The Garden Party 2022 festival

The good news: Kikagaku Moyo’s new album rules. The bad news: It’s their last one. Since getting their start busking on the streets of Tokyo a decade ago, Kikagaku Moyo have built up an increasingly vivid discography, given hundreds of acclaimed performances around the world (as documented on various live LPs), and shined a light on a vast constellation of their fellow East Asian psych upstarts via their Guruguru Brain label. Their legacy is already secure, yet it’s a bummer seeing them call it quits at a time when they seem poised to enjoy a more significant explosion in popularity. If they have to end their run, at least they’re putting an exclamation point on it. “We have come to the conclusion that because we have truly achieved our core mission as a band,” the group wrote early this year, “we would love to end this project on the highest note possible.” The new Kumoyo Island lives up to that billing; it rivals 2018’s Masana Temples as the group’s finest album, and it may well be the most fun.

