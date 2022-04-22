ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 15 Friday Amazon Deals: $239 Apple Watch, $49 Hamilton Beach Air Purifier, $125 Smart Deadbolt Lock

By Spy Editors
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with a selection of fantastic deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you.

So how are our friends at Amazon ushering us into the weekend? Grab a $50 GAP Gift Card for just $40 , for starters. This Tibetan Singing Bowl set , now 43% off, is a great Mother’s Day gift for anyone who likes to get their Zen on. And you can play Dr. Pimpler Popper at home for under $10 with this kit .

BIG DEALS ON AMAZON BRANDS:

But if there is just one deal you need to grab today, it’s this one:

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

UNDER $250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTdaU_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) $239.00 (orig. $279.00) 14% OFF

This is an entry-level Apple Watch that does not feel entry-level. Most of the Series 7 Apple Watch features are available in the SE, and you get the same big 40mm face for easy use. At this price point, it’s a terrific deal.

So, without further ado, SPY’s Amazon Friday deals rundown!

SMONET Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock

EXTRA 10% OFF COUPON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUXd6_0eByTyCD00


Buy: SMONET Fingerprint Deadbolt Door Lock $124.99 (orig. $399.99) 69% OFF

LG OLED G1 Series 65-inch 4k Smart OLED evo TV

SAVE OVER $1000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7mCL_0eByTyCD00


Buy: LG OLED G1 Series 65 Inch 4k Smart TV $1996.99 (orig. $2999.99) 33% OFF

Escolite UV Flashlight Black Light Detector for Pet Stains

SAVE 57%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14z3sT_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Escolite UV Black Light Detector $12.99 (orig. $29.99) 57% OFF

Gap $50 Gift Card

$10 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMymg_0eByTyCD00


Buy: GAP $50 Gift Card $40.00 (orig. $50.00) 20% OFF

Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder

49% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gK5R3_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder $25.49 (orig. $49.99) 49% OFF

Gardguard 50ft Expandable Garden Hose

SAVE 15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vh1UT_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Gardguard 50ft Expandable Garden Hose $26.34 (orig. $30.99) 15% OFF

CANUVU 3 in 1 Foldable Fast Charging Station

48% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSZyg_0eByTyCD00


Buy: CANUVU 3 in 1 Foldable Fast Charging Station $25.98 (orig. $49.99) 48% OFF

Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter

SAVE 25%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0kPo_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier $48.99 (orig. $64.99) 25% OFF

Adjustable Trailer Hitch (20,000-pound limit)

33% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buiMB_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Adjustable Trailer Hitch $100.27 (orig. $148.97) 33% OFF

Pimple Popper Tool Kit

UNDER $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KivWC_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Pimple Popper Tool Kit $9.92 (orig. $25.98) 62% OFF

Tibetan Singing Bowl Set

43% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J791Z_0eByTyCD00


Buy: Tibetan Singing Bowl Set $22.99 (orig. $39.99) 43% OFF

