatives rushed from the courtroom in tears as Carrillo spoke.

Angela Underwood Jacobs told the I-Team, "So the idea of him not living when he should be is excruciating, is very, extremely painful."

Finally, in a loud, clear voice, Carrillo - the former military police sergeant at Travis Air Force base said, "Guilty, your honor." The parties agreed to a 41-year-sentence. The judge says she still has to decide if she'll accept the agreement.

"Is it hard?" Angela Underwood Jacobs said. "Extremely, extremely difficult. Because on one hand, you think an eye for an eye. But at the same time, I don't want to I don't want to live my life with hatred built in my heart."

The Santa Cruz District Attorney was also here. Carrillo is accused of killing a sheriff's sergeant there eight days later.

Someone spotted the same white van with guns and bomb-making material inside. When officers approached Carrillo's Ben Lomond home, he opened fire, killing Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller. Carrillo got away, hijacked a car, but some neighbors were able to subdue him. As police led him away, he may have given a clue to his motives.

A man from Sweden is giving us new insight into Steven Carrillo, the Santa Cruz County Air Force sergeant now held in the shooting deaths of a sheriff's deputy and a federal security officer.

Steven Carrillo shouted, "This is what I came here to fight. I'm sick of these damn police."

Before his arrest, Carrillo used his own blood on the trunk of a car to write several sayings from the Boogaloo movement, a loose network of militia-style extremists.

Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell told the I-Team, "The entry of plea here in his federal case has absolutely no bearing on what we're going to do in Santa Cruz County. And Mr. Carrillo is going to answer for the brutal murder of Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller and the other crimes that he committed in our county."

The next hearing in Santa Cruz is in April, and his sentencing in the federal case is June 3.