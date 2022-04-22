Top 15 Friday Amazon Deals: $239 Apple Watch, $49 Hamilton Beach Air Purifier, $125 Smart Deadbolt Lock

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with a selection of fantastic deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you.

So how are our friends at Amazon ushering us into the weekend? Grab a $50 GAP Gift Card for just $40 , for starters. This Tibetan Singing Bowl set , now 43% off, is a great Mother’s Day gift for anyone who likes to get their Zen on. And you can play Dr. Pimpler Popper at home for under $10 with this kit .

BIG DEALS ON AMAZON BRANDS:

But if there is just one deal you need to grab today, it’s this one:

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

UNDER $250



Buy: Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) $239.00 (orig. $279.00) 14% OFF

This is an entry-level Apple Watch that does not feel entry-level. Most of the Series 7 Apple Watch features are available in the SE, and you get the same big 40mm face for easy use. At this price point, it’s a terrific deal.

So, without further ado, SPY’s Amazon Friday deals rundown!

SMONET Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock

EXTRA 10% OFF COUPON



Buy: SMONET Fingerprint Deadbolt Door Lock $124.99 (orig. $399.99) 69% OFF

LG OLED G1 Series 65-inch 4k Smart OLED evo TV

SAVE OVER $1000



Buy: LG OLED G1 Series 65 Inch 4k Smart TV $1996.99 (orig. $2999.99) 33% OFF

Escolite UV Flashlight Black Light Detector for Pet Stains

SAVE 57%



Buy: Escolite UV Black Light Detector $12.99 (orig. $29.99) 57% OFF

Gap $50 Gift Card

$10 OFF



Buy: GAP $50 Gift Card $40.00 (orig. $50.00) 20% OFF

Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder

49% OFF



Buy: Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder $25.49 (orig. $49.99) 49% OFF

Gardguard 50ft Expandable Garden Hose

SAVE 15%



Buy: Gardguard 50ft Expandable Garden Hose $26.34 (orig. $30.99) 15% OFF

CANUVU 3 in 1 Foldable Fast Charging Station

48% OFF



Buy: CANUVU 3 in 1 Foldable Fast Charging Station $25.98 (orig. $49.99) 48% OFF

Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter

SAVE 25%



Buy: Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier $48.99 (orig. $64.99) 25% OFF

Adjustable Trailer Hitch (20,000-pound limit)

33% OFF



Buy: Adjustable Trailer Hitch $100.27 (orig. $148.97) 33% OFF

Pimple Popper Tool Kit

UNDER $10



Buy: Pimple Popper Tool Kit $9.92 (orig. $25.98) 62% OFF

Tibetan Singing Bowl Set

43% OFF



Buy: Tibetan Singing Bowl Set $22.99 (orig. $39.99) 43% OFF