Con Ed Says It’s Offering Customers Help Amid Spike In Energy Prices

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison is reaching out to customers feeling the economic squeeze.

Those customers are seeing increases of up to 300% in their gas and electric bills this month.

As city and state leaders are demand an investigation , the utility says higher energy costs are to blame.

Con Ed sent an email to customers offering various ways the utility can help with higher costs.

Web Extra : Read Con Edison’s Message

“Your bill may be higher than usual this month, even if you didn’t use more energy than usual. That’s mainly because energy supply costs vary. A spike in these costs plus higher energy use during a frigid January has led to bill increases for most customers,” Con Ed said in their statement.

The utility said it “buys energy on the wholesale market and provides it to customers at the same price we paid without a profit.”

The utility says it can help customers by offering level payment plans to spread payments out evenly throughout the year to avoid season hikes. They’re also offering payment agreements, helping customers to pay down what they owe over time and payment extensions of up to 10 days.

For more information, CLICK HERE .