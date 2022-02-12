ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Stolen backhoe, driven from South Side, used to smash open ATM in Rogers Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyigK_0eBu06L400

A big piece of construction equipment was used to break into an ATM on the North Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a person stole a backhoe from a construction site on the South Side at Constance and 90th, more than 20 miles away. The thieves then drove it all the way to the 1400-block of West Morse Avenue and used it to destroy a Chase ATM.

Smash-and-grabs: Push for higher penalties, flexibility in prosecuting organized retail theft rings

"When I came and I saw it I was like, 'Oh my God, this is crazy,'" said Marshall Jenkins, who manages a nearby laundromat.

The backhoe was then left in a parking lot.

"I basically just came a couple of hours ago to do a withdrawal and I was just surprised when I looked and saw that the ATM looked like somebody tried to take it or break in," said Julius Mercer, ATM customer.

A liquor store near Chase captured the backhoe on surveillance video repeatedly ramming into the ATM.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows backhoe breaking into Rogers Park ATM

Surveillance video from a nearby liquore store captured a backhoe being used by thieves to smash an ATM in a store in Rogers Park.

"My neighbors were calling me, 'Marshall you ought to get over here to the laundromat,'" Jenkins said.

The ATM is located just outside of Sudz Wash & Dry, which Jenkins manages.

"How couldn't anybody hear nothing?" Jenkins wondered. "I would've came out this morning, it would've been so many police here if I would've heard it, you know? It seems like it's a little too late of a response. It's been a lot of loud noise at night time, but it's like, why is the response to late?"

Workers later came to remove money out of the ATM. Police have not said whether any money was actually stolen from the ATM.

No one is in custody, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

Chicago police investigate 3 smash-and-grabs targeting ATMs within 20 minutes on Northwest Side

Comments / 25

D-money5
3d ago

Wth, he must already kno its a lot of money in there, he went thru all that to break in an ATM machine. Mannnn wat is happening out here lol

Reply(1)
4
maylynn36
3d ago

they drove it 20 miles down the road at night and nobody hears or saw it I mean wtf or thought it was odd moving at night

Reply
5
Charles.
3d ago

Although that is a crime I’m gonna let you walk due to originality

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backhoe#North Side#Atms#Chase#Sudz Wash Dry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy