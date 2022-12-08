ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Team USA’s Dating Histories: Inside Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin and More Winter Olympians’ Love Lives

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwyQU_0eC6AGLo00

Gold medal love! As Team USA’s finest athletes compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, their loved ones are some of their biggest fans.

Shaun White , who competed in his final Winter Olympics in February 2022, has been dating actress Nina Dobrev since 2020. Once White took a spontaneous trip to visit Dobrev on the set of Redeeming Love in South Africa, the X Games medalist knew he found love.

“That was actually how we kind of started our relationship,” White exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022 . “I was like, ‘All right. Yeah. OK.’ And she [thought], ‘Oh, this guy, he came to play. He’s serious.’ So that’s a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling.”

He added at the time: “I wish I could sum it up into one or two things. It’s such a mix of everything. Like our dogs [Maverick and Steve] get along , you know? We have common interests. The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It’s just been great.”

While the 2022 Olympians’ loves were unable to support the athletes in person due to coronavirus protocols , fans like Dobrev (and her dogs!) settled for watching the sports events on TV .

“We’ll be anxiously watching from home and cheering him on ,” the Vampire Diaries alum told Us in February 2022 . “I’m very, very excited for him. I can’t wait. I taped it, so it’s at the house, and as soon as I get home, I’m gonna sit down with my girlfriends and we’re gonna catch up and watch. … [He’s had] such an incredibly long and amazing, successful run of the sport.”

Dobrev and the Air & Style founder are not the only Winter Olympians to find love. Evan Bates and ice dance partner Madison Chock — whose joint performance helped Team USA clinch a silver medal in the 2022 figure skating team event — not only compete together, they have also been dating since 2017.

“We just really fell in love on the ice and grew closer together,” Bates — who shares two dogs with Chock — told Us in September 2018 , noting that he previously had a crush on her when they were teenagers. “I love her personality. I love her zest for life. You can just see it when she walks into a room.”

Chock, for her part, told Us at the time: “What don’t I love about him? He’s so smart. He’s one of the smartest people I have had the pleasure of knowing.”

Scroll below to find out who the Winter Olympians have dated through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
E! News

Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson breaks online silence to post statement about The Match

Phil Mickelson may not be part of The Match anymore, but that doesn't mean Lefty won't be watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. News broke in late November the six-time major champion was being booted from the enterprise owing to his association with LIV Golf.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Ring Magazine

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
In Style

Kate Hudson Wore an Ab-Baring Cutout Gown for a Date with Her Son Ryder Robinson

Last night, Kate Hudson left her fiancé Danny Fujikawa at home and brought a very special plus-one to the United Nations gala — her 18-year-old son, Ryder Robinson. With her eldest child as her date, Kate was photographed linking arms with Ryder as they made their way into the event venue in New York City while wearing a white long-sleeved gown with a deep V-neck and a diamond-shaped cutout at her midriff that was held together by a pair of metallic clasps at the top and bottom. She accessorized with a champagne-colored clutch, towering platform heels, and a giant gold cocktail ring on her right hand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Becky G Engaged To Simon Lletget: Singer Shows Off Massive Ring From Soccer Star

Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth gives brilliant bunker tip during The Match

The Match is always a good time for golf fans. With contestants mic’d up, viewers get a chance to hear conversations inside the ropes and get to know the golfers in a different manner than during a typical tournament broadcast. As a bonus, sometimes fans even get an insight...
SheKnows

Helena Christensen Is Embracing Her Inner Forest Nymph As She Leaps Through a River in a White Swimsuit

Helena Christensen can pull off any style, whether it be a darker gothic lingerie set or something that makes her look like an IRL fairy. And her newest video proves she’s the Queen of ethereal swimsuit videos! On Dec 10, Christensen uploaded a video and a series of photos of her latest nature excursion with the caption, “🧊❣️.” In the video, we see the supermodel doing yoga in ice-cold water (much like when Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis was doing the Wim Hof breathing method in a pile of freezing snow!) How is it that in freezing temperatures, Christensen still looks like...
In Style

Lily Collins Looked Like the Antithesis of Emily Cooper in Fendi and Ankle-Breaking Heels

Despite what she may wear on screen, Lily Collins is on a mission to prove that her own personal style is a lot less Emily Cooper and a lot more muted and mature. Case in point? While continuing to promote Emily in Paris’s third season during an appearance on Good Morning America, the actress was spotted in something completely devoid of pattern, color, or (gasp!) even a statement sleeve — three of Emily’s wardrobe staples.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bieksa On Chara Story: ‘One Of The Dumbest Things We’ve Ever Heard’

As promised by Sportsnet Insider Jeff Marek in a tweet on Thursday, former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa shot down a recent story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final told by former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara as ‘One of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard’. In case...
WWD

Meghann Fahy Promises You’re Not Ready for ‘The White Lotus’ Finale Twist

As each episode of “The White Lotus” premieres on Sundays on HBO, the subsequent hours are dedicated to online theorizing, recapping and praising, with increasingly frequent posts pointing to Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne being one of this season’s very best. So it’s crazy to imagine Fahy as anyone other than Daphne — which, she says, is creator Mike White’s superpower.  Fahy originally auditioned for season one, for the role that eventually went to Alexandra Daddario. More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'After a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

262K+
Followers
25K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy