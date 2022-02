There is a danger that what had looked like being a season to remember for West Ham could turn sour. David Moyes’ side may still be fourth but results have stuttered a little. Then Kurt Zouma was shown abusing his cat on social media and was booed by his own supporters during the 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday. Moyes is likely to select Zouma again, despite public outrage, for the visit of a Leicester side who have problems of their own having taken just one point from their past three games while being dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest. Stephen Hollis.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO