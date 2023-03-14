Adirondack Chairs, Fire Pits, & More Patio Finds Are Up To 56% Off At Target

Target’s latest top deal has officially arrived in time for Memorial Day, so if you want to make adjustments to your own personal oasis, you’re in luck. Target knows we’re all on the hunt for some chic new patio furniture and they’re having a huge patio sale , so get to browsing!

Target’s patio furniture sale is here only for a limited time and it’s too good of a steal to miss. And there aren’t just patio sales to browse, the retailer has discounts on a wide variety of home items, from air fryers to robot vacuum cleaners . If you’ve had something on your wishlist for a while, you might want to see if Target has it on sale during their summer savings event.

You name it and Target has it so sit back, get your credit card ready and check out the best patio deals Target is offering right now before they’re gone forever. You can check out all of Target’s patio deals on their website here . Happy shopping!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wicker Club Chair – Save $30

Adding a few new chairs to your outdoor space is one of the easiest ways to give it a refresh. Luckily, you can snag these chic wicker chairs for under $100 right now. And if you need cushions , Target has plenty of picks available.

Modern Accent Tables – Save $55

Stacking Patio Club Chair $70 Buy now

These stunning accent tables set the mood for entertaining outdoors. They come in a set of three, which you can move and configure to fit your space.

One shopper said these are the “funnest set of tables I’ve ever had!” They added, “This table set is awesome! I LOVE that the two accent tables fit neatly under the coffee table when not in use. They are sturdy yet lightweight and easy to move around, which is great because there are so many different ways to arrange them. Such a fun set of three tables!”

Modern Accent Tables

Price: $220

Buy Now

6pc Outdoor Conversation Set – Save $91.44

This sectional sofa has tons of room for your guests or just to enjoy for yourself. It has a sleek and modern design that stands out. You get one loveseat sofa, one left sofa, one right sofa, one corner sofa, one armless sofa, and 1 table — all of which are easy to assemble.

Cozy Egg Chair – Save $120

Image: Threshold x Studio McGee

Outdoor Conversation Set $1,051.55 Buy now

If you’re looking for some seriously comfortable chairs, add these egg chairs to your patio this season. They’re modern, stylish, and can easily fit two people per seat.

Patio Dining Table – Save $70

Image: Threshold

Patio Egg Chair $480 Buy now

If you’re planning to host this Memorial Day, make sure that your guests have a gorgeous place to gather and enjoy a meal. This outdoor dining table is an excellent addition to your patio — it seats up to six people and has room to sit your favorite dishes up as well.

Geometric Area Rug – Save $27

Image: nuLOOM.

Patio Dining Table $280 Buy now

Feel like you’re missing something on your patio? Floor accents like this contemporary rug are gorgeous additions you may have forgotten. This indoor and outdoor rug can help make the space feel a whole lot bigger and cozier. The best part? All rug sizes and colors are on sale too.

Adirondack Chairs – Save $166

Image: Costway.

nuLOOM Saunders Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug $67.37 Buy now

Get your lawns ready for this outdoorsy chair set . These Adirondack chairs are made of 100% durable acacia. It features a widened armrest and a heightened backrest that curves to maintain good posture.

French Bistro Chairs – Save $37

Image: Baxton.

Costway 3PCS Patio Adirondack Chair Table Set $243.99 Buy now

If you prefer something a bit European, this French Bistro set is the perfect set. These wicker chairs bring a country or coastal flair to your outdoor seating.

Patio Loveseat with Coffee Table — Save $395

Image: Costway.

Set of 2 Celie Indoor and Outdoor Stackable Bistro Dining Chairs – Baxton Studio $332.99 Buy now

Treat yourself to a cozy loveseat today. This loveseat is currently 56 percent off, which is an extremely good deal for patio furniture. The wicker sofa and coffee table combo just look so welcoming, too.

Grill Boss Grill – Save $119

Costway 2PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set Cushioned Loveseat Table $334.99 Buy now

No patio is complete without a grill. You can invest in this high-quality grill that has three burners to enhance the heat for your cooking. Add this to your cart so you have it ready for the best backyard BBQ parties. It’s currently 36 percent off.

Rustic Rocking Set – Save $275

Image: Costway.

Grill Boss GBC1449M Outdoor BBQ $349.99 Buy now

These aren’t your grandma’s rocking chairs. This rustic chic set gives the relaxing chair a modern upgrade that’ll take your porch to the next level.

Laid-Back Hammock — Save $16

Image: Sunnydaze.

Costway 2PC Acacia Wood Rocking Chair $304.99 Buy now

This cute hammock is perfect for two and has a cushion-y pillow for plenty of comfort. It’ll be the most relaxing spot in your entire yard.

Elevated & Beachy — Save $146

Image: Costway.

Sunnydaze Heavy Duty Two-Person Quilted Fabric Hammock $79.95 Buy now

Make your backyard feel like your favorite beach resort with this pretty rattan set . At $146 off, you can’t beat this deal.

Rattan Chair Set — Save $198

Image: Costway.

Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Bistro Set All-Weather Cushioned Chair Table $223.99 Buy now

This gorgeous set is perfect for sipping a cocktail after work and chatting with a friend. Rattan is also a huge design trend right now and this faux-rattan material is a great and affordable alternative to the real deal.

Wood Burning Fire Pit — Save $34.99

Image: Courtesy of Target.

Costway Rattan Patio Set $121.99 Buy now

Every yard needs a fire pit, and we love this one because of its cute and beautiful cosmic design.

