Top 11 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $195 Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, 70% Off Air Fryer & Rotisserie Cooker
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s best Amazon deals list for Wednesday, April 20, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on fitness equipment and items to keep your place clean and organized, and if you want to score an excellent air fryer-rotisserie cooker combo for your kitchen, this is the one for you .
This Wednesday, Amazon has come strong with the fitness and health deals. Check out the deep discounts on home exercise equipment , from slam balls to plyometric boxes. And this superfood supplement from Nutra Champs — an Amazon’s Choice selection — is 40% off today.
But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, so check out this inflatable stand-up paddleboard from FunWater. Stand-up paddleboarding (“SUP,” for the uninitiated) is a great and fun way to stay in shape during the summer — harder than it looks, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be hooked. And an inflatable paddleboard is so much easier than a rigid version to haul in your car and then store when it’s not in use.
FunWater Ultra-Light Inflatable Stand-Up PaddleboardSAVE $60
Buy: FunWater Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard $189.95 (orig. $249.95) 24% OFF
The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for April 20, 2022.
Hilife Handheld Clothes SteamerSAVE 29%
Buy: Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer $25.49 (orig. $35.99) 29% OFF
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base$100 OFF
Buy: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $449.99 (orig. $549.99) 18% OFF
EF ECOFLOW RIVER 288Wh Portable Power StationSAVE $100
Buy: EF ECOFLOW RIVER Portable Power Station $249.00 (orig. $349.00) 29% OFF
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch (40mm)SAVE $40
Buy: Samsung Electronics Galaxy 4 Smartwatch $209.00 (orig. $249.99) 16% OFF
whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven70% OFF
Buy: whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven $119.99 (orig. $399.99) 70% OFF
Super Greens Powder Premium SuperfoodAMAZON’S CHOICE
Buy: Super Greens Powder Premium Superfood $24.65 (orig. $40.95) 40% OFF
Up to 60% Off Exercise and Fitness Equipment
Buy: Up to 60% Off Exercise and Fitness Equipment
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock26% OFF
Buy: Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock $33.98 (orig. $45.98) 26% OFF
ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire PitSAVE 43%
Buy: ROUNDFIRE Tabletop Fire Pit $39.99 (orig. $69.99) 43% OFF
Foldable Closet Organizers/Storage Containers36% OFF
Buy: Foldable Closet Organizers/Storage Containers $25.49 (orig. $39.99) 36% OFF
