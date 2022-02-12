ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCUgg_0eC4amGG00

The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break.

And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf.

Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs in American Sign Language as the superstars sing on stage in an inclusive and accessible show.

“The opportunity to be here at the Super Bowl is just unreal," Forbes said from Los Angeles in an interview with The Associated Press this week. “I never in a million years dream of, imagined, ever being here. As a performer, this is about as high as it gets. It’s the biggest stage in the world.

“To be here, to represent the deaf community, and to really put ASL on the map."

Deaf culture and ASL have increasingly become mainstream, showing that men and woman who have hearing loss can let their talent shine if provided with opportunities. Earlier this week, two films with deaf actors earned Oscar nominations.

“CODA," a drama that follows the child of deaf adults, is nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay. Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor nominated for an Oscar, joining co-star Marlee Matlin, who won best actress for her performance in the 1987 film “Children of a Lesser God.”

“Audible," a documentary short focused on a football team at the Maryland School for the Deaf, also earned a nomination.

“The 21st century, we’re starting to be seen," Snipe told the AP through an interpreter. “Many doors are opening throughout our community. Many people are seeing what our talented deaf people can do as actors, musicians, producers, directors, writers, artists in general.

“We are here and we are ready. We’ve been here and we've been knocking on that door for a long, long time, trying to gain this access."

Snipe is making a return engagement to the NFL's annual showcase. He signed the national anthem and “America the Beautiful," before last year's game alongside Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.

“It’s different and it’s historic,” said the 51-year-old Snipe, who is from Virginia. “This has never happened before, where deaf people actually sign. Now is the time. I hope that this is a door open and it continues to be open for the halftime show from this point. We need that.”

Matlin has also been a part of three Super Bowl pregame performances. The National Association of the Deaf began working with the NFL in 2010 to connect the league with deaf artists to perform the anthem in ASL.

“The mission of the NAD is to advance equal access and equality of deaf people, and there’s no bigger way to elevate visibility of ASL as an art form and to showcase the talents of deaf artists than the Super Bowl," NAD CEO Howard A. Rosenblum told the AP Thursday night.

Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in ASL as country star Mickey Guyton and R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko sing before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Members of the California School for the Deaf football team, as honorary captains, will be at midfield for the coin toss.

“It's all about us continuing to be more inclusive and providing more opportunities for everyone," NFL spokeswoman Jordyn White said. “It's all about celebrating people for their differences, and coming together for the things we love. Inclusion is a priority for the league, and we hope the fans get to see that, especially at halftime and pregame."

While closed captioning has been available for decades, the text on the screen in English does not truly provide access to the deaf community that uses ASL as its first language.

“The captions are often delayed, they're often not on time and they miss a lot of words," said the 40-year-old Forbes, who is from Michigan. “To see this performance in ASL, it’s not just an interpretation. It's a full-blown performance."

NBC's broadcast is expected to show glimpses of the Snipe and Forbes, whose entire performance will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

“It's time," Forbes said. “The deaf community has worked so hard. ASL is such a beautiful and rich language. I’ve been in this business for 16 years, and to see like how we've come with all of this, it has just been incredible."

———

Lage, whose parents and nephews are deaf, is a Michigan-based sports writer.

———

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

———

More AP Entertainment: https://apnews.com/hub/arts-and-entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Eminem
Person
Sean Forbes
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Snoop Dogg
ABC News

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar bring California heat to Super Bowl LVI halftime show

It was nearly 90 degrees in Los Angeles on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI, but nothing sizzled as hot as the Super Bowl halftime performance. When the lights at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, dimmed mid game, Super Bowl halftime headliners Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar brought the California heat with them as they performed a medley of their greatest hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Deaf Culture#American Football#The Associated Press#Asl#Ap
ABC News

NFL says it was aware Eminem would kneel during Super Bowl LVI halftime show, didn't stand in way

The NFL said it did not attempt to stop Eminem from taking a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Sunday night in Inglewood, California. Eminem performed with hip-hop heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the well-received halftime show at SoFi Stadium. At the end of "Lose Yourself," Eminem took a knee on the stage, put his right hand on his head and looked downward.
NFL
The Independent

50 Cent addresses Super Bowl halftime show entrance after social media explodes with memes

50 Cent has poked fun at his own surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show after it went viral.The rapper, 46, emerged on stage at Sunday (13 February) night’s event swinging upside down like a bat and performed for the crowd of 70,000 people at the SoFi Stadium.In a new Instagram post on Monday (14 February), 50 Cent wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? (sic)”The post also showed a long-circulating meme of a man trying to hold in his gas.50 Cent performed his 2003 hit...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ABC News

Prince Harry attends Super Bowl with royal cousin

Prince Harry, who moved to the United States from London last year with his family, was spotted Sunday taking in a uniquely American tradition. Harry, 37, attended this year's Super Bowl game, watching the hometown Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. Harry watched the game from a suite at...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

Rihanna pregnant with partner ASAP Rocky, the look is not maternity …

Pregnant Rihanna gives a show to her fans. At her make-up brand Fenty Beauty event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old pop star shows off her pretty baby bump with a look that goes far beyond classic maternity. A lime green top of sequin threads with silver and purple pants. Under the banner of body positive and feminine freedom and more: everyone must feel good about their body – PHOTO | VIDEO.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

544K+
Followers
135K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy