ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Social Security Benefits May Be Taxable

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjSCc_0eBc03gX00

If you are collecting Social Security benefits during retirement or you receive survivor or disability benefits through Social Security, you could be liable for income taxes on a portion of those benefits, the Internal Revenue Service reports. Supplemental Security Income payments, however, are not taxable. Continue on to find out more.

See: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
More: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

You could have to pay taxes on 50% of your Social Security benefits if the total income for an individual, including pensions, wages, dividends and capital gains plus Social Security benefits total between $25,000 and $34,000. For married couples filing jointly, if the total of all pensions, wages, dividends and capital gains plus half of each spouse’s Social Security equals between $32,000 and $44,000, they will have to pay taxes on 50% of their Social Security income.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

Married couples who file separately and also live apart follow the same guidelines as individual taxpayers. Those same guidelines for individuals also apply to anyone filing as head of household or as a qualifying widow or widower.

Individual taxpayers, married couples filing separately and living apart, heads of household and qualifying widows and widowers are taxed on 85% of their Social Security if their total income exceeds $34,000. Married couples filing jointly are taxed on 85% of their benefits if their income exceeds $44,000.

If you’re unsure about your taxable income based on your Social Security payments and other investments or income, it’s wise to consult with a tax preparer, tax accountant or IRS enrolled agent who can help advise you. Be sure your tax service of choice can help you e-file your taxes for ease, convenience and security.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Benefits May Be Taxable

Comments / 85

Vickie Andrus
08-05

Yep— just what seniors need, take away money as they already live on nothing as it is. It’s a shame all these people making the decisions don’t have to live like seniors or anyone else that lives with low income…. All of you have more money than you even need. Your priorities are big houses, new cars,expensive jewelry and anything else you want. You can send your children to college where as most owe thousands and thousands of dollars. We, the people should be your priority as well instead of me,me,me!!!

Reply(5)
68
Ken Yoder
08-05

Biden made sure we seniors were taxed on our SS while in congress. He seems to resent us getting rich on SS. He never really had a real job,lived off the taxpayers all his life. Not much of a mentor at all.

Reply(4)
69
Debra Newton
08-06

So we are taxed on a tax we paid when we were working. How is that even remotely right. That is double taxation. But what do I know, I’m just an old person.

Reply(4)
43
Related
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
205K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy