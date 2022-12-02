ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Unorthodox Life’s Julia Haart Files Restraining Order Against Silvio: Everything to Know About Their Messy Split

By Meredith Nardino
 4 days ago
For Julia Haart and estranged husband Silvio Scaglia Haart , relationship drama doesn't end with divorce.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Russia native filed to end her marriage on February 9, two years after she and the entrepreneur tied the knot. Days later, Page Six reported that Julia submitted a petition for a restraining order against the Fastweb founder, alleging she felt "terrified" of him.

"He has routinely berated me, calling me 'a venomous snake,' a 'monster' and a 'liar,' in the presence of third parties and at times, my children. One of [his] favorite epithets is to tell me to 'go f–k yourself,'" her petition claimed. "In January 2022, I confronted [Silvio] about his abusive behavior and told him that if anyone ever heard how he acts and speaks to me, they would think he is a horrible person. In response, [he] threatened me, stating: 'If you ever go to the press about how I treat you or the kids, I will kill you.'"

Julia alleged that she "experienced severe emotional distress" throughout her relationship and because of Silvio's supposed verbal abuse. Her daughter Miriam , whom she shares with ex-husband Yosef Hendler , provided a statement of her own, claiming that she once found her mom "crying hysterically" in their home.

"I was afraid for her safety and I seriously considered calling the police," Miriam alleged, per Page Six . "I was terrified that he was hurting her ... I ran into the room and found my mother on the bathroom floor, naked, curled up on the floor and sobbing."

Along with Miriam, the My Unorthodox Life star shares Batsheva , Shlomo and Aron with Hendler. The former couple wed when Julia was 19, calling it quits as she left their strict Jewish community. In her petition, Julia alleged that Silvio insulted her youngest son over his religious beliefs .

"Recently, on January 23, 2022, [Silvio] came into the bathroom while I was bathing, purple in the face and screaming, 'I hate your children and I hate this place. ... I hate Shabbos [the Sabbath] and I don't want it in my house.'"

The fashion mogul continued: "I have become an emotional wreck for fear of him returning to my home at any time of the day or night. Recently, he summarily and without cause dismissed me from our jointly owned business, cut off my credit cards and made baseless allegations against me."

Ahead of the pair's split, Julia was made the CEO of Silvio's model and talent agency, Elite World Group, joking to The New York Times that she was "horrible" to him while they worked together.

"But I had a lot of respect for him," Julia told the outlet in July 2021. "As sheltered as my life had been, his life had been the diametric opposite. He'd been everywhere. He'd seen everything. And when I yelled at him, he took it like a man. That made me happy."

Scroll down for everything to know about the duo's messy divorce so far:

