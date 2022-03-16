Top 10 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $125 Off Foot Massager, $25 Fire TV Stick, $42 FlexiHose

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, March 16, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and if you are looking to upgrade your home office, now’s the time .

Yesterday, we found and shared some fantastic finds on great items like five-packs of home Covid tests , Amazon’s eero Mesh WiFi network , and even a portable steam sauna . (Who knew?) Check out the whole list , because many of those deep cuts are still available. Today’s list? Just as good. Great deals on everything from laptops to pimple-popping tools , among others.

But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, and this week it’s the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine . This is Amazon’s #1 best-seller in foot-massage machines and has an average 4.5-star rating out of 5 from over 10,000 reviews. Best of all? There’s a $125 coupon today.

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

SAVE $125



Buy: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager $309.99

The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for March 16, 2022.

Flexi Hose with 8 Function Nozzle Expandable Garden Hose

23% OFF



Buy: Flexi Hose Expandable Garden Hose $42.49 (orig. $54.99) 23% OFF

Lifewit Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

EXTRA 10% COUPON



Buy: Lifewit Premium Memory Foam Pillow $39.99 (orig. $69.99) 43% OFF

At-Home IPL Permanent Hair Removal

SAVE 32%



Buy: At-Home IPL Permanent Hair Removal $139.99

Up to 33% off FLEXISPOT Computer Workstations and Home Office Desks



Buy: Up to 33% off FLEXISPOT Computer Workstations and Home Office Desks

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB – 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display

SAVE $68



Buy: Acer Aspire 5 Laptop $369.99 (orig. $399.99) 8% OFF

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

SAVE 38% NOW



Buy: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $24.99 (orig. $39.99) 38% OFF

8-in-1 Tactical Pen

79% OFF



Buy: 8-in-1 Tactical Pen $8.49 (orig. $24.99) 66% OFF

Pimple Popper Tool Kit

UNDER $10



Buy: Pimple Popper Tool Kit $9.92 (orig. $25.98) 62% OFF

EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress

AMAZON’S CHOICE



Buy: EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress $99.99