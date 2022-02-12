Solving the world’s problems, one Lego at a time: Lakeview robotics team's core values shine at state competition

Lakeview Academy's middle school robotics team recently took part in a state-level competition hosted by First Lego League at Georgia Tech. - photo by Scott Rogers

For a group of students at Lakeview Academy, a private school in Gainesville, robotics isn’t just about building Lego robots and having fun — it’s also about working as a team to solve real-world problems.

“That’s why I got into robotics,” said sixth grader Sierra Piper, one of the designers for the school’s robotics team. “I just wanted to try to solve real-world problems with a team.”

Last weekend, the Lakeview robotics team traveled to Georgia Tech to take part in a state-level competition hosted by First Lego League, a worldwide competition in which elementary and middle school students use robots to complete tasks related to a yearly theme.

This year’s theme was cargo connect, which focused on improving the transportation of products and getting them from point A to point B as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Lakeview was the only school in North Georgia to make it to the state level, according to Wade Parker, who volunteers as a coach for the school’s robotics team. He said Georgia had more than 380 teams this year, more than any other state.

“So it’s always been very high competition,” he said.

They finished 12th overall and took home the first-place trophy for core values, the category that measures how well the kids work together. The other categories were robot design, robot competition and a design project related to the theme.

For their project, the students came up with a reusable box that would cut down on cardboard waste.

“This year they designed a new packaging method that will remove 25% of all the cardboard waste out of all of our landfills by coming up with a recyclable box Amazon and other people can use,” Parker said.

Piper was one of the designers. She and the team crafted a prototype of a reusable box that does away with the packing tape by having a lid that closes magnetically.

Piper said the robotics program at Lakeview has turned a solitary hobby into one that involves cooperation and teamwork.

“Robotics was first something I did alone,” she said. “But I wanted to get exposed to more of working with other people than just myself (and) hearing other people’s ideas.”

For the robot competition category, each team is given their own competition board, and they have two and a half minutes to complete as many transportation-related tasks as possible, scoring points in the process.

Even among competing teams, the students are friendly and go out of their way to help one another, according to Parker.

“It’s not cutthroat,” he said. “One of our batteries went out in one of our robots and one of the other teams jumped in and spotted us a battery, so it’s like that. It’s a huge family of people.”

But it is still a competition, after all.

“We turned our robot into a battle bot,” said seventh grader Hayden Silcox, one of the builders. “And since it's probably the most durable one there, we thought it might be very interesting to see — just a fun way to kind of mess around with the competition, maybe get them a little intimidated. And by little, I mean, we could probably crack a Lego piece if we wanted to, and that’s saying something.”