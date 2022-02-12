VIDEO: Man throws brick at Wiener's Circle glass door after refusing to wear a mask, police say

The famous Wiener's Circle hot dog shop in Lincoln Park had its glass front door smashed with a brick Wednesday by a customer who refused to wear a face covering, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at the store in the 2600-block of North Clark Street at about 8:40 p.m. Police said a man entered the restaurant and was asked to put on a face mask.

Surveillance video shows a man throw a brick at the Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park after police said he became angry when staff asked him to wear a mask.

Police said the man became angry and threw snow at the employees and left in a car. He then came back and was caught on camera throwing a brick at the front door, breaking the glass. No one was injured.

"He just got angry, walked outside, threw a couple of snowballs, then went and found a brick," said manager Evelyn Morris.

Not ones to let themselves be brought down by a little adversity, The Weiner's Circle had a pointed, and hence blurred, message for the man on a cardboard sign.

"The whole door is shattered, so yeah, he did a lot of damage," Morris said. "We have been really good with people. Our customers, they follow the rules from the governor and everything else. We hadn't had a problem."

Hugs and big tips were on offer for the staff Thursday as many of their regulars came by to offer support.

"Even though individuals may lose their temper and do something disgusting like this, it's important for them to know that we support them and we stand by them as they try to support their staff," said Andy Holst, customer.

"You should be used to it right now," said Adrienne Morris, customer. "We've been doing it for two years now, so what's the problem?"

"Even with eating in, and when the mandate came on the third that it was required, everyone came in with their vaccine cards and everything," said Morris. "I had no problem. This is the first."

The restaurant posted surveillance video of the incident in hopes of identifying the man. No one is in custody.

Even as Gov. Pritzker announced the mask mandate will be lifted for most indoor businesses by the end of the month, and the city saying it's likely to follow suit and life the vaccine requirement for indoor dining as well, isolated incidents like this continue.