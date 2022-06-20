Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals — save at AT&T, Verizon and more

Retailers are offering epic Samsung Galaxy S22 deals right now. Samsung's three flagships start at $799, but today's deals drop pricing to as low as $99, with a few caveats of course.

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 ($799.99) is the least expensive of Samsung's flagships. It's followed by the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus ($999.99) and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,199.99). If the prices seem steep, there are plenty of Galaxy S22 deals to take advantage of right now.

Currently, our favorite Galaxy S22 deal comes from Samsung itself. It's offering up to $700 off via trade-in with select Galaxy S22 purchases. After trade-in, you can get an unlocked S22 for as little as $99. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. These S22 deals are only available for a limited time, so make sure to get them while you can.

Prime Day and Galaxy S22 deals

Get ready! Prime Day will begin on July 12. While we don't expect to see many Prime Day deals on the S22 from Amazon, the retailer has discounted unlocked models of the phone before. Likewise, other retailers and carriers could offers discounts. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best deals.

S22 deal of the week

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new powerhouse smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. It also has the largest battery at 5,000 mAh. Samsung is currently offering up to a $1,000 enhanced credit when you trade in your old phone. View Deal

Best Galaxy S22 deals

Galaxy S22 deals

Galaxy S22: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has plenty of Galaxy S22 deals available today. Purchase your Galaxy S22 via Samsung and you'll get up to a $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. After trade-in discount, you can get the Galaxy S22 for as little as $99. View Deal

Galaxy S22: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

For a limited time, new Verizon customers can get up to $800 off a Galaxy S22 with trade-in and a new unlimited data plan. Plus, customers who switch from a competing carrier will get up to an extra $200 credit. That's one of the best Galaxy S22 deals we've seen. View Deal

Galaxy S22: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Galaxy S22 for free with trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan and sign up for a new unlimited data plan. Any Galaxy phone is eligible for the trade-in. View Deal

Galaxy S22: $150 gift card w/ purchase @ Visible

Visible is offering a free $150 virtual gift card when you purchase any Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus phone at Visible. You can choose between various gift cards including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, and Mastercard. View Deal

Galaxy S22: up to $1,150 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $1,150 off Galaxy S22 smartphones with trade-in and activation on select carriers. Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off an unlocked model after trade-in. View Deal

Galaxy S22: free with trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition and get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 for free. That's the best Galaxy S22 deal we've seen. View Deal

Galaxy S22: up to $100 off @ Spectrum Mobile

Spectrum Mobile is offering Galaxy S22 deals. Customers who order any of the new Galaxy S22 phones will get $100 off the phone's retail price after trade-in credit. Unlimited 5G data plans at Spectrum start at $29.99/month. View Deal

Galaxy S22: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $750 in credits for purchasing the new Galaxy S22. Customers who trade in a device, port a new number, and sign up for a 24-month device payment plan will receive $400 off a new Samsung device. Eligible devices still in working order will receive a $200 Visa pre-paid card. View Deal

Galaxy S22 : free w/ trade-in + Magenta @ T-Mobile

Purchase the S22 or S22 Plus at T-Mobile and you'll get either phone for free. You'll need to trade-in an eligible device and sign up for one of T-Mobile's Magenta plans. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Plus deals

Galaxy S22 Plus: from $149 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has plenty of Galaxy S22 deals available today. Buy the Galaxy S22 Plus at Samsung and you'll get up to a $700 trade-in credit. Plus, you'll get a $50 Google Play credit with your phone. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Plus: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition and get $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Plus: buy one, get $1,000 off another @ Verizon

Verizon has a BOGO Galaxy S22 discount available now. Buy any Galaxy S22 Plus phone, activate select 5G Unlimited plans, and you'll get $1,000 off a second Galaxy S22 of equal or lesser value. Existing customers can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and on select Unlimited plans. Customers who switch from a competing carrier will get an extra $1,000 credit. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new powerhouse smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. It also has the largest battery at 5,000 mAh. Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra via Samsung and you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra: buy one, get $1,000 off another @ Verizon

Verizon has a BOGO Galaxy S22 Ultra discount available now. Buy any Galaxy S22 Ultra phone, activate select 5G Unlimited plans, and you'll get a $1,000 credit toward a second Galaxy S22 of equal or lesser value. Existing customers can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and on select Unlimited plans. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra: up to $800 off with trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition and get $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. View Deal

Galaxy S22 Ultra : up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + Magenta @ T-Mobile

Preorder the S22 Ultra at T-Mobile and you'll get either up to $1,000 off. You'll need to trade-in an eligible device and sign up for one of T-Mobile's Magenta plans. View Deal

Accessories

Mother's Day sale: 20% off all cases @ AT&T

Mother's Day is right around the corner and AT&T is celebrating by knocking 20% off all Carson & Quinn cases. The sale includes cases for various Galaxy smartphones. Prices start as low as $20. View Deal