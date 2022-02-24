ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter (TWTR) Misses Q4 EPS by 2c, Offers Q1 Guidance, Approves $4B Buyback

 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) reported Q4 EPS...

Comments / 0

US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $57.59 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Gray Television Registers 9% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Lack Of Political Advertising Revenue

Gray Television Inc (NYSE: GTN) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 9% year-on-year to $721 million, beating the consensus of $669.4 million. Broadcasting revenue declined 9% Y/Y to $692 million. The combined local and national broadcast advertising revenue, excluding political advertising revenue (Total Core Revenue), increased by 26% Y/Y,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Canadian Imperial Bank's Earnings Outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Canadian Imperial Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86. Canadian Imperial Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
LendingTree shares gain on strong revenue outlook

LendingTree Inc. TREE, +14.10% rose nearly 7% in premarket trades on Friday after the loan provider said it expects first-quarter revenue of $280 million to $290 million, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $277.7 million, according to a survey by FactSet. For full-year 2022, LendingTree expects revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, compared to the analyst target of $1.22 billion. LendingTree said it swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $47.93 million, or $3.53 a share, from a loss of $8.26 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $258.3 million from $222.3 million. Analysts targeted earnings of $1.39 a share and revenue of $259.3 million. Income from continuing operations rose to $3.57 a share from a loss of 62 cents a share. The latest quarter included a gain of $27.9 million the sale of a portion of its Stash Financial unit.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Snap And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Crude oil futures surged over 4% on Tuesday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being...
STOCKS
Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
TV & VIDEOS
XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
STOCKS

