ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Find the best dog food deals and save money today

By Kathryn Rosenberg
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago

Sniffing out some great dog food deals is probably high on your priority list right now if you're feeling the effects of the skyrocketing cost of living that seems to have taken over the world these past 12 months.

Thankfully, there are plenty of fantastic deals on wet and dry dog food to be had at the moment and we've done all the hard work of hunting them down for you so all you need to do is decide on which one is worthy of a spot in your shopping cart.

While you likely love your canine companion like nothing else, let's be honest - being a pet parent isn't cheap. Whether it's stocking up on best dog food and toys or shelling out on the pet insurance and best flea treatments for dogs , the monthly cost of owning your beloved bundle of fur can soon add up.

Although having a pet is unlikely to ever be a cheap affair, with a little bit of research there are plenty of clever tips and tricks that you can employ to help make sure your dog-related bills stay as low as possible. One of the easiest ways to do this is to keep your eyes peeled for dog food deals, where the discounts are often far bigger than on other products designed for our canine companion's.

So, whether you're after the best wet dog food or the best dry dog food , you'll find some serious savings to be found on the dog food deals listed below. Nutritious, delicious and 100% complete and balanced, these dishes have everything your precious pup needs to stay happy and healthy.

PetsRadar's pick of the best dog food deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45enzA_0eA0vpCG00

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Toppers Wild Cuts Variety Pack
RRP: $24.59 | Now: $17.59 | Save: $7.00 (28%)
Packed with real chicken or beef, this variety pack is grain-free and contains no chicken or poultry by-products, corn, wheat soy or artificial flavors or preservatives. Made with only the finest ingredients, these meal toppers are ideal added to kibble or served on their own as a snack. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGfKj_0eA0vpCG00

Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food
RRP: $75.99 | Now: $68.99 | Save: $7.00 (9%)
Crafted with beet pulp, which is a nourishing prebiotic fiber, this highly digestible formula helps to support optimal nutrient absorption and contains vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids for healthy skin and a shiny coat. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVuAB_0eA0vpCG00

Rachael Ray Nutrish Dish Premium Dry Dog Food
RRP: $28.89 | Now: $22.98 | Save: $5.91 (20%)
Made with U.S. farm-raised beef, this natural dog food comes packed with added vitamins and minerals to support healthy digestion and overall wellbeing. With no poultry by-product meal, fillers, artificial preservatives, colors or artificial flavors and a rich and meaty flavor, this one is bound to be a winner with your pup. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeW7m_0eA0vpCG00

Purina Beneful IncrediBites Variety Pack Canned Dog Food
RRP: $27.78 | Now: $20.80 | Save: $6.98 (25%)
Made specifically for small dogs, Purina Beneful IncrediBites  are made with real beef, chicken or salmon and include real vegetables for a power hit of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. High in protein for strong muscles and free from artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, these small and tender bites are perfect for tiny mouths. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlFXf_0eA0vpCG00

Blue Buffalo True Solutions Jolly Joints Natural Mobility Support Adult Dry Dog Food
RRP: $71.99 | Now: $54.28 | Save: $17.71 (25%)
Formulated with glucosamine and chondroitin, this formula has been clinically proven to support hip and joint health and features EPA from fish oil to aid in mobility and optimal minerals for strong bones. Brilliant for senior pups or any dog that suffers with arthritis or joint pain. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSugZ_0eA0vpCG00

Purina ONE Natural SmartBlend Lamb & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food
RRP: $55.98 | Now: $46.91 | Save: $9.07 (16%)
With meaty and delicious real lamb as the first ingredient, this high-quality crunchy kibble is packed full of protein to support strong muscles and a healthy heart. Rich in omega-3 for healthy skin and a radiant coat, it's also a natural source of glucosamine for healthy joints and is highly digestible. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AL3Zy_0eA0vpCG00

Nulo Grain Free Canned Wet Dog Food
RRP: $58.16 | Now: $39.48 | Save: $18.68 (32%)
An all natural wet food made without the use of corn; wheat; soy; white potatoes; tapioca; carrageenan; artificial flavorings or preservatives, this high-meat and low-carb dish is grain-free and supports healthier skin and a shinier coat. Containing a beneficial mix of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for a healthy immune system, this formula promotes energy and will have your canine companion powering through their day.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RILNG_0eA0vpCG00

Nutro Natural Choice Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
RRP: $58.99 | Now: $47.42 | Save: $11.57 (20%)
Featuring tasty chicken as the first ingredient, this crunchy kibble is formulated with essential antioxidants to support your dog’s immune system and natural fiber to support digestion. With plenty of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for skin and coat health, this quality formula is free from chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat and soy. View Deal

Looking for more great savings? Then check out our guide on how to get cheaper pet insurance , which has a ton of helpful tips to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

Comments / 0

Related
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

8 Signs of a Happy Pet Dog

For you dog owners, of course, it is very important to know some of the signs given by dogs through gestures. This is so that you can do the right treatment for your pet dog’s physical and mental health. Of course, you will easily know when your dog is under stress or depression. Usually, this will be marked by changes in appetite to become more aggressive or quiet.
PETS
pawmypets.com

Poor dog collects her puppies that died in labor and do not want to let them go

Our pets experience the despondency and pain of dropping their treasured ones similar to people. Significantly like at people the little dogs specific their unhappiness in unique ways. At the point when a canine mom lost her pups legitimate after the beginning she was once crushed. Her coronary heart broke...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Healthy Food#Vitamin#Fatty Acids#Dog Nutrition Food
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Pets
People

U.K. Vets Suggest Pet Owners Stop Buying Bulldogs After Conducting Dog Health Study

Experts from the U.K.'s Royal Veterinary College are urging animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs until breeding issues are addressed. Bulldogs are known for their flat faces, but this trait can cause these dogs lifelong pain and suffering, per a study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. According to BBC, these findings are why the Royal Veterinary College experts behind the study are asking people to stop buying bulldog breeds. These experts are also dissuading social media users from posting, liking, and promoting photos of bulldogs online.
ANIMALS
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
heavenofanimals.com

Meet Alice, An Adopted Cat With The World’s Most Beautiful Marble Fur

Meet Alice, the adopted cat to whom the word “beautiful” simply doesn’t do justice. Just look at her posing in all of her royal fluffiness and glory – she’s the queen!. The 6-year-old Persian mix is very picky with her food and personal space. “She...
PETS
dogstodays.com

German Shepherd – Dog Breeds Information Details

German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
ANIMALS
cat-world.com

Why Did My Cat Pee on My Clothes? Tips to Help Stop It!

You open the door after work, expecting the fresh smell of home. Instead, you are greeted with the pungent ammonia smell of cat urine. The last thing you want to do is to clean it up. And if you don’t figure out the cause, it’ll happen repeatedly. Not how anyone wants to spend their weekends rather than relax.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Meet Ippo, The Adorable Zonkey Who is Half Zebra, Half Donkey

This is Ippo the zonkey, a lovely two-for-one hybrid of the zebra and the donkey. Ippo was born just four months ago at an animal reserve in Florence, Italy. Her parents’ unusual tryst occurred when her father, Martin the zebra, jumped the fence at his enclosure and entered an enclosure housing endangered Amiata donkeys. In the enclosure, Martin met Giada and, twelve months later, little Ippo was born!
ANIMALS
dogsblog.com

Suzie – 3 year old female Cocker Spaniel Cross

Suzie is a 3 year old female Cocker Spaniel Cross. She is fostered in Norwich Norfolk. She was initially brought over from Bosnia by another rescue and placed in a completely unsuitable home. When the elderly gentleman was taken into hospital his family asked us to help as everyone involved realised that a dog of Suzies age and breed make up clearly needs a lot more activity in her life than he could provide her with.
PETS
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

376
Followers
99
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy