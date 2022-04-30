ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Hopkins

The Garden Party 2022 festival

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garden Party returns. 1 weekend. 2 days. 2 stages. At a brand new city centre venue - our biggest party yet. Bust out your sunnies, gun fingers, and bucket hat because Leeds' best electronic music...

Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up. The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music. “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Kikagaku Moyo Kumoyo Island

The good news: Kikagaku Moyo’s new album rules. The bad news: It’s their last one. Since getting their start busking on the streets of Tokyo a decade ago, Kikagaku Moyo have built up an increasingly vivid discography, given hundreds of acclaimed performances around the world (as documented on various live LPs), and shined a light on a vast constellation of their fellow East Asian psych upstarts via their Guruguru Brain label. Their legacy is already secure, yet it’s a bummer seeing them call it quits at a time when they seem poised to enjoy a more significant explosion in popularity. If they have to end their run, at least they’re putting an exclamation point on it. “We have come to the conclusion that because we have truly achieved our core mission as a band,” the group wrote early this year, “we would love to end this project on the highest note possible.” The new Kumoyo Island lives up to that billing; it rivals 2018’s Masana Temples as the group’s finest album, and it may well be the most fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Electronic Music#Hot Since 82#The Garden Party Festival#Maribou State#Prospa#Tsha
NME

Muse lead line-up for Mallorca Live Festival 2022

Muse are among the leading names on the line-up for Mallorca Live Festival 2022. Held at the Old Aquapark in the Calvià region of the Balearic island, this year’s event – which will be Mallorca Live’s fifth anniversary edition – will take place from June 24-26.
NME

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus says group’s reunion is an “immense risk”

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has said that he thinks the legendary group’s comeback is an “immense risk”. The Swedish pop icons returned with their first album in 40 years, ‘Voyage’, last November and are due to present a string of “revolutionary” concerts at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from May 27.
