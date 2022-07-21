Nope: release date, reviews, trailer and everything we know about Jordan Peele’s next horror movie

Following the massive successes of Get Out and Us , Jordan Peele is back with one of the must-see new movies of 2022 , Nope . Once again serving as writer and director, Nope is fully expected to be another wholly original idea from one of the current masters of suspense.

Peele, who before 2017 was best known for his Comedy Central sketch comedy show Key and Peele alongside Keegan-Michael Key, became a sensation with Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford. The movie would go on to earn four Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Peele’s directing, with a win for Peele’s original screenplay.

Us didn’t have the same awards success, but the movie starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss was similarly praised by both critics and fans.

It should be no surprise then why there’s a lot of excitement about Nope . Unsurprisingly, just like with Get Out and Us , Peele is keeping things close to the chest on his latest, but here is everything that we do know about Nope .

Movie fans can enjoy Nope in the heart of summer blockbuster season, releases on July 22 in the US, exclusively in movie theaters. Nope comes to the UK on August 12.

If you’re wondering when Nope is likely to head to streaming, after its run in movie theaters, there's good news on that front. As a Universal Picture movie, it will make its streaming debut on Peacock , with the earliest likely date being 45 days after its release on July 22 (so, about September 2). We’ll keep you updated as Nope ’s streaming release date is announced.

Nope reviews — what the critics are saying

The reviews for Nope have started to come in, so what are the critics saying about Jordan Peele's latest?

What to Watch's Nope review describes the movie as an ambitious sci-fi, horror mashup that may not reach the level of Peele's Get Out or Us, but is still a "cinematically rich, perfectly cast and solidly entertaining" time at the movies.

Currently, Nope has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 81%, which puts it firmly in the "Fresh" range for the site. Over on Metacritic , the movie is scoring at a 77, easily in the "good" tier.

If you want to get some quick breakdowns of what critics are saying about Nope , we've compiled some of the first reactions following the movie's Hollywood premiere on July 18.

What is Nope rated?

Nope has a rating of R in the US for "language throughout and some violence/bloody images."

How long is Nope?

The runtime for Nope is two hours and 10 minutes.

This actually makes it the longest movie that Jordan Peele has made to date, as both Get Out and Us came in at under two hours.

Nope trailer

What’s a bad miracle? Jordan Peele, Nope

The first full trailer for Nope was released on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13, debuting online the morning of the big game), paired with the cryptic query "What's a bad miracle?" above. Get a sense of what that could mean with the Nope trailer below.

Universal has now unveiled what it is dubbing as the final trailer for Nope , as well as an international trailer, which goes a little more into the plot of the movie. Take a look.

You can also check out the original teaser trailer for Nope right here, which also features some footage from Get Out and Us :

Here's another teaser trailer:

A feature for Nope goes behind the scenes a bit, including writer/director Jordan Peele discussing some of his inspiration behind the movie.

Nope plot

Jordan Peele has been very secretive with his movies. The plots of Get Out and Us were not shared in detail for quite some time and the writer/director is sticking to the same playbook with Nope .

There is no official plot info available on the movie's website, though we can gather from the trailers that the movie involves aliens and the brother and sister duo played by Daniel Kalyuua and Keke Palmer trying to get video evidence of a UFO that is above their ranch. However, the aliens don't seem to take to kindly to that idea.

Nope cast

Peele has lined up great casts to work on his previous two movies and Nope looks to be no different, especially as it will serve as a reunion between the director and his Get Out star.

Daniel Kaluuya, who played the lead role of Chris in Get Out , is set to star in Nope . In this movie, Kaluuya plays OJ Haywood, who runs the horse ranch at the center of the movie with his sister.

Keke Palmer is playing said sister, Emerald Haywood. Palmer is an actress and singer whose already having a busy year with movies like Alice and Lightyear .

Steven Yeun is also starring in Nope in the role of Ricky "Jupe" Park. Yeun is best known for his role as Glenn on The Walking Dead , but more recently he became an Oscar nominee in 2021 for his performance in Minari .

The rest of the Nope cast includes Brandon Perea ( The OA ), Michael Wincott ( Westworld season 1), Wrenn Schmidt ( For All Mankind ), Michael Busch ( Adam Ruins Everything ), Donna Mills ( General Hospital ), Barbie Ferreira ( Euphoria ), Terry Notary (a performance-caption expert who appeared in War for the Planet of the Apes and Kong: Skull Island ), Jennifer Lafleur ( Search Party), Sophia Coto ( This Is Us ) and Keith David ( The Thing ).

Get more info on the cast and their characters in our breakdown of the Nope cast .

Jordan Peele and the cast of Nope. (Image credit: ABImages)

Nope director Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele has earned a reputation as being one the present-day masters of suspense thanks to his first two movies, Get Out and Us . Nope marks Peele's third feature movie, though his career is much more active than just being behind the camera.

Many were likely first introduced to Peele as a comedic actor. He starred alongside Keegan-Michael Key in the Comedy Central sketch show Key & Peele , along with other comedy titles including Rick & Morty , Keanu , Toy Story 4 and Big Mouth .

Peele is also a writer and producer. He pulled double duty on the reboot of The Twilight Zone and the 2021 movie Candyman . As a producer he has also worked on BlackKklansman , Hunters , Lovecraft Country , The Last O.G. and more.

Nope virtual reality experience

Nope has its own virtual reality experience, available on Oculus devices. The experience is called " Nope World " and allows you to explore Haywood Ranch and discover hidden easter eggs from the movie. Just whatever you do, don't look up.

