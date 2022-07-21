ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 best mattress deals you can get in July, with big discounts on Purple, Tempur-Pedic, and Sleep Number

By James Brains
 4 days ago

Choosing the perfect mattress can be a long process — from finding one that fulfills all your sleeping needs to making sure that it fits your budget. The good news is that mattress companies are not strangers to great discounts.

This month, retailers are offering some excellent deals. Popular brands like Birch , Sleep Number , and Helix are discounting mattresses from $200 to $700 and adding in freebies.

Along with a list of the biggest deals currently available and links to our detailed mattress reviews, we've included exclusive discounts for readers from several retailers, such as Casper , Leesa , and Nectar .

Exclusive mattress sales for Insider readers:

Note: In some cases, these deals may not be combined with other offers.

  • Casper : Use code INSIDER to save $100 on the Original mattress or $200 on the Wave mattress

The best mattress sales happening right now:

  • Awara : Get $300 off any mattress and $499 worth of accesories.
  • Bear : Get 25% sitewide and free sleep accessories with a mattress purchase.
  • Big Fig : Get $300 off mattresses using the promo code BODY .
  • Birch : Get $400 off mattresses and two free pillows using the promo code MDSALE400 .
  • Brentwood Home : Save up to $150 on mattresses with the promo code SUMMER .
  • Casper : Save up to $800 on mattresses.
  • Cocoon by Sealy : Get 35% off the Chill mattresses and get a free set of sheets and pillows.
  • DreamCloud : Get $200 off mattresses and $599 worth of accessories, including sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.
  • Ghost Bed : Get up to 50% off on adjustable base bundles.
  • Helix : Save $100 when you spend $600 using promo code 4July100 , save $150 when you spend $1,250 using promo code 4July 150 , save $200 when you spend $1,750 using promo code 4July 200 , save $250 when you spend $2,550 using promo code 4July 250 , save $300 when you spend $2,700 using promo code 4July 300 , and get $350 off when you spend $2,960 using promo code 4July 350 . Plus, all mattress purchases include two free pillows.
  • Layla : Save up to $200 on mattresses with two free pillows, and get up to $1,000 off sleep bundles.
  • Leesa : Save up to $400 on mattresses and get two free pillows.
  • Lull : Save up to $600 on any mattress (discount increases with mattress size).
  • Mattress Firm : Save up to 50% off select mattresses.
  • Nectar : Get up to $400 off a mattress and $499 of accessories included with every mattress purchase.
  • Nest Bedding : Get 20% off all mattresses and free accessories.
  • Nolah : Save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows.
  • Purple : Get up to $500 off select mattresses.
  • Sleep Number : Save up to $1,000 on select Sleep Number 360 smart beds.
  • Tempur-Pedic : Save 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress and get $300 in free accessories with a mattress set purchase using promo code 300FREE .
  • Wayfair : Save up to 60% off on big names mattress brands like Sealy and Serta.
  • Zinus : Get up to 40% off select mattresses.

The best sales on mattresses we recommend:

Save up to $200 on the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid and get $599 worth of accessories: Our pick for best mattress overall

The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is highly recommended for all sleepers in our guide to the best mattresses due to its strong support, average firmness, and fair price. DreamCloud also offers an impressive lifetime warranty on all mattresses and a 365-night sleep trial period.

Save $300 on the Big Fig Mattress: Our pick for best mattress for heavy people

We recommend the Big Fig Mattress for heavier individuals in our guide to the best mattresses because it has a firm support and is designed to have a higher weight capacity. The edge support is exceptional, and the mattress dissipates heat well.

Get 30% off the Tempur-Cloud Mattress: Our pick for the best foam mattress

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress is one of the most comfortable mattresses we've tested. That's why it's the top pick in our guide to the best foam mattresses . We like that the patented memory foam contours to your body to balance support and comfort. Read our full Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress review .

Save $100 on the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress and get $499 worth of bedding: Our pick for best foam mattress for back pain

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is recommended as the best foam mattress in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain . Unlike most foam mattresses, Nectar's has excellent heat dissipation, and as mentioned in our review , is a great option for side sleepers.

If you aren't 100% confident in your purchase, you can return it within a year.

Save $100 on the Helix Midnight Mattress: Our pick for the best budget mattress for back pain

The Helix Midnight Mattress is layered with pressure-relieving memory foam. This mattress is excellent for back and stomach sleepers and is rated the best budget mattress for back pain in our buying guide . Insider Reviews home and kitchen reporter James Brains tested the Helix Midnight Mattress and said it helped his back pain recovery.

Save $200 on the Leesa Hybrid Mattress: Our pick for best mattress for back pain

If you suffer from back pain due to an uncomfortable mattress, the Leesa Hybrid Mattress could help. The mattress offers five layers of foam and coil support, motion isolation if you're sharing the bed with a partner, and gentle pressure relief. In our review of the Leesa Hybrid mattress , we also noted its comfort and other special features. It also takes home the title of "best for back pain" in our best mattresses guide .

Save $700 on the Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed: Our pick for best adjustable mattress

If you're looking for a mattress that allows you to customize and adjust your sleep every night, the Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed should be your top choice. In our review of the mattress , we noted its standout features, including multiple firmness levels and adjustable air support that adapts to your position while you sleep. We also named it the best adjustable option in our guide to the best mattress.

Save $400 on the Birch Mattress by Helix: Our pick for best latex mattress

The Birch Mattress by Helix is our top pick for the best latex mattress . For those looking for a firm mattress with stellar motion isolation, this latex mattress is an ideal match. And if you prefer a softer feel, Birch has a mattress topper available if you want the perfect balance between firm and soft.

