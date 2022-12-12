The best sports betting apps in the USA – December 2022

Our betting expert reviews the USA’s best sports betting apps, with his ranked list and review of each iOS and Android compatible app.

Perhaps the best app for those new to online betting, with a platform designed specifically for ease of use. The most popular and important action is right on the homepage, making it impossible to miss for those using the Caesars app.

One of the very few apps that feature two-factor authentication, meaning your money and bets are always safe and secure. Caesars promotional offers run across from their website to the app, meaning you’ll never miss the great bonuses.

The quality of their website is reflected in their app, making Caesars a smart choice to go for.

Download Size 127.9MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes App Store Review 4.6 from 18K ratings* Play Store Review 4.5 from 5K ratings*

*Ratings correct as of March 2022.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

One of the best mobile sports betting apps in the USA, FanDuel boasts an easy to use, clean and classy app which caters to all betting needs. Their same game parlay feature was the first to launch in the USA, making their live streaming feature all the more useful.

One of the few apps to offer live streaming, their in-play options standout above the crowd, providing plenty of live action for bettors to choose from.

A true combination of fun and efficiency, FanDuel Sportsbook’s app is a great mobile option to go for.

Download Size 66.4MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 380K ratings* Play Store Rating 4.8 from 42K ratings*

*Ratings correct as of March 2022.

3. BetMGM

As one of the biggest names in online sports betting, BetMGM’s app is of the highest quality and embodies their classy brand. The best app for choice of sports to wager on, with competitive odds and a whole host of markets and props.

Rapid payments make for a slick and easy betting experience, with fantastic customer service options should you need any help.

BetMGM has created an app which allows bettors to experience their website at their fingertips, making for an all-round brilliant experience.

Download Size 62MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 61.7K ratings* Play Store Rating 4.3 from 1435 ratings*

*Ratings correct as of March 2022.

Barstool Sports officially entered the sports betting business in September 2020, and Barstool Sportsbook has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Given the impressive ratings on their app, the Barstool Sportsbook app has gone down a treat with iOS users. The app runs on the software formally used by DraftKings, so it’s no wonder their app runs smoothly. Theres an abundance of markets, which are easily navigated on the home screen.

The app also displays a variety of stats, some of which, like implied win probability, will prove quite useful to new bettors. Other stats like recent history and head-to-head results are nice to have but don’t really provide much tangible value to serious bettors.

Their new customer offer is fantastic, and for a sportsbook which is less well known in the sports betting world, is very generous and lucrative. The sportsbook provides a handsome volume of unique promotions, as well as plenty of partnerships with the fun and entertaining Barstool Sports platform.

Download Size 150.8MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 23.1K ratings* Play Store Rating 3.3 from 1.6K ratings* *Ratings correct as of September 2022.

5. BetRivers

The BetRivers app itself is a strong choice amongst sports betting apps, providing live streaming, generous odds and brilliant in-play betting markets.

The only difference is that BetRivers has a different app for each state it operates in, meaning you can only download the app specific to your state.

Easy to navigate and very simple to use, we would recommend checking out the BetRivers app for your state

Download Size 47.5MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating *4.6 (320 reviews) PlayStore Rating *3.1 (195 reviews) * Ratings correct as of May 2022.

6. SI Sportsbook

The SI Sportsbook app is available for free download for Android devices and iOS, good news for all mobile device holders. If you have used the 888 Sport app in the past, you’ll notice that the SI Sportsbook is essentially a re-skinned version. That alone is a positive sign, as the former was highly regarded by users.

The app equips you with a huge array of in-play and pre-game betting markets along with regular offers and special features tailored just for you.

The compact and easy-to-navigate interface gives you access to live betting, early cash out, the ability to build your own ticket, and even make deposits on the go.

The fantastic promotions available on the desktop site are also available on the mobile app, meaning you’ll be able to make your Perfect 10 picks on the go.

Download Size 27MB Mobile Live Streaming ✔ App-Only Offers X iOS Available ✔ Android Available ✔ AppStore Rating *3.7 (509 Reviews) PlayStore Rating *3.8 (170 Reviews) Ratings correct as of June 2022.

The WynnBet mobile app is powered by software from European sports betting operator BetBull, which Wynn Resorts acquired in 2020 to form Wynn Interactive.

When compared to other betting apps, WynnBet lacks in most areas. The design is standard but not great, navigation is hurt slightly by the hidden secondary menu.

Just as BetRivers, there is an app for each state WynnBet is legal in, which hampers our ranking. Still, a great new customer offer is available, and a recognisable name in the world of sports betting.

Download Size 47.5MB Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating *4.3 (405 reviews) PlayStore Rating *3.7 (130 reviews) * Ratings correct as of May 2022.

8. bet365

Known as one of the most recognisable betting brands on the planet, bet365 has a fantastic mobile app.

Theres widespread markets and in-depth odds-making, it’s become a world leader not just via the desktop, but even more so on mobile. It’s responsive to touch and really quick to use. This is excellent if you like in-play betting or want to quickly check your bets to see if you have any cash-out options.

Hopefully bet365 launches in a few more states in the coming years, otherwise they would be much higher up our list.

Download Size 38.6MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating *3.8 (6.5k reviews) PlayStore Rating *2 (7.4k reviews) * Ratings correct as of May 2022.

9. Borgata

Borgata Sportsbook has spared no expense designing the app, implementing features, and refining the navigational structure. The result is an app that rides the line between functionality and ease of use.

The app displays a rotating carousel of current promotions, overviews of the day’s biggest games, and odds for games that are either in-play or starting soon. From there, users can navigate to specific leagues to view the odds for more events.

There’s plenty to like about Borgata’s app, and it would be worth your while to take a look and try it out.

Download Size 50.4MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating *4.7 (1.9k reviews) PlayStore Rating *3.7 (1.2k reviews) * Ratings correct as of May 2022.

10. SugarHouse

Not following the old-fashioned look of other betting apps, SugarHouse takes a more modernistic approach. You can immediately tell their site is in tune with the trend by looking at the large, clickable images on its homepage.

Simple, effective, serving the purpose of its bettors. Bettors in NJ and CT can certainly be content with the SugarHouse app.

Download Size 52.3 MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating *2.6 (381 Reviews) PlayStore Rating *3.8 (128 Reviews) * Ratings correct as of May 2022.

Play Gun Lake may not be one of the bigger names in the industry, but it definitely is worth checking out. Bringing a fresh and attractive interface that is user-friendly and makes it easy to navigate.

They provide exciting customer promos throughout the year on many different sporting events. Free bets, bonuses, and odds boosts are consistently being promoted, including an exciting exclusive promotion called Half the Spread and Double the Spread.

They are legal and licensed in just one state, Michigan, which harpers their reputation. We’re excited to see where this sports betting sites grows to, and there is plenty of promising potential.

Download Size 67.4 MB Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating *3 (603 reviews) PlayStore Rating *3.3 (866 reviews) Ratings correct as of October 2022.

Everything you need to know to bet on sports like a pro:

When choosing a sports betting app, there are a number of things to consider. Different aspects will be more important to different types of bettors. Regardless, if you’re going to be using an app to bet with a lot of the time, then here are the key aspects to consider when choosing which app to go with.

Finding the markets and your wagers are two of the most important aspects of a sports betting app. The best apps are simple to use, easy to navigate and allow for a fast betting experience.

Should the interface feel clunky and slow, then perhaps that app should be one to pass up on. Many of the best apps in this piece have concise interfaces, which are easy to understand for the novice bettor.

As online sports betting has not been around for very long, many will be new to sports betting apps. The best sports betting apps in the USA will have plenty of customer service options available, so you can get the help you need whenever you need it.

The most common customer service support channels are as follows:

Live Chat

Email

Phone

FAQs

Remember, not all USA sports betting apps will offer the same customer service options, so if this is something important to you, be sure to do some research.

The majority of sports betting apps in the USA will have a live betting section in their app, as live betting is one of the newer and most exciting ways to wager.

The speed at which markets load and markets available on live betting is important, as it makes sure you’re not missing out on any of the action. The best sports betting apps will have plenty of live markets available, with short loading times allowing you to wager during games.

As mentioned, not all USA sports betting apps will allow the same deposit and withdrawal methods. If you prefer to deposit a certain way, then it’s important to research which sports betting apps will allow your preferred payment method.

The most common payment methods offered by most mobile sports betting apps are:

Debit/Credit Cards

PayPal

E-Check

Neteller

Specific pre-paid sportsbook cards

It’s important to remember that not all sports betting apps offer all of these methods, and some will offer more.

One of the best ways to tell whether or not a sports betting app is a good one is from other bettors’ experiences. We have outlined a few in our top ten list, but there are thousands more reviews out there in order for you to get an understanding of what’s most popular.

The App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android), have plenty of reviews on all the apps in our piece, allowing you to see which sports betting apps are rated highest by bettors.

A popular feature on most USA sports betting apps, live streaming is a great way to keep up with the action. While placing your wagers on games, races and events, you can watch the action live from your mobile.

Live streaming is becoming a regular feature to most sports betting apps in the USA, but it is still not offered by all apps.

For most bettors in the USA, sports betting apps are a very new concept. Faced with a massive number of sports betting apps available to you, we’re here to take you through the process of wagering with an online betting app.

The first thing you need to do in order to bet with a mobile sports betting app is choose your preferred option. Our ranked list provides a concise review of each of the best apps available, with none of them being a bad choice.

Different aspects matter to different bettors, so it is important to have a look to see which apps feature the things that are most important to you.

It is also always recommended to do your own research into these best betting apps to decide exactly which one is the right one for you. Most bettors in the USA will be new to sports betting apps, so there are plenty of reviews out there for people in similar positions to novice users.

Having downloaded your mobile sports betting app, it’s time to follow the quick and easy process of creating your sportsbook account.

A number of the top sportsbook apps, such as BetMGM and DraftKings, will let you create your account via their mobile app or desktop site, giving you the choice as to how you go about creating your account.

Some sportsbooks will have specific app-related bonus codes, so it’s important to check whether or not signing up via the app is necessary.

When creating your account, it’s important to remember any promo or bonus codes, as this is when you’ll be needing to input the bonus codes.

Reading the terms and conditions is of utmost importance, as you will not want to be caught out by any hidden surprises.

The best perk by a long stretch for new customers in mobile sports betting is the generous sign up offers available. It’s important to utilize these, as the free bets and risk-free bets will provide a great start to your mobile betting experience.

All of the best sports betting sites that are listed in this piece boast healthy sign-up offers. You are not limited to one sportsbook, meaning you can take advantage of all the bonus offers available. Check out some of the best sports betting bonuses .

Some of the promotions and offers will have requirements before withdrawing any winnings, so it’s necessary to read the terms and conditions of the offers, in order to know exactly how to go about betting with your bonus funds.

The top betting apps will allow you deposit funds into your account through a number of different methods, meaning there should always be a payment option that suits you.

All of the betting apps mentioned in this piece will deposit your funds into your betting account instantly, allowing you to start betting immediately.

Once you have made your first deposit, your chosen method of payment will be saved, meaning you won’t have to enter all your details again. You’ll only be required to enter a few details the next time you come to deposit, as the best sports betting apps out there will remember your information for the future.

Depending on which sports betting app you’ve signed up for, depositing will allow you to claim a sign-up offer, whether this be a no-deposit free bets offer, or deposit-match bonus.

Many sign-up offers have a first deposit minimum requirement, so be sure to check what this figure is before making your first deposit.

The best sports betting apps out there will have a wide range of sports markets for you to bet on.

All of the most popular sports will be covered, such as basketball, hockey and soccer, with markets also available for the less popular sports. The markets offered vary depending on which betting app you’re with.

Once you have chosen the sport you’re going to bet on, you then need to decide which specific markets you’re going to be placing your money on.

All of the top betting apps will have a generous selection for you to choose from, with each sportsbook offering different markets depending on which you’ve signed up for.

The most popular sports betting markets are moneyline, spread, totals and parlay betting. Different sportsbooks will offer alternative betting selections, such as same game parlay, player props and many more.

In order to place your bet with any of the best sportsbook apps, you’ll simply need to choose the market you’re wagering on, enter the amount you’re wagering and hit ‘Place Bet.’

All of the top betting apps will have a very simple and quick bet placing process, with this arguably being the easiest part.

Most betting apps will show you how much you’re set to win should the bet itself be a winner once you’ve entered the amount you’re going to wager.

Once your bet has been placed, the best betting apps will allow you to cash out your wager for an amount that’s higher or lower than your original stake depending on how the game you’ve bet on is playing out.

Should your bet end up winning, your winnings should be placed into your account within an hour of the match/event coming to an end.

Your new sports betting app is up and running, with an endless number of possibilities for what happens next. Keep an eye out for promotional offers, as well as any chances you get to enter free games to win big.

If you’ve signed up with a bonus code, then you’ll more than likely have some bonus funds to wager with, meaning you’ll be able to use free bets to try your luck before making any further deposits.

A mobile app has become the newest and easiest way to bet. Having everything in your pocket – your wager, winnings, markets and promotions all in one place – is easier than ever. Times of having to go to a sportsbook to place your bets are gone.

There are a wealth of promotions available through online sports betting, with some of these promotions only available via the sportsbook app.

Our piece outlines which of the best mobile sportsbooks have app-only offers, so you should be sure to check out which apps offer these, as they can often be enticing incentives. If you can, doing your own research can also be helpful, as other customer reviews will enlighten you on which apps boast the best loyalty schemes.

Sports betting apps allow you to turn on notifications for the events you want to follow, giving you the chance to keep up to date with what’s happening without having to open the app.

Perhaps one aspect that separates the best apps from the rest is that their notifications will be faster than others, making sure you’re the first to know about that touchdown, home run, or goal.

Notifications can also be turned on for events you’re not wagering on, with sports betting apps often boasting faster notification times than regular live sports scores apps.

Every sports betting app will have some form of security feature, in the form of a pin or password. Your mobile device itself will likely have your own password/Face ID/Touch ID. The security protection differs from app to app, with the range of security features normally found being:

Password Protections

Pin Code

ID Verification

Enhanced Security

2-Factor Authentication

Security Questions

With many different variations of security controls, your money will always be safe and secure in your mobile sports betting account. If security is important to you, most sportsbooks will offer extra levels of security, which can be added to your app once you’ve created your account.

All of the best betting apps will allow you to deposit and withdraw through different methods. With mobile apps, certain sportsbooks will accept Apple/Google Pay, meaning your deposits take only a few seconds, requiring touch/face ID, or your phone password.

The majority of mobile sports betting apps will also save your payment details, meaning the next time you wish to deposit, you won’t have to worry about entering all your details in again.

One of the best aspects to come from online sports betting is the introduction of live streaming. This feature is also available through mobile apps, with most of the best sports betting apps offering this feature.

Remember, not every game will have live streaming, meaning you’ll have to check whether or not the game you’re wagering on has live streaming available.

An easy way to watch the game on the go, whilst having a flutter on the game itself.

Mobile betting app users will either be playing on an iOS or Android device. We’ve compiled a rankings table of the app store and play store reviews, for you to see which apps rank better with bettors playing on the same devices as you will be playing on.

Different apps will rank better on different devices, meaning there’s not always a perfect choice for the best sports betting app for you.

Rankings Sportsbook Rating 1 BetMGM4.8 2 FanDuel4.8 3 PointsBet4.74Caesars4.6

Ranking Sportsbook Rating 1 FanDuel4.8 2 Caesars4.5 3 BetMGM4.3 4 PointsBet4.1

Yes, mobile sports betting is legal in a number of states, as online sports betting is legal in all of these states. The list of states where mobile sports betting is legal is:

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Bettors in these states over the age of 21 are free to download their chosen sportsbook app from the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android).

No, not all current online sports betting sites have mobile apps. We have provided the ten best betting apps for you in this piece, with all the big operators posing very impressive apps. Despite this, some of the smaller and less recognizable sportsbooks have not yet launched a mobile app.

Given that mobile sports betting apps are just a packaged version of online sites, all of the major sports are available to be wagered on. Football, basketball, baseball and soccer are all available to bet on with sports betting apps in the USA.

Top sports betting apps will offer markets less popular sports, such as rugby, darts and table tennis.

The premise of betting on college sports depends entirely on whether or not college sports betting is legal in your state. The list of states which allows college sports betting are:

Colorado

Illinois

Iowa

Indiana

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

It is worth noting that there are specific rules tailored to each state surrounding college sports betting, which is worth researching before downloading a sports betting app.

Sports betting apps are completely safe and secure. While with any form of betting there comes a level of risk when it comes to your wagers, your information and details are always secure. All of the apps in this piece are completely 100% legitimate, and are fully legal and licensed in the states in which they operate.

This depends. Some mobile apps don’t take up a whole lot of storage, such as PointsBet at 52MB, with DraftKings one of the biggest at 246MB.

Mobile betting apps do not save storage on your phone, so you can rest assured knowing your storage won’t be eaten into whilst using sports betting apps. It’s also worth remembering that some of the larger-sized download apps may be larger due to a better app interface, live streaming features, and more markets.

Yes, both wifi and cell phone data work for online gambling. However, it’s important to be cautious when using public Wi-Fi networks as they’re more vulnerable to security problems than at-home networks.

You will also want to be aware to not eat into your data allowance when live streaming, or using mobile betting apps for a long period of time whilst using mobile data.