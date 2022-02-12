ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Con Ed Says It’s Offering Customers Help Amid Spike In Energy Prices

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Con Edison is reaching out to customers feeling the economic squeeze.

Those customers are seeing increases of up to 300% in their gas and electric bills this month.

As city and state leaders are demand an investigation , the utility says higher energy costs are to blame.

Con Ed sent an email to customers offering various ways the utility can help with higher costs.

“Your bill may be higher than usual this month, even if you didn’t use more energy than usual. That’s mainly because energy supply costs vary. A spike in these costs plus higher energy use during a frigid January has led to bill increases for most customers,” Con Ed said in their statement.

The utility said it “buys energy on the wholesale market and provides it to customers at the same price we paid without a profit.”

The utility says it can help customers by offering level payment plans to spread payments out evenly throughout the year to avoid season hikes. They’re also offering payment agreements, helping customers to pay down what they owe over time and payment extensions of up to 10 days.

scarlette
2d ago

I live in a cooperative, gas and heat is included in my maintenance, so my bill is just for electricity and was $30 more. I know it’s not much, but there are people whose bills were exuberant and are living paycheck to paycheck. They have to choose rent over food and now they have to worry about having power. Let’s see what our governor is going to do.

WOOD

DTE can help customers pay their higher energy bills this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With temperatures being low throughout the winter, furnaces need to work much harder to keep our homes warm which results in higher energy bills. If customers are facing challenges paying their bills, DTE can help! Joi Harris joins us today. DTE Energy. 800-477-4747. Sponsored...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WHEC TV-10

RG&E offers help, suggestions for customers stunned by big bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Gas and Electric is urging its customers to ask for help if they’re straining under utility bills the company admits are skyrocketing. Numerous RG&E customers have contacted News10NBC stunned over recent bills. "It's killing me,” said RG&E customer Ron Kastner of Rochester. “Try...
ROCHESTER, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Pols Take Action Over Skyrocketing ConEd Bills

Brooklyn politicians have united to call on the state to investigate Con Edison, as hundreds of Brooklynites report skyrocketing energy bills this month. On Tuesday, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and 15 City Council members from Brooklyn delivered a letter to the Chair of the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC).
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Hochul demands Con Ed review utility costs

NEW YORK - In the wake of utility bills reaching incredible new highs in and around New York City, Governor Kathy Hochul is demanding that Con Edison review their billing practices and "better communicate with New Yorkers." "The extreme utility bill increases we are seeing across the state come at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Con Ed criticized for dramatic hike in electricity charges

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers and State Sen. Shelley B. Mayerhave sent a joint letter to Con Edison and the state Public Service Commission (PSC) demanding an end to recent dramatic increases in what Con Ed is charging customers for electricity. They’re among the latest to complain about steep hikes in the electric usage portion of Con Ed bills.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

NY Public Service Commission responds to increase in Con Edison bills

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about energy costs and broke ground on construction of the state’s first off-shore wind project off Long Island’s coast.  Lowering energy costs is a long term project; and a timely one, given a recent spike in Con Edison bills.   The Public Service Commission, […]
QUEENS, NY
talkofthesound.com

Governor Hochul Urges Con Ed to Review Billing Practices and Announces Actions to Continue Addressing Surging Energy Prices

ALBANY, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul urged Con Edison to review their billing practices and better communicate with New Yorkers after the recent surge in energy costs in New York State left many already struggling New Yorkers surprised, through a letter from Public Service Commission (PSC), and also announced increased relief efforts to reach low-income New Yorkers about millions of dollars in aid available.
INDUSTRY
NY1

Hochul: Con Ed should 'review billing practices' amid spike in charges

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul has asked Con Edison to review its billing practices in light of the shock many New Yorkers experienced when they received their electric bills for last month. A surge in energy supply costs, coupled with higher energy use in January, “led to bill...
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Con Ed 'Sudden Rate Spike' Sparks Backlash, Reports Say

Con Edison’s proposed price hike has drawn the ire of customers and lawmakers alike, according to new reports. The utility company - which supplies gas, electric, and steam to more than 3.5 million New York residents and businesses - announced that beginning in 2023, it plans to increase its electr…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 12

Hudson Valley residents say cost of Con Ed bills soared last month

People across the Hudson Valley say their energy bills have soared this winter, and in some cases, have more than doubled. A spokesperson for Con Edison says several factors, like the cost of natural gas and the weather, directly led to higher energy costs. While they say the company doesn't make a profit on natural gas, it does pass the wholesale price increase to the customer.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Con Ed Planning New Price Hike

Con Edison is planning a new price hike that will impact its 360,000 Westchester customers. The utility company - which supplies gas, electric, and steam to more than 3.5 million New York residents and businesses - announced that beginning in 2023, it plans to increase its electric bills by more than 11 percent, and gas by at least 18 percent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Valero Energy announces pricing of notes offering

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has priced a public offering of $650M aggregate principal amount of 4.0% Senior Notes due 2052. Valero intends to use the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance its cash tender offers to repurchase its various outstanding Senior Notes issued by Valero Energy Partners and guaranteed by Valero.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Households due £350 cash to help offset energy price hikes

The government quickly announced the support package after the regulator Ofgem this morning revealed that the energy price cap would rise by 54%, taking average energy bills close to £2,000. As part of the £9.1bn Energy Bills Rebate, all domestic electricity customers in England, Scotland and Wales (around 28...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KSN News

KDCF program offering Kansans help with energy bills

TOPEKA (KSNT) — If you’re having a hard time meeting your winter heating and gas bills, this federally-funded program may be able to help you. Called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program or LIEAP, its offered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families. Its focus is to help eligible households pay for a portion […]
WICHITA, KS
Investor's Business Daily

The IBD Stock Of The Day Is In Buy Range Amid Rising Energy Prices

Six-day advance puts stock in buy range, through 31.44, above a 29.94 buy point. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:42PM EST on 02/01/2022. Williams Cos. (WMB) is Tuesday's IBD Stock Of The Day. The natural gas stock is in a buy range and riding a six-day rally as energy prices climb.
STOCKS
