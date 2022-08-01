ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LA Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly’s Relationship Timeline: From College Sweethearts to Parents of 4

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POgIT_0e9Wgn4Q00

The playbook for love! Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford ’s romance started in college — and four kids later, they are still going strong.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback fell for his wife in the mid-2000s while playing football for the University of Georgia. At the time, Kelly was a cheerleader for the college.

Nearly two years after tying the knot in April 2015 , the “Morning After” podcast host couldn’t help but gush over her husband as they prepared to become first-time parents.

“I truly have the best partner in life. For those of you who know him personally, [you] know what such an amazing man he is .. but I am the only one lucky enough to know what an incredible husband he is,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2017. “We have had so many good years, but I know there are even better ones ahead. I can't believe the official countdown is on for our two little girls to arrive, you're gonna make one sexy dad!!”

Kelly added: “But also a good example for what these girls should expect from their future significant others. I just can't wait to start this adventure with you.”

The duo welcomed their twin girls , Sawyer and Chandler, later that month. They have since added two more daughters , Hunter and Tyler, to their brood in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Over the years, Kelly has reflected on her journey with Matthew, especially when celebrating their anniversary .

“I believe God placed us at the University of Georgia. You could have gone anywhere to school and yet you picked there ... and it was a reach for me to get in, but by some miracle, I did. He wanted us to meet and see where it took us,” she wrote via social media in April 2018 . “Now look ... over 10 years later and today, 3 years of marriage ... and still, each day, you remind me why you are so easy to love. Thank you for picking me to do life with.”

The pair’s relationship was tested in January 2019 when Kelly was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor , which she later underwent surgery to remove. One month into her recovery, the mother of four gave her husband a shout-out for helping her through all the ups and downs.

“Thank you, Matthew. Thank you for taking care of me and our family and always putting us first. Thank you for always being my rock and keeping me at ease during the toughest time of my life,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “I’m lucky to know you and the man you are ... but mostly, I’m lucky you chose me to do life with. Thank you.”

The former Detroit Lions quarterback — who played for the team from 2009 to 2020 before being traded to L.A. in early 2021 — spoke out in October 2021 about his wife’s strength through the brain tumor and beyond.

“It was a crazy process, but she attacked it like she always does and now look at her,” he said during NFL Film Presents: Stafford Strong . “The coolest thing for me is, they were too young to understand what was going on, but our daughters are going to have something incredible to look back on . There’s going to be times in their lives that things aren’t going to be easy and they’re going to be tough. To be able to look really close to them, look at their mom and go, ‘Look what she did, look what she was able to overcome.’ It’s something that I know will be valuable in their life.”

Scroll down to see the Staffords' sweetest relationship moments through the years:

Comments / 2

President trump 2020
02-09

Good luck Matt Stafford!!!!! Every Lions fan hopes you win it all. You definitely deserve it!!!!

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
Us Weekly

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Athens, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Society
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Peyton Manning’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Of 20+ Years Ashley

Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Georgia#Brain Tumor#Nfl Film#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy