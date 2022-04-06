ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP Benefits: How Is Eligibility Determined?

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOmQL_0eAcvcwm00

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as the Food Stamp Program, provides food-purchasing assistance to eligible families. Most families who meet the program’s income requirements are deemed eligible, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), with the size of a family’s SNAP benefit based on its income and certain expenses.

The CBPP reported that under federal law, to be eligible for benefits a household’s income and resources must meet three criteria:

  • Gross monthly income, which is a household’s monthly income before the program’s deductions are applied, must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty line. For a family of three, the poverty line used to determine SNAP benefits in federal fiscal year 2022 is $1,830 a month and 130% of this amount is $2,379 a month, or around $28,550 a year.
  • Net income, which is household income after deductions are applied, must be at or below the federal poverty line.
  • Assets must fall below certain thresholds. Households without a member who is age 60 or older or who has a disability must have assets of $2,500 or less, and households with such a member must have assets of $3,750 or less.

SNAP considers income from all sources, including earned income before payroll taxes are deducted and unearned income.

Assets are defined as resources that are available to the household to purchase food, such as bank accounts. The household’s home, personal property, retirement savings and most vehicles do not count. According to the CBPP, states have the ability to relax asset limits.

There is an additional limit known as the three-month time limit. However, Congress had it suspended until the month after the federal public health emergency ends, the CBPP noted.

Under this rule, individuals between the ages of 18 and 50 are limited to three months of SNAP benefits every three years unless they are working or in a work or training program 20 hours a week. Exemptions include those who live with children in the household, those determined to be physically or mentally unfit for work, pregnant women and others determined to be exempt.

There are also some people who may not qualify for SNAP benefits even if they meet income requirements, the CBPP added. This includes individuals who are on strike, those without a documented immigration status, some college students attending school more than half time and certain immigrants who are lawfully present.

To get SNAP benefits, The U.S. Department of Agriculture says to apply in the state in which you currently reside and meet income and resource requirements. SNAP eligibility requirements are updated each year.

FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
#Snap Benefits#Gross Income#Personal Income#Poverty#The Food Stamp Program#Cbpp#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Use your EBT card at gas stations

As gas prices continue to sky rocket, every sent saved on each gallon can help, and food stamps may be able to help with that people save money to buy gas. Those with food stamps want to know if leftover benefits can be used for gas, and it’s possible in some ways.
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

What is monthly Social Security disability payment?

The Social Security Administration runs two programs to financially support disabled people. Each program offers different payment amounts. Cost of living crisis: Is a recession coming after additional fed rate hikes?. Calculating payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of programs to provide financial support to nearly 70...
ECONOMY
