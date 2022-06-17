Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 22 Deals Now.

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart, because Amazon is offering some steep discounts right now. Our fingers are crossed that these discounts are the types of beauty deals we’ll be seeing during Amazon Prime Day next month, which spans July 12 and 13. And for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, we’re expecting serious steals in both the fashion and beauty categories.

But why wait? Right now, you can shop everything from a Sunday Riley gift set (we’re a big fan of both getting and giving spa gifts over here) to an Aesop hand soap that truly never goes on sale. Perhaps some of the noteworthy markdowns, however, are on big ticket gadgets. You’ve probably seen T3 hair tools all over Instagram and TikTok, but they’re definitely on the pricier side. That said, you can score 10% off the brand’s Micro Cura Ionic Hair Dryer, which is not only cool to look at with its white and rose gold design, but it’ll take your hair from sopping wet to dry and shiny in minutes.

It’s also a great time to pick up skin care products from some of the most popular brands around, including Drunk Elephant, Kate Somerville , Dr. Dennis Gross, Elemis and Supergoop. But the hair and fragrance deals we’re seeing really might take the cake, with discounts from hair care superstars K18, DpHue , and Oribe , while candles from brands like Nest New York and Boy Smells are showing savings of up to 30%.

Shop some of our favorites from the sale below.

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection

Drop what you’re doing and add this special-edition collection to your shopping cart. Not only will get 11 of Sunday Riley’s best-selling products, but you’ll also be able to address a wide variety of skin concerns, from hyperpigmentation, dryness and fine lines. This is a fab option for someone who wants to try a few new products before committing to a full-sized bottle. Plus, it’s a $176 value you’re getting for $118.







$129

$118





Boy Smells St. Al Candle

With earthy notes of sandalwood, clove flower and oud, balanced with sweet ylang-ylang, this full-bodied candle from the trendy brand, Boy Smells , strikes that elusive balance between spicy and sweet. We bet you’ll want to light this little number far beyond it’s 50 hours of burn time.







$36

$33





K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

Everywhere we look, there’s another article about the magical, damage-reversing powers of a K18 mask — and for very good reason. In just four minutes, your hair will look healthy, bouncy and good as new (yes, seriously).







$80

$75





Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

If you’re anything like us, you probably need a mid-season sunscreen restock right around now, and this two-pack of Supergoop’s cult favorite Unseen Sunscreen will definitely do the trick to keep you protected for the rest of the summer. The best part? The formula is totally clear, so there’s no chance you’ll be walking around with a white cast.







$111

$94





Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

If you’re looking for ways to dial up your glow, call your search off. This value pack of Dr. Dennis Gross’s two-step anti-aging peel pads, which are pre-doused with seven acids to minimize the look of fine lines, acne scars and pores. You can also kiss any dullness goodbye, as these wipes also gently exfoliate skin, leaving you with nothing but radiance.







$192

$130





Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash

Seriously don’t miss out on one of the best luxury hand soaps around. Aesop’s hand wash is a full-sensory experience — the petitgrain lightly exfoliates while the woody, smoky scent wafts into the air as you suds up.







$70

$38





T3 Micro Cura Ionic Hair Dryer

Built with five heat settings to dry hair quickly, plus a volume booster switch to amp up texture and body, you’ll soon be joining the more than one thousand superfans who gave this powerful hair dryer from luxe brand, T3 , a positive review.







$245

$219





Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Unless you’re new to the beauty scene, you’ve likely heard the chorus of praise surrounding Drunk Elephant’s popular lineup of super effective skin care products, from peels to masks to cleansers. And if you want to have amazing-looking skin while doing the least amount of work, splurge on this resurfacing night serum that improves and refines your skin while you sleep so can you wake up with a clean and clear canvas.







$86

$67





Avarelle Pimple Patches

Now 30% off, these best-selling hydrocolloid patches from Avarelle are made with a blend of anti-bacterial tea tree oil, calendula oil and cica oil to help soothe redness and shrink the size of breakouts overnight. Plus, they’re vegan and cruelty-free.







$8

$7.64





Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

New to the art of facial massaging ? Dip your toe into the beauty wellness trend with this top-rated set from Baimei , featuring a jade roller and gua sha tool designed to reduce puffiness and firm and tone the skin.







$15

$9





CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe’s Moisturizing Cream is a dermatologist favorite, and lucky for us, it’s on sale. Suitable for use on both the face and body and safe to use on all skin types, the formula is boosted with nourishing hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides for restoring the skin’s natural barrier.







$18

$17





Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

Honest Beauty makes it easy to prep and lengthen lashes all in one with its Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer. One end features a brush with primer designed to make mascara last longer on lashes, while the other includes molded, flexible bristles that deliver a high-impact, completely clean formula.







$18

$16





Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

Schick’s facial razors went viral on TikTok for helping users easily remove unwanted hairs and peach fuzz, so you know these tools have to be good. Offered in a pack of three, the mini devices are also beloved for shaping eyebrows and double as facial exfoliators with their gentle yet precise blades.







$6

$5





Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer

Infused with brightening gogi berry and peptide-based Haloxyl, this anti-aging concealer from Maybelline can be used all over the face to boost radiance and reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines.







$10

$8





Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original

Revlon’s hair-dryer brush is a bestseller for many reasons. It adds all the volume to your hair while drying it quickly and using less heat to minimize damage.







$60

$40





NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device

To target more specific fine lines and wrinkles, as well as your under-eye area, this version of the NuFace facial device is for you. The deal also includes a serum that’s packed with skin-plumping peptides.







$149

$94





Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum

This Murad serum is ideal if you’re concerned about dark patches from sun damage or age spots, as it contains brightening niacinamide, vitamin C and oligopeptides.







$78

$70





Huonul Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights

Huonul’s lighted mirror offers three levels of magnification. It’s the way to ensure you apply your makeup perfectly every single time.







$40

$25





Tymo Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black

For the silkiest locks, this Tymo hair straightener comb has 3D heating technology that allows you to get super close to your scalp. It also has five different heat functions so you can save your strands from damage.







$60

$50





Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit

An oldie but a goodie. This Crest kit contains 14 sets of whitening stripes made to leave teeth noticeably brighter after just one hour. The strips also feature a stay-put design so they don’t slip around during use.







$40

$35





Nest New York Bamboo Classic Candle in Rattan

Nest New York is beloved for their deeply aromatic candles, but also for the chic vessels they are housed in. Their best-selling Bamboo candle is swathed within a rattan holder for a chic summer vibe that will make your home look and smell divine.







$58

$51





Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

If you love Sunday Riley and you know it, then you’re also familiar with the fact that you never find one of their hero products at 15% off — until right now. Zap dark spots and even out your skin tone for good, courtesy of this antioxidant-rich formulation.







$85

$72





