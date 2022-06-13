Find the best dog food deals and save money today

Sniffing out some great dog food deals is probably high on your priority list right now if you're feeling the effects of the skyrocketing cost of living that seems to have taken over the world these past 12 months.

Thankfully, there are plenty of fantastic deals on wet and dry dog food to be had at the moment and we've done all the hard work of hunting them down for you so all you need to do is decide on which one is worthy of a spot in your shopping cart.

While you likely love your canine companion like nothing else, let's be honest - being a pet parent isn't cheap. Whether it's stocking up on best dog food and toys or shelling out on the pet insurance and best flea treatments for dogs , the monthly cost of owning your beloved bundle of fur can soon add up.

Although having a pet is unlikely to ever be a cheap affair, with a little bit of research there are plenty of clever tips and tricks that you can employ to help make sure your dog-related bills stay as low as possible. One of the easiest ways to do this is to keep your eyes peeled for dog food deals, where the discounts are often far bigger than on other products designed for our canine companion's.

So, whether you're after the best wet dog food or the best dry dog food , you'll find some serious savings to be found on the dog food deals listed below. Nutritious, delicious and 100% complete and balanced, these dishes have everything your precious pup needs to stay happy and healthy.

PetsRadar's pick of the best dog food deals

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Toppers Wild Cuts Variety Pack

RRP: $24.59 | Now: $17.59 | Save: $7.00 (28%)

Packed with real chicken or beef, this variety pack is grain-free and contains no chicken or poultry by-products, corn, wheat soy or artificial flavors or preservatives. Made with only the finest ingredients, these meal toppers are ideal added to kibble or served on their own as a snack. View Deal

Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food

RRP: $75.99 | Now: $68.99 | Save: $7.00 (9%)

Crafted with beet pulp, which is a nourishing prebiotic fiber, this highly digestible formula helps to support optimal nutrient absorption and contains vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids for healthy skin and a shiny coat. View Deal

Rachael Ray Nutrish Dish Premium Dry Dog Food

RRP: $28.89 | Now: $22.98 | Save: $5.91 (20%)

Made with U.S. farm-raised beef, this natural dog food comes packed with added vitamins and minerals to support healthy digestion and overall wellbeing. With no poultry by-product meal, fillers, artificial preservatives, colors or artificial flavors and a rich and meaty flavor, this one is bound to be a winner with your pup. View Deal

Purina Beneful IncrediBites Variety Pack Canned Dog Food

RRP: $27.78 | Now: $20.80 | Save: $6.98 (25%)

Made specifically for small dogs, Purina Beneful IncrediBites are made with real beef, chicken or salmon and include real vegetables for a power hit of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. High in protein for strong muscles and free from artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, these small and tender bites are perfect for tiny mouths. View Deal

Blue Buffalo True Solutions Jolly Joints Natural Mobility Support Adult Dry Dog Food

RRP: $71.99 | Now: $54.28 | Save: $17.71 (25%)

Formulated with glucosamine and chondroitin, this formula has been clinically proven to support hip and joint health and features EPA from fish oil to aid in mobility and optimal minerals for strong bones. Brilliant for senior pups or any dog that suffers with arthritis or joint pain. View Deal

Purina ONE Natural SmartBlend Lamb & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food

RRP: $55.98 | Now: $46.91 | Save: $9.07 (16%)

With meaty and delicious real lamb as the first ingredient, this high-quality crunchy kibble is packed full of protein to support strong muscles and a healthy heart. Rich in omega-3 for healthy skin and a radiant coat, it's also a natural source of glucosamine for healthy joints and is highly digestible. View Deal

Nulo Grain Free Canned Wet Dog Food

RRP: $58.16 | Now: $39.48 | Save: $18.68 (32%)

An all natural wet food made without the use of corn; wheat; soy; white potatoes; tapioca; carrageenan; artificial flavorings or preservatives, this high-meat and low-carb dish is grain-free and supports healthier skin and a shinier coat. Containing a beneficial mix of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for a healthy immune system, this formula promotes energy and will have your canine companion powering through their day.

View Deal

Nutro Natural Choice Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

RRP: $58.99 | Now: $47.42 | Save: $11.57 (20%)

Featuring tasty chicken as the first ingredient, this crunchy kibble is formulated with essential antioxidants to support your dog’s immune system and natural fiber to support digestion. With plenty of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for skin and coat health, this quality formula is free from chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat and soy. View Deal

