The best cheap 4K TV deals for gaming, sports, and entertainment in May 2022

There's never a bad time to peruse the latest cheap 4K TV deals. There really isn't. And while the market is saturated with more options than anyone could possibly realistically need, getting the right 4K TV offer that saves you a bunch of a cash is a satisfying deal and process, and one which has a great payout.

Plus, with 4K TVs being the standard now, it's actually never been easier to take advantage of discounts on these supreme panels - the discounts are as regular as the new models. And on top of that the gaps between each year's models - particularly from the big brands - that saving some cash on a model from the past year or two can bag you a seriously awesome 4K TV deal that doesn't let up on quality either.

If you want the absolute best value, best deal, and lowest price on record for something, we're rounding up all the latest price cuts you need to have your eyes on. We'll be regularly updating this page with the latest, greatest, and cheapest 4K TV deals going from across the interweb.

It's never being easier to find low prices on quality, premium, and budget 4K TVs, but this also makes it a little harder to separate the wheat from the chaff. Which 4K TV deals are best for you? Which brand should you aim for? And is a price genuinely offering you good value for money? This is especially tricky when you're looking for the best deal on one of the best gaming TVs , or best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X , considering all the extra features you'll need to take note of. Either way, you want to spend your money well.

First thing's first, you'll need to know which size you're aiming for. This is a pretty hard parameter when you're looking to pick up a new screen - you always have only so much space to work with - so we've organised our 4K TV deals below by that metric and provided some quick links to get you the right size bracket for you.

The best cheap 4K TV deals and sales

32-49 inch cheap 4K TV deals

LG C1 48-inch OLED TV | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - One of the best 4K TV deals is always going to be on LG's latest and greatest, and this one here is a particularly strong offer, bringing this 48-inch beauty down to a record low.

LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $1199.99 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here. This is the definition of an excellent 4K TV deal. Sitting just below the premier C-series and G-series TVs in LG's range this one is still an excellent OLED TV.

LG 43-inch 4K TV (43UP7000PUA) | $326.99 $276.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - If you're just after a 4K TV without all the premium bells and whistles that can drive the cost up, this $326.99 price tag on the 7000-Series 43-inch LG is looking particularly strong right now. That's excellent value for a UHD display with all the latest apps.

TCL 43-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $350 $297 at Amazon

Save $52 - Away from those more premium panels, TCL makes some solid 4K TV screens, and getting this one for less than $300 is a steal. Solid, decent-sized, mid-tier, and reliable. Prime second or third screen material.

LG 43-inch UP8000 4K TV | $359.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

50-65 inches cheap 4K TV deals

RCA 50-inch RTRU5027-W 4K TV | $699 $278 at Walmart

Save $421 - This is an incredible deal and probably the best 4K TV deal on a 50-incher we've seen in a good long while. That's so much TV for your money. No, it won't blow your socks off in the way that a premium Samsung or LG will, but this is brilliant for anyone looking for a budget-friendly 4K TV hit.

LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Pound for pound this is probably hard to beat for anyone looking for a 4K TV deal on one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. That OLED panel is sublime and it'll have your back for this generation of gaming with four HDMI 2.1 ports - all wrapped up in LG premium excellence.

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Save $403; lowest ever price - Or shave a couple more dollars off the price tag and go for the 55-inch C1 at Amazon! It has been this price once before in the past couple of months last month, but otherwise, it has been comfortably higher than this.

LG 55-inch G1 OLED TV | $1,396.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - This is a record-low price on the 55-inch LG G1 OLED. Sitting at the premium end of LG's OLED model spectrum from last year, this is one of the best pictures you can get in your home. Note, you will have to buy a stand for this as it's designed to be wall-mounted.

Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,397.99 $897.99 at Amazon

Save $500; Lowest ever price - An absolute banger of a deal getting you one of Samsung's most premium TVs of last year for a record low. The QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for a lowest ever price right now.

Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,049.97 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - Sitting just 'below' the flagship QN90A is the QN85A and it's still an excellent TV if you can't quite stretch the budget. And this 4K TV deal helps you get it for a lowest ever price, and a price that gets us dangerously close to dipping below the four-figure mark here after all.

Samsung Q60A 4K TV | 55-inch | $849.99 $647.99 at Amazon

A second-lowest ever price for a cracking TV that punches well above its price tag. This is the kind of Samsung QLED TV to go for if you can't quite stretch to the NeoQLEDs.

LG B1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,700 $1,146.99 at Amazon

Save $553; lowest ever price - This is a heck of a discount and 4K TV deal. Slashing a whopping $553 off this 55-inch beauty brings it down to a lowest ever price and offers the best chance you've ever had to buy this banger of a TV.

LG NanoCell 90 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,100 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $353 - Offering something that is going to appeal immensely to those folks who can't go over the four-figure mark, this 4K TV deal is a thing of beauty. It's a whole lot of LG goodness at the $850 mark, and the bang-to-buck value is really strong in this one.

Hisense 65" H6510G 4K TV | $500 $399.99 at Best Buy

Sony KD55X80J | 55-inch | $648 at Amazon

A cracking price on a terrific mid-range TV from Sony is a really attractive option right now. Known as perennial price holders, saving this much on a quality Sony TV is unbridled value!

Sony Bravia XR A80J | 55-inch | $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This is a brilliant price for a brilliant TV. This excellent Sony TV is a premium TV that packs in Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology - and now it can be yours for a lowest ever price.

TCL 4-series 4K TV | 55-inch | $379.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 – The price has been a little lower on this TCL television but this is still a very good deal indeed; 55-inches of 4K goodness for nearly $350 is very solid. You'll also get Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps in this TV as well as TCL's reliable and quality screen.

Sony Bravia XR XR65A80J | 65-inch | $1,999 $1,625 at Walmart

Save $375 - If you want to invest in something larger this year, then this 65-inch beauty from Sony is the way forward. With a saving of $375 off its list price, too, the value is strong and if you're a fan of Sony panels then it doesn't get much better than this.

Hisense 65U6G ULED 4K TV | 65-inch | $850 $599.99 at Walmart

Save $250 - This is a beefy saving on a quality 65-inch Hisense TV. Not known to go overboard with features or fancy tech, these Hisense panels are solid value-busting options that maintain a good level of quality. At this price, it's a cracking 4K TV deal.



VIZIO V-Series 4K TV | 65-inch | $530 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Another brilliant budget 4K TV deal that gets you a massive 65-inch screen without even breaking the 500-dollar barrier.

LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $803; lowest ever price - This is an absolutely belting deal as it sees one of the best 4K TVs money can buy go down to its lowest ever price. If you're looking for a 4K TV deal for any need or desire, then this is it. Its average price over the last six months has been around $1,800 so the value at this price point is excellent and you're safe in the knowledge that you're getting the best bang for buck.

Cheap 4K TV deals larger than 65-inches

Insignia F30 4K TV | 70-inch | $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Hisense U7G ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $1,199.99 $1,098 at Amazon

Save $102 - ILooking to fill a wall with a 4K TV? Then this Hisense ULED model is a great option and saves you nearly 10% and take the TV to a new lowest ever price. This is the TV's second-lowest ever price too, so the value is incredible!

Hisense U9DG ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $2,000 $1,589.99 at Best Buy

Save $410 - A big ol' chunky discount on a massive TV is the epitome of a 4K TV deal If you're looking to fill a wall, or create your own cinema room, then this is a fine option to do that with.

TCL Class Series 4 4K TV | 75-inch | $750 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The saving on this beast makes it very much worth a look for those looking to go big this year and fill the wall for sports, gaming, and binge-watching.

Hisense 75-inch H6510G 4K TV | $1,000 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - At basically half price, this is the best cheap 4K TV deal on a 75-incher we've seen in a long while. Hisense has successfully gone from offering budget TV options to reaching into the upper end of the market with higher-grade screens, but when there are price cuts to be had, the value is unbelievable.

Samsung TU6950 Series 4K TV | 82-inch | $1,500 $974.99 at Best Buy

Save $525 - This is seriously big, and a seriously good cheap 4K TV deal for what you're getting. There are much smaller TVs going for this price tag, and if you've got the room then this is the TV to aim for. The bang to buck ratio is absurdly strong here.

Samsung TU8000 Series 4K TV | 85-inch | $2,000 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - And if you've got a few more hundred in the budget, and want to maximise every inch of wall that can be filled then this 85-incher also from Samsung is for you. The TU8000 range is one of the highest 'not-QLED' ranges you can get so you can be sure of its quality.



Sony X91J 4K TV | 85-inch | $2,399.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If you're looking to go incredibly big with an incredible 4K TV deal this spring, then taking advantage of Best Buy's $200 discount on this beauty is the way forward. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen in a long while for an 85-incher so it's worth paying close attention to if you're on the hunt for a wall-filler.

Is 4K worth it for a TV?

The answer to this is a resounding 'yes'. 4K, or UHD, is no longer just the next level of TV tech and screen fidelity on home televisions; it's now the standard, default level. It wasn't that long ago when 4K TV deals were very hard to come by, but now they are readily available and increasingly affordable too. Even 8K TVs are slipping down the price spectrum...

As a result, it's absolutely worth going for 4K - the prices are incredibly aggressive and affordable, and although the majority of content is still produced in HD, the scales are tipping toward 4K increasingly.

What to look for in a cheap 4K TV?

Beyond a low price tag, there are a couple of things you want to be sure of when you're looking at 4K TV deals, to ensure you get a quality and reliable product.

You really want to aim for a minimum of 60Hz, this is standard pretty much across the board, though some manufacturers will spec their TVs at 50Hz to try and cut the corners a bit. This is probably OK to the human eye, but 60Hz really should be the going rate.

In bite-size pieces: be sure that the size is correct, and the price doesn't relate to a smaller model; ensure that the TV doesn't skimp on ports, and you have enough for your devices; check that the smart TV functionality and catch up services are fulsome and provide a great service too.

When do you commit to a cheap 4K TV?

Given you've done some research and know the model or models that you're interested in and that will suit your needs, this question really can be answered just by doing some good old-fashioned shopping around. Make sure that retailers are price matching for starters, and definitely - definitely - use price trackers where you can. Tools and sites like CamelCamelCamel can tell you exactly what the price history of something is and so can confirm when you're getting a lowest ever, or great value price. This can be the deciding factor in when to pull the trigger.

Want to see some more cheap 4K TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

