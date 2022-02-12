ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

$7 Million In Marijuana Found In Massive Lake County Pot Bust

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Lake County (CBS SF) – Authorities in Lake County this week located more than 2,000 plants and over 7,500 pounds of processed marijuana in what sheriff’s deputies billed as the single largest seizure in county history.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Roadmap Taskforce and Marijuana Enforcement Unit were investigating reports of water theft in the area of Henderson Drive in Clearlake Oaks, not far from the shores of Clear Lake.

Investigators said they found three homes in the area used to dry and process marijuana. The homes were all connected to the water theft, according to deputies.

Later that day, deputies served a search warrant at all three homes. During the search, deputies said they found a 12 gauge shotgun, 2,326 plants and about 7,600 pounds of processed marijuana, much of it ready for sale.

According to deputies, the seized cannabis had an approximate value of $7 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9A3c_0eC55kCj00

Marijuana seized in a bust of three residences in Clearlake Oaks on February 8, 2022. (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

“The seizure of seven thousand six hundred pounds is the single largest seizure of processed marijuana by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, to date,” deputies said in a statement.

During the bust, authorities also arrested 52-year-old Salvador Diaz Maciel at one of the homes. Maciel was booked into the Lake County Correctional Facility on suspicion of illegal cultivation and processing of marijuana.

It was not immediately known when Maciel would appear in court on the charges.

“Operations such as this one pump large amounts of unregulated and untaxed cannabis into the market. They avoid the costs that legitimate growers have to encumber by stealing water, avoiding taxes, and not complying with any regulations,” Sheriff Brian Martin said in a statement. “These operations adversely impact the legal industry, have negative impacts on the environment, and are frequently the cause of other criminal activity. We will continue our efforts against large-scale illegal operations such as this one.”

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Roadmap Task Force or Marijuana Enforcement Unit of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 707-262-4200.

Solanum Laxum
3d ago

Test it, distribute it to legal dispensaries and enjoy your revenue

CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Carjacking Suspects Tracked Down In Merced County

