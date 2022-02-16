ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twilio (TWLO) Shares Explode on Strong Results, Analysts Raises Price Target to Reflect Improved Organic Growth Profile and Profitability Outlook

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) surged nearly 18% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2021 earnings and revenue numbers. The software company reported a loss of...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 20% to 77% to Buy Now

Disney posted record revenue and high subscriber growth in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. fuboTV's revenue is increasing, and it needs to boost profits. Investors are underestimating Netflix's long-term subscriber growth. It hasn't been a great year so far for growth stocks. After massive valuation spikes and general macroeconomic...
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

While these companies have promising futures, Wall Street's loftiest price targets may be out of reach. Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Over the past six-plus weeks, the broader market has undergone its steepest decline since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
TheStreet

Walmart Earnings Preview: Can It Set the Tone For Retail Earnings?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report is due to report earnings before the open on Thursday. However, the stock hasn't been trading all that well lately. Although the stock market hasn’t done a great job of moving higher, Walmart hasn’t been able to buck the trend like others have — say, like Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report. (Here's how to trade it).
Kansas City Star

Running Out of Fizz? Trading Coca-Cola, PepsiCo on Earnings

How fitting is it that PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report both reported earnings this morning?. Despite the volatility in the overall stock market — not just on Thursday, but all year — these two stocks have held up pretty well.
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
Motley Fool

These 4 Growth Stocks Have Soared 10% to 61% Since Reporting Earnings

This earnings season has been unpredictable, but these are some of the highlights so far. The stock market has been volatile so far in 2022, and this roller coaster of an earnings season hasn't helped. Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) broke a record that no company wants: It lost $230 billion in market value the day after releasing its earnings report, the largest one-day valuation wipeout in stock market history.
Benzinga

Analysts Cut Pinterest Price Target Post Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Analysts mainly slashed their price targets on Pinterest Inc PINS post Q4 results. BofA analyst Justin Post lowered the price target on...
