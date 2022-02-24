TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (TCBP) Prices Upsized 4.11M Share and Warrant Offering at $4.25/sh, Uplists to Nasdaq
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,117,648 American Depositary...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0