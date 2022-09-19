The best cheap 4K TV deals for gaming, sports, and entertainment in September 2022

We have scoured the internet to bring you all the best cheap 4K TV deals in everything from the budget camp to the flagship side of the scale in September. Considerations have been made for all sizes, with a focus on everything from 32-inchers to wall-filling 70+ displays, too. It's safe to say that you've got plenty to choose from here!

We're regularly updating this page weekly to bring you all the best cheap 4K TV deals online now, so if there's something that you've missed the first time around or an offer that doesn't quite land with you here, be sure to return for the next round of discounts before they're a distant memory. There's no guarantee that these savings will hang around for long, as the prices tend to fluctuate at the best of times.

Best TV deals by size:

1. 32-49 inches

2. 50-65 inches

3. Larger than 65-inches

4. Best cheap 4K TVs under $500

It's never being easier to find low prices on quality, premium, and budget 4K TVs, but this also makes it a little harder to separate the wheat from the chaff. Which 4K TV deals are best for you? Which brand should you aim for? And is a price genuinely offering you good value for money? This is especially tricky when you're looking for the best deal on one of the best gaming TVs , or best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X , considering all the extra features you'll need to take note of. Either way, you want to spend your money well.

First thing is first, you'll need to know which size you're aiming for. This is a pretty hard parameter when you're looking to pick up a new screen - you always have only so much space to work with - so we've organized our 4K TV deals below by that metric and provided some quick links to get you the right size bracket for you.

The best cheap 4K TV deals and sales

32-49 inch cheap 4K TV deals

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV | $400 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - The large discount on this Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV cannot be ignored as you're getting full Smart Google TV features with thin bevels here. This is a great deal for any wanting more out of their wallet-friendly gogglebox.

TCL 4-series 4K TV | 55-inch | $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – The price has been a little lower on this TCL television but this is still a very good deal indeed; 55-inches of 4K goodness for nearly $350 is very solid. You'll also get Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps in this TV as well as TCL's reliable and quality screen.

LG 43-inch UP8000 4K TV | $359.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

50-65 inches cheap 4K TV deals

RCA 50-inch RTRU5027-W 4K TV | $278 $248 at Walmart

This is an incredible price on a 4K 50-incher we've seen in a good long while. That's so much TV for your money. No, it won't blow your socks off in the way that a premium Samsung or LG will, but this is brilliant for anyone looking for a budget-friendly 4K TV hit.

Hisense 55-inch R6G Series 4K TV | $600 $309.99 at Best Buy

Save $290 - The massive discount on the Hisense 55-inch R6G Series 4K TV takes this model down to just shy of 50% off. Simply put, this is a great 4K TV deal for anyone wanting a big screen with Roku functionality built-in for less.

LG 65-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV | $580 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - As far as affordably priced smart 4K TVs go in the 65-inch range, this is certainly one of the more competitively priced options out there. You're getting Web OS here, too, to make use of your favorite streaming apps.

Sony 55-inch Class X80K Series 4K TV | $750 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This is one of the better prices that we've seen on the 55-inch X80K Series model. This means you're getting Sony's latest display panel tech armed with Google TV for less than $630.

Sony A80K 4K OLED TV | 55-inch | $1,999.99 $1,598 at Amazon

This is one of the deepest price cuts on these brand new, awesome OLED TVs from Sony so this is not to be sniffed at by any means if you have been eyeing up a new TV that's perfect for PS5, and straight from the quality of Sony's TV department.

LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,499.99 $2,096.99 at Amazon

Save $403 - If you're looking for a 4K TV deal for any need or desire, then this is it. Shedding over $400 off the sticker price takes this incredible flagship C1 from LG to much more competitive territory.

Samsung S95B QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $3,000 $2,299.99 at Samsung

Save $700 - This is the first OLED TV from Samsung that only came out this year - and this is a chunky discount on it already that brings it down to an early record low. Blending the best of QLED and OLED TV tech, the S95B is going to be one of the best TVs of all from 2022.

Cheap 4K TV deals larger than 65-inches

Insignia F30 4K TV | 70-inch | $649.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

Cheap 4K TV deals - best 4K TVs under $500

Given that 4K TVs are now the dead normal, default screen of choice in 2022, we've seen prices sliding down across every brand's range in the past few years.

This means that not only can you get a good deal on a TV for under $500, but actually there are some that claim to be the best 4K TV under $500 given what the tech can offer for the price. Yes, you'll still be sacrificing a little bit, but here are three stand-out choices of ours for the best 4K TV you can buy for less than $500.

The best 4K TV under $500 - and perfect for PS5 and XSX

Input lag: 48.2ms (1080/60) | Display type: Direct LED | Refresh rate : 60Hz | HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Not fully - some HDMI 2.1 functionality

A lot of great TV tech for the money Dolby Vision HDR Plenty of streaming apps Limited HDR brightest No HDMI 2.1 (but that's not unusual under $500)

The Hisense A6G is a seriously great cheap 4K TV under $500 right now - and is even perfect as a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X companion. If you're looking to get a great TV on a shoestring, the features and quality packed into the 65-inch (!) Hisense A6G makes this screen incredible value for money.

The design is nothing to write home about, but you get the usual slim bezels and spaced-out feet and in terms of connectivity you're handsomely equipped with three HDMIs - yup, these won't have that premium 120Hz capability but we're at less than $500 aren't we, so cut the A6G some slack. The HDMI ports do, however, support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), plus eARC. There's even decent (but not spectacular latency here - Hisense claims an input lag of better than 20ms, but we measured it at a slower 48.2ms (1080/60) with Game Mode selected during our testing.

The overall picture performance is good, with excellent fine detail and reasonable dynamics - and at the price point, this really makes the A6G punch above its weight. Dolby Vision helps a lot, effortlessly making the set shine with Dolby Vision shows. We found the motion handling is accomplished too: 60Hz MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) interpolation, presented in a variety of strengths, works well for general TV and sport.

The best cheap Samsung 4K TV

Input lag: 9.5ms | Display type: LED | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10+, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: No

Great gaming television Automatic console detection Samsung pedigree and picture quality Great value Only 2 HDMI ports Sound quality diminishes at higher volume HDR performance is just OK

At less than $500 you will most likely be looking at slightly older models, but don't let that put you off - TVs from the past couple of years are still excellent and this Samsung TU7000 is a fine example of that.

Putting it really simply, its 4K 60Hz screen is beautiful for movies and games in particular. If you're looking for a Samsung panel that's not too flashy and will provide a really enjoyable and vivid gaming experience then this is it.

The Samsung TU7000's panel gives out great color quality (including really deep blacks thanks to a high contrast ratio), decent sound from its speakers, and a fantastic little feature called automatic console detection which will see the TV switch automatically over to Game Mode from a previous mode. Neat.

Our testing revealed a picture quality that is very pleasing and crisp, with a great contrast ratio and impressive black uniformity - though you may need to spend some time adjusting the screen - when playing Call of Duty: Warzone we found it quite bright so had to tinker after changing to this game.

Caveats are quite slight, particularly so given the price point now, but you should know that there are only two HDMIs and then apps and OS can be a little slow at times. The user interface is easy to navigate, even if the remote is clunky, which makes switching between gaming consoles and Samsung TV apps a breeze - although the apps themselves can be a little buggy at times.

However, given the 55-inch television's MSRP now sitting comfortably below the $500 mark, this is a stupendous cheap 4K TV. You might even find the 58-inch panel for less than $500 but we'd only recommend that one if the extra money was worth the extra three inches of screen.

Read more: Samsung TU7000 review

3. LG 50-inch UP7000

The best LG 4K TV under $500

Input lag: Not stated | Display type: Direct LED | Refresh rate : 60Hz | HDR: HDR10, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No

Incredible value for money LG pedigree Wide viewing angles Solid build quality No gaming features OK brightness

While sales and discounts can regularly bring a host of LG 4K TVs under $500, the UP7000 has long been a favorite of ours, and you can get it for unbelievably low prices nowadays - its MSRP seems to be less than $400 now!

Now it is still an entry-level 4K TV but it's from one of the best in the business and that quality shows from the feet up. The design and build quality are very solid and impressive for the price point. Above this, the picture is solid and is particularly nice when viewing TV shows, entertainment, and sports.

Now, it will lack a few features that could make a TV even better; there's no local dimming, no variable refresh rate, no immensely bright and vivid HDR capability, but there are all sacrifices to be expected at such a low-priced TV.

Yup, it won't blow your socks off with any fancy image accentuations, or gaming-focused features, but it does the job and does it well. If you're after a workhorse in your next cheap 4K TV for under $500 then this LG panel could be it.

Is 4K worth it for a TV?

The answer to this is a resounding 'yes'. 4K, or UHD, is no longer just the next level of TV tech and screen fidelity on home televisions; it's now the standard, default level. It wasn't that long ago when 4K TV deals were very hard to come by, but now they are readily available and increasingly affordable too. Even 8K TVs are slipping down the price spectrum...

As a result, it's absolutely worth going for 4K - the prices are incredibly aggressive and affordable, and although the majority of content is still produced in HD, the scales are tipping toward 4K increasingly.

What to look for in a cheap 4K TV?

Beyond a low price tag, there are a couple of things you want to be sure of when you're looking at 4K TV deals, to ensure you get a quality and reliable product.

You really want to aim for a minimum of 60Hz, this is standard pretty much across the board, though some manufacturers will spec their TVs at 50Hz to try and cut the corners a bit. This is probably OK to the human eye, but 60Hz really should be the going rate.

In bite-size pieces: be sure that the size is correct, and the price doesn't relate to a smaller model; ensure that the TV doesn't skimp on ports, and you have enough for your devices; check that the smart TV functionality and catch up services are fulsome and provide a great service too.

When do you commit to a cheap 4K TV?

Given you've done some research and know the model or models that you're interested in and that will suit your needs, this question really can be answered just by doing some good old-fashioned shopping around. Make sure that retailers are price matching for starters, and definitely - definitely - use price trackers where you can. Tools and sites like CamelCamelCamel can tell you exactly what the price history of something is and so can confirm when you're getting a lowest ever, or great value price. This can be the deciding factor in when to pull the trigger.

Will I get OLED or QLED in a cheap 4K TV deal?

Getting that premium OLED or QLED tech into your cheap 4K TV deal is, in truth, an unlikely occurrence. Those higher-end screen technologies are still exactly that - high-end. In the next couple of years we might see these creep into cheap territory, perhaps sub-$500 but we aren't there yet. What may help is he advent of QD-OLED which essentially stacks another premium layer on top of the OLEDs we're already used to - this might drive the price down of OLEDs, in a similar way that NeoQLEDs have done with Samsung's regular QLED panels.

What brand makes the best cheap 4K TVs?

Now, in the year 2022, it's genuinely quite possible to find a range of cheap 4K TVs from all the major brands - even the ones which were traditionally seen as expensive or premium. It's now easier than ever to find quality cheap 4K TV deals from the likes of Samsung, LG, sometimes Sony, and region-specific makers too like Panasonic, Phillips, TCL, Hisense, and so on.

As well as making specific budget lines now, the gaps between the latest 4K TVs of the past few years mean you can get a quality 4K TV on the cheap just by looking at recent ranges that aren't shouting about being the latest and greatest too.

Want to see some more cheap 4K TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

For more advice, don't forget to check out our guide to the best HDMI cable for gaming and the best soundbar for TV .