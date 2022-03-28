ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Netflix movies that have been nominated for the best picture Oscar since the streamer broke into the race in 2018

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 18 hours ago

Leonardo DiCaprio in "Don't Look Up."

Netflix

  • Seven Netflix movies have been nominated for the best picture Oscar.
  • It's led in total nominations for three years in a row, but the top prize has eluded the company.
  • It lost best picture again on Sunday, this time to Apple's "CODA."

A streaming company won the Oscar for best picture for the first time on Sunday, but it wasn't Netflix. Apple prevailed for its movie "CODA" a little more than two years after launching Apple TV+.

Netflix led all other studios with 27 total Oscar nominations heading into this year's ceremony, but the top prize eluded it once again.

This was the third year in a row that the streamer dominated in nominations. Its slow-burn Western directed by Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog," led all other movies with 12 nominations, but it ultimately won only best director.

After nominations were announced last month, it looked as if the movie was Netflix's best chance yet to win the best-picture Oscar since it broke into the race with 2018's "Roma." Adam McKay's Netflix movie, "Don't Look Up," was also nominated for the top prize this year.

But in recent weeks, Apple TV+'s "CODA" had emerged as a contender after precursor wins with the Screen Actors and Producers Guilds, stealing Netflix's thunder.

Seven Netflix movies have been nominated for best picture as the company has attracted high-profile filmmakers in recent years like Martin Scorsese and David Fincher. The seven movies have nabbed 58 nominations combined with just a handful of wins between them.

It hasn't been without trying on Netflix's part. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2020 that Netflix was spending an estimated $100 million on its Oscars campaign. The year before that, Vulture reported that it had spent up to $60 million.

While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to award Netflix best picture, it has steadily embraced streaming in recent years, a sign of the changing movie industry that's only been accelerated by the pandemic.

Below are Netflix's seven movies that have been nominated for best picture, including how many total nominations and wins they received:

"Roma" (2018)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FHo6_0e9mo5n500
Directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

Espectáculos Fílmicos El Coyúl/Netflix

Director : Alfonso Cuarón

Description : "Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker's journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 96%

What critics said : "'Roma' ebbs and flows, its quiet, episodic moments connected by near-epic images and themes, until the distinction becomes impossible (and unnecessary) to make. It's a symphony — a cohesive piece, without a single note out of place." — Polygon

Total nominations : 10

  • Picture
  • Director — Alfonso Cuarón (won)
  • Foreign language film (won)
  • Cinematography (won)
  • Lead actress — Yalitza Aparicio
  • Supporting actress — Marina de Tavira
  • Original screenplay
  • Production design
  • Sound editing
  • Sound mixing
"The Irishman" (2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wopki_0e9mo5n500

Netflix

Director : Martin Scorsese

Description : "Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 95%

What critics said : "It is to gangster movies what John Ford's 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' was to westerns. Without a doubt, it's a masterpiece." — San Francisco Chronicle

Total nominations : 10

  • Picture
  • Director — Martin Scorsese
  • Supporting actor — Al Pacino
  • Supporting actor — Joe Pesci
  • Adapted screenplay
  • Cinematography
  • Production design
  • Costume design
  • Film editing
  • Visual effects
"Marriage Story" (2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJm4k_0e9mo5n500

Heyday Films/Netflix

Director : Noah Baumbach

Description : "Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "Baumbach's main characters are written and acted straight as befits their personal integrity, but the rest of Marriage Story is done in a satirist's broad strokes — a penetrating, often inspired satirist." — Vulture

Total nominations : Six

  • Picture
  • Supporting actress — Laura Dern (won)
  • Lead actor — Adam Driver
  • Lead actress — Scarlett Johansson
  • Original screenplay
  • Original score
"Mank" (2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8Bht_0e9mo5n500
"Mank" was directed by David Fincher

Netflix

Director : David Fincher

Description : "1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish 'Citizen Kane.'"

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 83%

What critics said : "Mank is a tale of triumph, the kind that's been told countless times on the silver screen, but never quite with this moving blend of realism and regret." — The Atlantic

Total nominations : 10

  • Picture
  • Cinematography (won)
  • Production design (won)
  • Director — David Fincher
  • Lead actor — Gary Oldman
  • Supporting actress — Amanda Seyfried
  • Sound
  • Original score
  • Makeup and hairstyling
  • Costume design
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29egH9_0e9mo5n500

Netflix

Director : Aaron Sorkin

Description : "What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 89%

What critics said : "The movie is effective in spite of its foibles. It's an ensemble piece that tells a complex story cleanly. And even its missteps hint as to why Sorkin chose to return to this historical moment now." — Vox

Total nominations : Six

  • Picture
  • Supporting actor — Sacha Baron Cohen
  • Original screenplay
  • Film editing
  • Cinematography
  • Original song
"Don't Look Up" (2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3S2V_0e9mo5n500
Jennifer Lawrence in "Don't Look Up."

Netflix

Director : Adam McKay

Description : "Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 55%

What critics said : "Don't Look Up is a blunt instrument in lieu of a sharp razor, and while McKay may believe that we're long past subtlety, it doesn't mean that one man's wake-up-sheeple howl into the abyss is funny, or insightful, or even watchable." — Rolling Stone

Total nominations : Four

  • Picture
  • Original screenplay
  • Film editing
  • Original score
"The Power of the Dog" (2021)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fmig_0e9mo5n500
Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of The Dog."

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Director : Jane Campion

Description : "A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother's new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 94%

What critics said : "'The Power of the Dog' builds tremendous force, gaining its momentum through the harmonious discord of its performances, the nervous rhythms of Jonny Greenwood's score and the grandeur of its visuals." — New York Times

Total nominations : 12

  • Picture
  • Director — Jane Campion (won)
  • Lead actor — Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Supporting actress — Kirsten Dunst
  • Supporting actor — Kodi Smit-McPhee
  • Supporting actor — Jesse Plemons
  • Adapted screenplay
  • Production design
  • Sound
  • Cinematography
  • Film editing
  • Original score
