Best S22 cases 2022

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 4 days ago

The smallest Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of our favorite smartphones of 2022, thanks to its compact design and sturdy build. Yet, despite the impressive build quality, the device is not indestructible. The last thing you want to deal with is a cracked smartphone, especially since the S22 now features a glass back panel instead of a "glasstic" one found on its predecessor.

You may not want to cover your beautiful green colorway, but it'll be worth it to protect your Galaxy S22 . Besides, the phone is small enough that throwing a case on it won't really affect its portability. In any case (pun intended), here are some of the best Galaxy S22 cases we've tried out.

The best Galaxy S22 cases grab your attention and your hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHVsI_0e9TsofK00

Samsung Galaxy S22 Leather Cover

Staff Pick

While PU leather cases come close, there's just nothing in the world that ever quite matches a genuine leather case for your Galaxy S22. Samsung's leather cases, especially, have long been beloved for their immaculate fit and finish. There's no brown this year, though; instead, we have black, deep green, and a very light gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PcUw_0e9TsofK00

Smartish Galaxy S22 Wallet Case - Wallet Slayer

Your mobile wallet

Smartish turns your Galaxy S22 into a wallet, capable of carrying three cards and some cash, while saving you the trouble of having to lug around a separate wallet. Not to mention, this case comes in a few stylish colors. Our hands-on found this case to be lightweight, durable, and inexpensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lxp0_0e9TsofK00

OTTERBOX Symmetry Clear Series Case

No-slip grip

OtterBox is known for its big, bulky, and tough cases. However, the Symmetry series offers great protection without all the bulkiness. With the clear cases, you're able to show off your gorgeous Galaxy S22 colorway while keeping it safe. You can grab the Symmetry Clear in Stardust to add some sparkle, or you can choose one of the colored Symmetry cases instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOtaZ_0e9TsofK00

LifeProof Wake Series Galaxy S22 case

Better for the planet

This LifeProof case is made with 85% ocean-based recycled plastic, making it a sustainable choice to protect your Galaxy S22. The design was no doubt inspired by the ocean, and the case feels smooth as water, as per our testing. There are a few colors to choose from, including our favorite: "Anchors Away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMcSx_0e9TsofK00

Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy S22

Old reliable

If you're a no-nonsense Galaxy S22 owner looking for a no-nonsense case, the Spigen Rugged Armor was made exactly for you. While the bottom keeps the classic carbon fiber, the top accent is an easier texture to grip when taking photos or gaming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnEUd_0e9TsofK00

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series for Samsung Galaxy S22

Heavy hitter

If you need a case that can survive cars, three-story ladders, and lawnmowers, try the UB Pro case. SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro beats OtterBox on both durability and price, comes in five colors, and has a wide, stable kickstand for your Galaxy S22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEdNF_0e9TsofK00

Raptic Shield Case for Galaxy S22 - Iridescent

Iridescent glow

Raptic doesn't get as much credit as it deserves. The Shield Case for the Galaxy S22 in Iridescent is an absolute delight to look at. We paired it with the S22 in green, and boy, was it a charmer. This rugged clear case with its raised edges and high-quality build offers military-grade protection. Glinting green one second and purple the next, the color-shifting edges mesmerize and fascinate, changing hues playfully in the light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db7V6_0e9TsofK00

Speck Presidio2 Grip

Still iconic

Speck's cases have slowly upgraded over the years, but there's no denying what keeps us coming back year after year are those groovy little bumps across the back of the case. Call it an acquired taste, but we think this ridged case for your Galaxy S22 is pretty sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyQU8_0e9TsofK00

Caseology Nano Pop for Galaxy S22

Stylish and secure

This was the best Galaxy S21 case, and it's shaping up to keep that title another year. The Nano Pop's two-tone provides a nice bit of flair while also adding extra protection around the Samsung Galaxy S22's all-important cameras. We've used Caseology Nano Pop cases throughout the years, and they never fail to impress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmZuY_0e9TsofK00

Galaxy S22 Series Silicone Cover with Strap

Straps for days

While the default S22 strap that comes with this Galaxy S22 cover may not be super bold, that's absolutely fine. Just buy a replacement strap in a solid, patterned, or even a licensed design. This was the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 case because of its fun nature and functionality — that strap is a phone grip — and we're ecstatic that the Samsung Galaxy S22 gets to have it, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DnTR_0e9TsofK00

i-Blason Ares

Clear yet colorful

Thicker than Spigen's but with a multi-piece design and larger air cushions, the Ares is beautiful as Aphrodite, while also ready for battle. Both the red and purple models look great with rose pink, and purple contrasts the green wonderfully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieZMD_0e9TsofK00

Nillkin CamShield Pro

Lens cover

Professional cameras all come with lens covers, but smartphones rarely do. Nillkin's CamShield series lets you keep the Galaxy S22's triple-camera array safe and scratch-free when you're not actively using it, while adding the necessary grip. Nilkin held up fairly well in our real-world testing, so you can go with the CamShield series without reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpNK3_0e9TsofK00

CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V

Texas tough

This heavy-duty case's kickstand works great both vertically and horizontally, making it functional as well as durable. Designed in Texas, the Armadillotek Series V (Vanguard Series) is ruggedly handsome and ready to work. It's one of the best, meanest, and baddest cases for your Galaxy S22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgiHY_0e9TsofK00

Poetic Neon

Bold and brave

The Poetic Neon bears the same two-layer construction and durability as the OtterBox Commuter series for half the price, and over twice as many colors. There are two green colorways, but the blue, purple, and orange are just as striking. You're sure to love these vibrant yet rugged S22 cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaSk7_0e9TsofK00

ESR Metal Kickstand Case

Low-profile kickstand

Want a kickstand case that's not as bulky as SUPCASE or CaseBorne? ESR's Galaxy S22 kickstand case is more lithe and limber. Available in a textured black or a smoother clear version, this model's perfect for breakroom binges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJZvk_0e9TsofK00

Ringke Onyx

Raised right

Ringke's flexible TPU case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 is grippy, durable, and compact, but two tiny holes help separate it from the pack: anchor points. While most may only use these for cutesy phone charms, they're also great for attaching a lanyard or a wrist strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocdNV_0e9TsofK00

UAG Outback Bio Series

Biodegradeable

UAG has hopped on the eco-friendly train that Pela pioneered years ago, making a 100% compostable, biodegradable case that can also still survive up to 12-foot drops. Not to mention, this Samsung Galaxy S22 cover has excellent grip. We only wish it came in all the colors Pela does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeUZI_0e9TsofK00

Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell

Pretty (tough)

Kate Spade may be better known for shoes and handbags, but its Incipio-made cases have become quite reliable. For the Samsung Galaxy S22, rather than just one pattern, we have four to choose from: leopard print, two flower patterns, and a bi-pride iridescent ombre. Grab the swankiest phone cover to dress up your S22!

A stylish Galaxy S22 case is worth the effort

The Galaxy series usually gets the most variety in phone cases for Android phones, and since the latest flagships have been out for a little while now, many name-brand options are available from reliable brands like Caseology, SUPCASE, Spigen, and OtterBox. For most people, the first-party Samsung Galaxy S22 Leather Cover is the perfect pick. It's thin, luxurious, stylish without being exuberant, and it feels extremely comfy to hold. You get precise cutouts and added grip thanks to that lovely genuine leather texture and there are three assorted shades to choose from, though they aren't very creative.

Since using the Galaxy S22, I've taken a liking to the OtterBox Symmetry clear case, as I'm able to show off the gorgeous green colorway and still be confident that my phone is protected. Of course, OtterBox has plenty of cases for different needs, including some of the best Galaxy S22 screen protectors , but this is the one I find myself using most.

If you want something spicier, I found myself falling hard for the Raptic Shield Case in Iridescent. It's big, it's bad, and it's got beautiful borders that shift shades like an oil spill. No to mention, that military-grade durability provides much peace of mind.

The Smartish Wallet Case is an excellent choice if you want something with more utility. It features a pouch that can hold three cards and some cash, so you can free up your pocket and not have to carry a separate wallet when you're out and about. Not only that, but it feels great in hand, enables wireless charging through the case, and comes in a few great colors. I'm partial to the Flavor of the Month, as it makes my Galaxy S22 look simply out of this world.

After grabbing a case and screen protector, be sure to grab one of the best Galaxy S22 accessories to ensure your Galaxy S22 is properly paired up, tuned up, and charged up (since it doesn't come with a charger in the box).

SHOPPING
Android Central

Android Central

