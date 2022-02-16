ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expedia (EXPE) Tops Q4 EPS by 36c

Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AppLovin stock drops nearly 20% after 2022 outlook disappoints

AppLovin Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company’s forecast revenue range for the year fell mostly below Wall Street expectations. AppLovin. APP,. -0.56%. shares dropped 17.6% after hours, following a 9% drop to close the regular session at $68.71. At Wednesday’s close, shares were...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dropbox shares pop 8% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Dropbox Inc. initially popped 8% in extended trading Thursday after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts, and it topped $2 billion in annual sales. The company's board also authorized a repurchase of an additional $1.2 billion of its Class A common stock. Dropbox posted net income of $124.6 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $345.8 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share. Revenue soared 12% to $565.5 million from $504.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 37 cents a share on revenue of $558 million. Dropbox's stock has dropped 4% so far this year; the broader S&P 500 index has slid 8%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roblox, Shopify, Upstart and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Roblox — Shares of the metaverse-focused gaming company plunged more than 25% after Roblox's latest quarterly report missed Wall Street expectations. Roblox posted a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $770 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $772 million.
STOCKS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock plunges as Q4 results, guidance miss expectations; Benchmark lowers PT

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target. Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Intel, Boeing share losses contribute to Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Intel and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of Intel (INTC) and Boeing (BA) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Intel's shares have dropped $2.96 (6.2%) while those of Boeing are off $3.27 (1.5%), combining for an approximately 41-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
ECONOMY

