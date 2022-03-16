ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Top 10 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $125 Off Foot Massager, $25 Fire TV Stick, $42 FlexiHose

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ldzx_0e9cpoco00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, March 16, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and if you are looking to upgrade your home office, now’s the time .

Yesterday, we found and shared some fantastic finds on great items like five-packs of home Covid tests , Amazon’s eero Mesh WiFi network , and even a portable steam sauna . (Who knew?) Check out the whole list , because many of those deep cuts are still available. Today’s list? Just as good. Great deals on everything from laptops to pimple-popping tools , among others.

But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, and this week it’s the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine . This is Amazon’s #1 best-seller in foot-massage machines and has an average 4.5-star rating out of 5 from over 10,000 reviews. Best of all? There’s a $125 coupon today.

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

SAVE $125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT18n_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager $309.99

The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for March 16, 2022.

Flexi Hose with 8 Function Nozzle Expandable Garden Hose

23% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqirD_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Flexi Hose Expandable Garden Hose $42.49 (orig. $54.99) 23% OFF

Lifewit Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

EXTRA 10% COUPON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UboNw_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Lifewit Premium Memory Foam Pillow $39.99 (orig. $69.99) 43% OFF

At-Home IPL Permanent Hair Removal

SAVE 32%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP2wW_0e9cpoco00


Buy: At-Home IPL Permanent Hair Removal $139.99

Up to 33% off FLEXISPOT Computer Workstations and Home Office Desks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxIu0_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Up to 33% off FLEXISPOT Computer Workstations and Home Office Desks

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB – 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display

SAVE $68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FMDj_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Acer Aspire 5 Laptop $369.99 (orig. $399.99) 8% OFF

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

SAVE 38% NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl2gU_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $24.99 (orig. $39.99) 38% OFF

8-in-1 Tactical Pen

79% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUNWL_0e9cpoco00


Buy: 8-in-1 Tactical Pen $8.49 (orig. $24.99) 66% OFF

Pimple Popper Tool Kit

UNDER $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOVm6_0e9cpoco00


Buy: Pimple Popper Tool Kit $9.92 (orig. $25.98) 62% OFF

EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress

AMAZON’S CHOICE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSctX_0e9cpoco00


Buy: EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress $99.99

Be the First To Know About New Deals! Follow SPY on Instagram

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is almost over, but spring around the corner means fantastic new opportunities to save. Case in point: Amazon has slashed prices on its new line of smart TVs by 40% for a limited time. This weekend, Samsung devices are also on sale, with $300 savings on top-rated Galaxy smartphones. And if your budget is too tight for a new TV or a smartphone, the best deals happening now include discounts on everyday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Amazon’s 40% Off Deal On This Portable Power Generator Keeps You Disaster Ready

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Warmer weather is in sight as we quickly approach spring, but before it gets here, you need to make sure you’re prepared for the occasion with the proper gear. When it comes to enjoying outdoor activities, you may be surprised how portable power generators come in handy for the occasion. Amazon’s offering an incredible 40% discount on the Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for a limited time. Buy: Champion Power 2500-Watt Portable...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Is 2-Day Prime Shipping Too Slow? Amazon Now Offers Same-Day Pickup at Best Buy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime is an excellent service that provides quick delivery of almost any product you can think of, but it takes an average of two days. What if you could get your package the exact same day just by driving to your local Best Buy? It looks like that’s what’s possible now. While doing our daily due diligence, scouring for the best Amazon deals around, we spotted an option to pick up specific...
SHOPPING
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv Stick#Fire Hose#Massage#Spy Com#Covid#Eero Mesh#Cloud Massage Shiatsu
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

If you’re looking for a great new TV, we’ve spotted one of the best 4K TV deals out there for anyone looking for something midrange in price but not size. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. A huge saving of $280, the 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $830 so you can save big on this equally big TV. It offers all the functionality you could need from such a 4K TV so it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to upgrade for less. Buy it now while stocks last. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, you simply can’t go wrong.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch TV is at Walmart

Every great home theater deserves a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re thinking big for your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve got one of the best 70-inch TV deals waiting just for you. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
ELECTRONICS
E! News

These $15 Levi's Jeans Have 46,194 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

One of Costco’s biggest secrets was just revealed

It’s only recently that I’ve discovered just how passionate Costco’s loyal fan base is for the membership-only retail chain. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also promote changes in that product availability, in addition to touting the myriad deals that shoppers quickly pounce on. And then there’s the Costco Kirkland Signature brand.
RETAIL
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
CharlotteObserver.com

Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here’s When)

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report owns a world-class lineup of intellectual property that no other company can even sort of come close to. Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report, which competes with Disney in films, theme parks, and television may be in second but it's a vast difference. This isn't Coke and Pepsi, it's Coke compared to RC Cola.
BUSINESS
ELLE DECOR

24 Best Home Deals From Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet

You don’t have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don’t have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
TheStreet

Disney Keeps One Major Pandemic Change (You May Not Like It)

Escaping to a theme park is one of the ways that we, as adults, toss our responsibilities to the wind and connect with our childlike joys. Sometimes you just need to enjoy the charms of the day, get yourself an ice cream cone, and pretend for a day or three that the world is not as complicated and terrible as it sometimes seems.
TRAVEL
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

SPY

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy