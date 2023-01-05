ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight (January 12, 2023)? Episode details for ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’

By Marcus James Dixon
 10 days ago
Is “ Grey’s Anatomy ” on tonight (January 12, 2023)? NO . Instead, ABC is broadcasting an episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy” on Thursday night with Patton Oswalt , Candace Parker and Torrey DeVitto . TV’s longest-running medical drama is currently in the midst of a three-month hiatus and will return on February 23 for an hour titled “I’ll Follow the Sun.” That episode will feature a tearful goodbye to lead actress Ellen Pompeo , who is leaving the program after 19 years — though she’s expected to return for the finale. Watch the Season 19, Episode 7 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Who are the original cast members ?

“Grey’s Anatomy” centers around the personal and professional lives of the interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The series has seen its fair share of cast overall over the past two decades, but there are still three originals among the current line-up: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber.

SEE ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo’s departure date confirmed in new teaser

Who are the other characters?

As for some of the other long-serving stars, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt joined in Season 5, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman joined in Season 6 (her tenure has been off and on), Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson joined in Season 10, and Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd and Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce both joined in Season 11. More recent full-time hires include Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

What is the current season about?

This year, the show focuses on five new interns played by Alexis Floyd , Niko Terho , Midori Francis , Adelaide Kane and Harry Shum Jr . who are all trying to make their way in the medical field. In addition, Meredith continues to flirt with Scott Speedman ‘s Nick Marsh, and Kate Walsh ‘s Addison Montgomery will return to the hospital for more storylines.

Who has died on “Grey’s Anatomy”?

Through the years, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans have watched in shock and awe as some of their favorite characters were killed off, often under violent circumstances. T. R. Knight ‘s George O’Malley was hit by a bus, Eric Dane ‘s Mark Sloan and Chyler Leigh ‘s Lexie Grey were both in a plane crash, Patrick Dempsey ‘s Derek Shepherd was in a car crash, and Giacomo Gianniotti ‘s Andrew DeLuca was stabbed.

How many spin-offs are there?

Due to its extreme success, “Grey’s Anatomy” has spawned two spin-off series: “Private Practice” (2007-2013) and “Station 19” (2018-Present). The flagship show has engaged in multiple crossover stories with both spin-offs through the years.

Who is the showrunner?

Creator and original showrunner Shonda Rhimes handed off the reigns to Krista Vernoff in 2015. Vernoff continues to serve as the “Grey’s Anatomy” boss.

How many Emmys has “Grey’s Anatomy” received?

The show has won five Emmy Awards through the years for Katherine Heigl (2007), Loretta Devine (2011), casting (2006), prosthetic makeup (2010) and non-prosthetic makeup (2010).

Here is the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 19 episode guide:

#1901 “Everything Has Changed” — October 6, 2022

#1902 “Wasn’t Expecting That” — October 13, 2022

#1903 “Let’s Talk About Sex” — October 20, 2022

#1904 “Haunted” — October 27, 2022

#1905 “When I Get to the Border” — November 3, 2022

#1906 “Thunderstruck” — November 10, 2022

#1907 “I’ll Follow the Sun” — February 23, 2023

‘Justified: City Primeval’: 8 things to know before you watch the FX revival

Few shows lend themselves to revivals naturally. “Justified,” the critically acclaimed FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, might not seem like a prime candidate to return after the Emmy-winning series nailed its series finale in 2015. But the show is coming back in 2023 for a limited eight-episode run under the title “Justified: City Primeval.” From a logistical standpoint, bringing back TV’s coolest lawman makes sense: “Justified,” which featured mostly stand-alone, season-long arcs during its excellent six-season run, is perfectly suited to one-off limited series. It’s also a beloved show that balances comedy and drama well, has the respect of many in Hollywood and understands the unique narrative value of place in a way that many series do not.
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
Grammy predictions: Can Tony champ ‘A Strange Loop’ hold off Michael Jackson in Musical Theater Album race?

At the last Grammys, the presumed front-runner for Best Musical Theater Album didn’t end up winning. “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” was out front to win according to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, but lost in a big upset to “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.” So what could that mean for this year’s race? SEECher just ahead of Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey as your choice for 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [POLL RESULTS] According to our current combined predictions, the reigning Tony winner for Best Musical, “A Strange Loop,” is expected to win with 11/2 odds. Thirteen of the American Theatre Wing’s...
2023 Oscar nominations: Voting and ballot counting explained in three easy steps

The 2023 Oscar nominations round of voting in 15 races ends on Jan. 17 after just six days of voting. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 24. The contenders in acting, directing, writing and the craft categories (except makeup/hairstyling and visual effects) will be selected under the preferential system that has been in place for years. To illustrate how this method of ballot counting works, let’s apply it to last year’s Best Actor race. Between our experts (journalists who cover this beat year-round), website editors and readers like you, we cast 8.377 nomination ballots for Best Actor....
Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ costume designer) on avoiding clichés by bringing color to 1920s Ireland [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was important to me that I was designing something for Martin, that I was taking his script and really helping to develop and create the characters that were on the page to give a three-dimensional edge to them,” declares costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh about designing the vibrant costumes for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat she adds that she valued director Martin McDonagh “trusting me and not trying to second guess what I was doing or why I was doing something. He was always smiling and generous and he just gave me he free rein. I...
Film Shorts roundtable: ‘Almost Home,’ ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ ‘The Flagmakers’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

What do you enjoy the most about the art of short films? How do you decide if a story should be a short film or feature length? How have streaming platforms impacted short films? What were the most difficult scenes to cut in order to keep your film under 40 minutes? These were some of the secrets revealed by four of today’s top filmmakers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with Film Shorts Oscar contenders: Nils Keller (“Almost Home”), Peter Baynton (“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”), Doug Blush (“The Elephant Whisperers”) and...
How ‘Glass Onion’ production designer Rick Heinrichs found inspiration in an actual onion [Exclusive Video Interview]

When production designer Rick Heinrichs joined “Glass Onion,” he knew exactly where to begin his research for the titular dome atop tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) Grecian estate in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery sequel. “I took an onion out of the fridge literally and started to cut the layers,” he tells Gold Derby (watch above). And what did the Oscar winner learn? “That you cry when you cut into them,” Henrich quips. “ realized how structural it all was and how thick the layers were. And in the scale of the dome that we ended up using for ‘Glass Onion,’...
