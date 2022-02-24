TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (TCBP) Prices Upsized 4.11M Share and Warrant Offering at $4.25/sh, Uplists to Nasdaq

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0655 per share. On Wednesday, Alliancebernstein Glb will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0655 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

