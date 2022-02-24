Twitter (TWTR) Misses Q4 EPS by 2c, Offers Q1 Guidance, Approves $4B Buyback

LendingTree Inc. TREE, +14.10% rose nearly 7% in premarket trades on Friday after the loan provider said it expects first-quarter revenue of $280 million to $290 million, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $277.7 million, according to a survey by FactSet. For full-year 2022, LendingTree expects revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, compared to the analyst target of $1.22 billion. LendingTree said it swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $47.93 million, or $3.53 a share, from a loss of $8.26 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $258.3 million from $222.3 million. Analysts targeted earnings of $1.39 a share and revenue of $259.3 million. Income from continuing operations rose to $3.57 a share from a loss of 62 cents a share. The latest quarter included a gain of $27.9 million the sale of a portion of its Stash Financial unit.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO