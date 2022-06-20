ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals — save at AT&T, Verizon and more

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Retailers are offering epic Samsung Galaxy S22 deals right now. Samsung's three flagships start at $799, but today's deals drop pricing to as low as $99, with a few caveats of course.

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 ($799.99) is the least expensive of Samsung's flagships. It's followed by the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus ($999.99) and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,199.99). If the prices seem steep, there are plenty of Galaxy S22 deals to take advantage of right now.

Currently, our favorite Galaxy S22 deal comes from Samsung itself. It's offering up to $700 off via trade-in with select Galaxy S22 purchases. After trade-in, you can get an unlocked S22 for as little as $99. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. These S22 deals are only available for a limited time, so make sure to get them while you can.

Prime Day and Galaxy S22 deals

Get ready! Prime Day will begin on July 12. While we don't expect to see many Prime Day deals on the S22 from Amazon, the retailer has discounted unlocked models of the phone before. Likewise, other retailers and carriers could offers discounts. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best deals.

S22 deal of the week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b36st_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new powerhouse smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. It also has the largest battery at 5,000 mAh. Samsung is currently offering up to a $1,000 enhanced credit when you trade in your old phone. View Deal

Best Galaxy S22 deals

Galaxy S22 deals

Galaxy S22: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung has plenty of Galaxy S22 deals available today. Purchase your Galaxy S22 via Samsung and you'll get up to a $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. After trade-in discount, you can get the Galaxy S22 for as little as $99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
For a limited time, new Verizon customers can get up to $800 off a Galaxy S22 with trade-in and a new unlimited data plan. Plus, customers who switch from a competing carrier will get up to an extra $200 credit. That's one of the best Galaxy S22 deals we've seen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksnh0_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is offering the Galaxy S22 for free with trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan and sign up for a new unlimited data plan. Any Galaxy phone is eligible for the trade-in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYgfY_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22: $150 gift card w/ purchase @ Visible
Visible is offering a free $150 virtual gift card when you purchase any Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus phone at Visible. You can choose between various gift cards including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, and Mastercard. View Deal

Galaxy S22: up to $1,150 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $1,150 off Galaxy S22 smartphones with trade-in and activation on select carriers. Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off an unlocked model after trade-in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPQyN_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22: free with trade-in @ AT&T
For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition and get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 for free. That's the best Galaxy S22 deal we've seen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qWkL_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22: up to $100 off @ Spectrum Mobile
Spectrum Mobile is offering Galaxy S22 deals. Customers who order any of the new Galaxy S22 phones will get $100 off the phone's retail price after trade-in credit. Unlimited 5G data plans at Spectrum start at $29.99/month. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyAMv_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $750 in credits for purchasing the new Galaxy S22. Customers who trade in a device, port a new number, and sign up for a 24-month device payment plan will receive $400 off a new Samsung device. Eligible devices still in working order will receive a $200 Visa pre-paid card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWlIX_0e9lxcJh00

Galaxy S22 : free w/ trade-in + Magenta @ T-Mobile
Purchase the S22 or S22 Plus at T-Mobile and you'll get either phone for free. You'll need to trade-in an eligible device and sign up for one of T-Mobile's Magenta plans. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Plus deals

Galaxy S22 Plus: from $149 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung has plenty of Galaxy S22 deals available today. Buy the Galaxy S22 Plus at Samsung and you'll get up to a $700 trade-in credit. Plus, you'll get a $50 Google Play credit with your phone. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Plus: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition and get $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Plus: buy one, get $1,000 off another @ Verizon
Verizon has a BOGO Galaxy S22 discount available now. Buy any Galaxy S22 Plus phone, activate select 5G Unlimited plans, and you'll get $1,000 off a second Galaxy S22 of equal or lesser value. Existing customers can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and on select Unlimited plans. Customers who switch from a competing carrier will get an extra $1,000 credit. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new powerhouse smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. It also has the largest battery at 5,000 mAh. Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra via Samsung and you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra: buy one, get $1,000 off another @ Verizon
Verizon has a BOGO Galaxy S22 Ultra discount available now. Buy any Galaxy S22 Ultra phone, activate select 5G Unlimited plans, and you'll get a $1,000 credit toward a second Galaxy S22 of equal or lesser value. Existing customers can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and on select Unlimited plans. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra: up to $800 off with trade-in @ AT&T
For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition and get $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra : up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + Magenta @ T-Mobile
Preorder the S22 Ultra at T-Mobile and you'll get either up to $1,000 off. You'll need to trade-in an eligible device and sign up for one of T-Mobile's Magenta plans. View Deal

Accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28C43E_0e9lxcJh00

Mother's Day sale: 20% off all cases @ AT&T
Mother's Day is right around the corner and AT&T is celebrating by knocking 20% off all Carson & Quinn cases. The sale includes cases for various Galaxy smartphones. Prices start as low as $20. View Deal

Related
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best Samsung Phones to buy in 2022

Samsung makes a lot of smartphones, tackling several price points, but their devices above $300 offer some of the best quality hardware and performance for the buck. It is headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but these devices have some great options priced below them. Thus, in this article, we will be going over the smartphones currently part of Samsung's lineup to see which device you should consider.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22 Deals: $300 Off at Amazon, Up to $1,125 Off at Samsung and More

It's been a few months since Samsung's latest phones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, first hit shelves. The new models are successors to both the Galaxy S21, and the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series, which has essentially been replaced by the new S22 Ultra. It was pretty tricky to get your hands on one of these powerful new Android phones when they first launch, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then. Now, you can find all three models readily available at most major carriers and retailers. However, you may still encounter the odd configuration that's still on backorder.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Soundbar Deals: Save $300 on the LG SP8YA, $150 on Samsung HW-Q600A

These days, plenty of new movies are heading straight to streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus, so you don't always have to go to the theater to catch the latest blockbusters. And with the right soundbar, you can bring their stunning, immersive movie theater sound right to your own living room. There's a huge variety of kits and setups out there, from budget-friendly options that include just the soundbar, to expansive surround sound systems with multiple speakers and booming subwoofers. If you're not completely sure what you're looking for, you can consult our handy guide on how to shop for a soundbar, which covers the basics so you can figure out what system is going to work best for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Samsung Father's Day sale: Free Galaxy Watch with Z Fold 3, $125 off S22 Ultra and more

Samsung is honoring Father's Day with excellent deals on gear dad will love. From now until Sunday, June 19, save on select Samsung products sitewide. During the sale, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked for as low as $699 (opens in new tab) with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer. Plus, Samsung is tossing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (valued at $350) with this deal.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan will soon include some mobile hotspot data

Verizon is tossing a nice upgrade to subscribers of its lower-cost 5G Start unlimited plan: beginning June 16th, the plan will include 5GB of premium mobile hotspot data at no extra cost. Right now, the plan doesn’t offer hotspot data at all, and it’s the only Verizon unlimited plan to not have it. Verizon spokesperson Ashley Colette tells The Verge it will be added automatically, meaning 5G Start subscribers shouldn’t have to make any changes on their end to use the data.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped to feature new and improved selfie cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to arrive in early 2023 as Samsung's next-gen traditional flagship lineup. Not much has been confirmed about the phones but a new report now claims the S23 and S23+ could get an interesting improvement. Supposedly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ could arrive...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's best mid-range tablet is $110 off right now

Samsung's Galaxy S-series tablets are some of the best you can get, but they don't come cheap. The Tab S8 starts at $700 for the 11-inch model, with the super-premium 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra reaching a staggering $1,400 for the highest-end configuration. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, released last year, is a pared down version of Samsung's previous-generation flagship tablets. It keeps a lot of what's great about Samsung's pricier tablets, but makes some key cuts to reach a lower MSRP of $530. Right now, it's even more affordable at just $420.
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

Verizon slashes Home Internet price to $25 a month

Starting today, Verizon subscribers with unlimited 5G mobile plans can avail of Home Internet services for as low as $25 a month. This means that if you have subscribed to Verizon Wireless’ 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More unlimited mobile plans, you’re automatically eligible for the company’s Home Internet services for as low as $25 per month. The applicable Home Internet Services include the 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios plans. Customers will have to enroll in AutoPay should they decide to take advantage of this lower pricing.
INTERNET
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

What does Samsung have in store for the 2023 flagship series?. Samsung continues to be the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. A huge reason for its astonishing success is the popularity of its Galaxy S line. Over the years, the Galaxy S line has become synonymous with Android, being some of the most well-known and most revered devices in the market. In 2023, we expect that to continue with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: America's fastest network is also the best in new 5G and 4G LTE tests

Because speeds are not the only important thing to look at when evaluating a mobile network's overall performance and quality, all the reputable analytics firms conducting frequent such tests and comparisons between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T have added more and more factors to their research over the last few years to try to provide the most detailed and reliable outlook possible.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

