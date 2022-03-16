Top 10 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $125 Off Foot Massager, $25 Fire TV Stick, $42 FlexiHose
Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, March 16, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and if you are looking to upgrade your home office, now’s the time .
Yesterday, we found and shared some fantastic finds on great items like five-packs of home Covid tests , Amazon’s eero Mesh WiFi network , and even a portable steam sauna . (Who knew?) Check out the whole list , because many of those deep cuts are still available. Today’s list? Just as good. Great deals on everything from laptops to pimple-popping tools , among others.
But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, and this week it’s the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine . This is Amazon’s #1 best-seller in foot-massage machines and has an average 4.5-star rating out of 5 from over 10,000 reviews. Best of all? There’s a $125 coupon today.
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager MachineSAVE $125
Buy: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager $309.99
The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for March 16, 2022.
Flexi Hose with 8 Function Nozzle Expandable Garden Hose23% OFF
Buy: Flexi Hose Expandable Garden Hose $42.49 (orig. $54.99) 23% OFF
Lifewit Premium Shredded Memory Foam PillowEXTRA 10% COUPON
Buy: Lifewit Premium Memory Foam Pillow $39.99 (orig. $69.99) 43% OFF
At-Home IPL Permanent Hair RemovalSAVE 32%
Buy: At-Home IPL Permanent Hair Removal $139.99
Up to 33% off FLEXISPOT Computer Workstations and Home Office Desks
Buy: Up to 33% off FLEXISPOT Computer Workstations and Home Office Desks
Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB – 15.6″ Full HD IPS DisplaySAVE $68
Buy: Acer Aspire 5 Laptop $369.99 (orig. $399.99) 8% OFF
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice RemoteSAVE 38% NOW
Buy: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $24.99 (orig. $39.99) 38% OFF
8-in-1 Tactical Pen79% OFF
Buy: 8-in-1 Tactical Pen $8.49 (orig. $24.99) 66% OFF
Pimple Popper Tool KitUNDER $10
Buy: Pimple Popper Tool Kit $9.92 (orig. $25.98) 62% OFF
EnerPlex Queen Air MattressAMAZON’S CHOICE
Buy: EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress $99.99
