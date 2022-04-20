ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Top 11 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $195 Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, 70% Off Air Fryer & Rotisserie Cooker

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esJOh_0e9cpoco00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s best Amazon deals list for Wednesday, April 20, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on fitness equipment and items to keep your place clean and organized, and if you want to score an excellent air fryer-rotisserie cooker combo for your kitchen, this is the one for you .

This Wednesday, Amazon has come strong with the fitness and health deals. Check out the deep discounts on home exercise equipment , from slam balls to plyometric boxes. And this superfood supplement from Nutra Champs — an Amazon’s Choice selection — is 40% off today.

But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, so check out this inflatable stand-up paddleboard from FunWater. Stand-up paddleboarding (“SUP,” for the uninitiated) is a great and fun way to stay in shape during the summer — harder than it looks, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be hooked. And an inflatable paddleboard is so much easier than a rigid version to haul in your car and then store when it’s not in use.

FunWater Ultra-Light Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard

SAVE $60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlFK7_0e9cpoco00


Buy: FunWater Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard $189.95 (orig. $249.95) 24% OFF

The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for April 20, 2022.

Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer

SAVE 29%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MDMm_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer $25.49 (orig. $35.99) 29% OFF

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base

$100 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2317qM_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $449.99 (orig. $549.99) 18% OFF

EF ECOFLOW RIVER 288Wh Portable Power Station

SAVE $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2Dip_0e9cpoco00


Buy: EF ECOFLOW RIVER Portable Power Station $249.00 (orig. $349.00) 29% OFF

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch (40mm)

SAVE $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3Kcc_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Samsung Electronics Galaxy 4 Smartwatch $209.00 (orig. $249.99) 16% OFF

whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven

70% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRj6K_0e9cpoco00


Buy: whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven $119.99 (orig. $399.99) 70% OFF

Super Greens Powder Premium Superfood

AMAZON’S CHOICE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vawYd_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Super Greens Powder Premium Superfood $24.65 (orig. $40.95) 40% OFF

Up to 60% Off Exercise and Fitness Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUz5a_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Up to 60% Off Exercise and Fitness Equipment

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

26% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zgvxr_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock $33.98 (orig. $45.98) 26% OFF

ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

SAVE 43%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYzkI_0e9cpoco00


Buy: ROUNDFIRE Tabletop Fire Pit $39.99 (orig. $69.99) 43% OFF

Foldable Closet Organizers/Storage Containers

36% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqdUS_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Foldable Closet Organizers/Storage Containers $25.49 (orig. $39.99) 36% OFF

Be the First To Know About New Deals! Follow SPY on Twitter

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Artificial Plants To Liven Up Your Home — No Green Thumb Necessary

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the easiest ways to liven up any room in the house is to add a splash of green, most often in the form of a plant. While the process of buying and placing the plant is pretty straightforward, one thing that is often overlooked is that real indoor plants need to be cared for. Granted, if you have a green thumb, that isn’t too difficult. But, if you just can’t seem...
GARDENING
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Cooker#Fitness Equipment#Inflatable#Clothing Shop#Spy Com#Nutra Champs#Orig
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
APPAREL
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

These Sporty $39 Sandals Are the 'Best Walking Shoes Ever,' According to Travelers

A pair of comfortable sandals that will support your feet through standing and walking all day can be hard to find. Luckily, Skechers has a wide variety of pain-free, versatile shoes that have rave reviews from shoppers. Frequent travelers tout one pair of sandals, in particular, for its comfort and style, claiming that the shoes hold up even after miles of walking per day through crowded airports, bustling city streets, and busy theme parks. And right now, you're in luck since some sizes and colors are on sale for as little as $39, making it the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
The US Sun

Shoppers are obsessed with Steve Madden’s new tote bag you can get in TJ Maxx – you’ll struggle to get your hands on it

TO be fashion-forward and save money is not an easy feat, but people on the internet are doing just that by purchasing this popular Steve Madden bag. Retailing at only $24.99 at TJ Maxx, the famed bag is considered a good alternative for its more expensive competitors, the luxurious Marc Jacobs 'The Tote Bag' for $215, as well as the Chloé bag for $950.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

The Best Work Flats That We Tested

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to work attire, it's important to have a look that is both comfortable and chic to last throughout the day and make you feel like a successful and confident professional. After all, it's hard to give a convincing presentation if you can't focus on anything besides how much your feet hurt.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

So Many Tory Burch Spring Essentials Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section for Up to 60% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the midst of updating your spring wardrobe (same), here's some good news: There are a ton of Tory Burch goodies on sale at Nordstrom right now. The very under-the-radar deals are actually really good — we're talking up to 60 percent off shoes, bags, and accessories, including the cloud version of the iconic Miller sandals and the brand's recognizable logo studs. Not to mention, you can snag comfy sneakers and flats starting at $133, and even the '90s-inspired floral Brocade bag for under $350. (There goes our shopping budget for the month.)
SHOPPING
Real Simple

You Can Pack 3 Pairs of Shoes Inside This Nifty $15 Packing Cube

When you're packing for a vacation, do you try to fit everything into a carry-on or are you unafraid to check a bag? Regardless of your suitcase preferences, wanting to organize everything you pack inside is universal. Packing cubes are a great way to keep your clothes in check, and there are even bags specifically designed for you to tuck your shoes inside—and keep them away from your clean clothes. If you're looking for a shoe bag that can hold multiple pairs, don't miss this handy pouch that's only $15.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Resale Revolution: Why Your Favorite Brand Wants Its Clothes Back

Click here to read the full article. Ecommerce has made it easy to buy clothing and gear from your favorite brands, but a strange trend is taking shape. Your favorite brands are now getting their clothing from you. Many top fashion and outdoor brands are increasingly offering secondhand items on their websites, typically from their own brand. And if you have stuff you’re looking to get rid of, and it’s in relatively good condition, many brands are now offering to compensate you for it. That means that shoppers can go to Patagonia and browse the brand’s discounted secondhand section the way...
APPAREL
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy