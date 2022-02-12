ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Solving the world’s problems, one Lego at a time: Lakeview robotics team's core values shine at state competition

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRiU4_0eC6EMVK00
Lakeview Academy's middle school robotics team recently took part in a state-level competition hosted by First Lego League at Georgia Tech. - photo by Scott Rogers

For a group of students at Lakeview Academy, a private school in Gainesville, robotics isn’t just about building Lego robots and having fun — it’s also about working as a team to solve real-world problems.

“That’s why I got into robotics,” said sixth grader Sierra Piper, one of the designers for the school’s robotics team. “I just wanted to try to solve real-world problems with a team.”

Last weekend, the Lakeview robotics team traveled to Georgia Tech to take part in a state-level competition hosted by First Lego League, a worldwide competition in which elementary and middle school students use robots to complete tasks related to a yearly theme.

This year’s theme was cargo connect, which focused on improving the transportation of products and getting them from point A to point B as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Lakeview was the only school in North Georgia to make it to the state level, according to Wade Parker, who volunteers as a coach for the school’s robotics team. He said Georgia had more than 380 teams this year, more than any other state.

“So it’s always been very high competition,” he said.

They finished 12th overall and took home the first-place trophy for core values, the category that measures how well the kids work together. The other categories were robot design, robot competition and a design project related to the theme.

For their project, the students came up with a reusable box that would cut down on cardboard waste.

“This year they designed a new packaging method that will remove 25% of all the cardboard waste out of all of our landfills by coming up with a recyclable box Amazon and other people can use,” Parker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZ6Ix_0eC6EMVK00

Piper was one of the designers. She and the team crafted a prototype of a reusable box that does away with the packing tape by having a lid that closes magnetically.

Piper said the robotics program at Lakeview has turned a solitary hobby into one that involves cooperation and teamwork.

“Robotics was first something I did alone,” she said. “But I wanted to get exposed to more of working with other people than just myself (and) hearing other people’s ideas.”

For the robot competition category, each team is given their own competition board, and they have two and a half minutes to complete as many transportation-related tasks as possible, scoring points in the process.

Even among competing teams, the students are friendly and go out of their way to help one another, according to Parker.

“It’s not cutthroat,” he said. “One of our batteries went out in one of our robots and one of the other teams jumped in and spotted us a battery, so it’s like that. It’s a huge family of people.”

But it is still a competition, after all.

“We turned our robot into a battle bot,” said seventh grader Hayden Silcox, one of the builders. “And since it's probably the most durable one there, we thought it might be very interesting to see — just a fun way to kind of mess around with the competition, maybe get them a little intimidated. And by little, I mean, we could probably crack a Lego piece if we wanted to, and that’s saying something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtSIW_0eC6EMVK00
Lakeview Academy students work Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the school's innovation studio where they build projects for robotics competition. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Lakeview, GA
newsnationnow.com

Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

(NewsNation Now) — The White House keeps saying it’s trying to negotiate, and Russia continues to say it’s open to a diplomatic solution, but that runs counter to what observers on the ground in Ukraine say they’re seeing. U.S. officials say the threat of a Russian...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Robot Competition#Lakeview Academy#Sierra Piper#First Lego League
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
192
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy