ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best S22 Ultra cases 2022

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

The Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung is an immense phone with a large screen that's perfect for the included S Pen. Powerful, productive, and quite pretty in its green and burgundy colorways; your S22 Ultra deserves excellent protection with one of the best cases that will fit comfortably around its massive chassis, without blocking your ability to take advantage of its greatest features. Whether you want heavy-duty protection, grip without the bulk, or even something that can replace your wallet, this selection of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases have you covered — literally.

These cases will protect your expensive new S22 Ultra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VKmH_0e9TpYSN00

Caseology Nano Pop

Best for most people

The Caseology Nano Pop case is slightly thicker than some other options, but it offers double the protection and double the grip. The cameras are expertly protected by the accent-colored modules. We're in love with this colorful and practical case. You can also choose Black Sesame with a gray accent or Burgundy Bean, which looks a bit like red bean paste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU4Ib_0e9TpYSN00

S22 Ultra Silicone Cover with Strap

Strapping lad

The strap on the back of this case acts both as a phone grip and an easy method of personalization. With the strap around your hand and the S Pen in your other, note-taking is a breeze. You can buy alternative straps in various colors, patterns, and artist designs, and licensed designs are on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0q02_0e9TpYSN00

Poetic Spartan

Ruggedly handsome

While there are many heavy-duty kickstand cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, few look as dignified as the Poetic Spartan, with leather-textured panels and deeper blue and green backplates to better match the S22 Ultra's colorways, but fiery red and neutral grays are also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPkbE_0e9TpYSN00

Incipio Duo

Double up

Your Galaxy S22 Ultra will stay safe thanks to the dual-layer protection from the Incipio Duo, and the antimicrobial treatment on the case helps kill off 99% of surface bacteria. The planet will also thank you since the case is made from recycled materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDoCE_0e9TpYSN00

[U] by UAG

Slim but sturdy

While there are thinner clear cases around, you should opt for something with a decent drop-protection rating for the Ultra's larger size. This case keeps it thin and comes in either clear or translucent pink or blue, which I fancy way too much. The thin case allows wireless charging as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1rU5_0e9TpYSN00

Caseology Parallax

Grippy, great colors

Textured stripes on the sides of the Parallax help you keep it firmly in hand while you tap, text, or doodle away with your S Pen. Both the burgundy and the Midnight green match exquisitely, though I wish the Matte Black had a red accent (like the Pixel 6 model).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsKpz_0e9TpYSN00

CaseBorne R Series Aluminum Frame

Clearly durable

Most clear cases aim to be as invisible as possible, but CaseBorne instead focuses on drop protection. This Galaxy S22 case should help your phone survive 12-foot drops while letting you show off those darling colors. An aluminum frame makes it even more rigid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBRNL_0e9TpYSN00

Spigen Cryo Armor

Keep cool

Spigen's first gaming accessory is this literally cool case. It's designed to keep your phone from overheating, so it's a great fit for the avid gamer or even just someone that lives in a hot environment. The blue accent peaking from behind the hexagons gives this case a striking look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoDUi_0e9TpYSN00

Samsung Clear Standing Cover

Prop it up

Samsung knows how to make a case with a great fit and this clear standing cover looks perfect on any color S22 Ultra. The flip-out kickstand lets you put your phone to work as a media player without adding a bunch of extra bulk. Protection isn't as high as some but with a slim design, it's a solid balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qbtye_0e9TpYSN00

Ringke Onyx

Slim and secure

This flexible case won't add any bulk to your Ultra, but it will add grip and protect your phone against scratches, slips, and smaller drops. The colors are all cool and muted while the matte finish obscures scuffs. The raised feet also let your phone sit flat on your desk or table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V87US_0e9TpYSN00

Nillkin CamShield Armor

Put a ring on it

This more robust version of Nillkin's camera-cover case adds a ring grip that doubles as a kickstand when you're not using it to keep your S22 Ultra steady in your hand. Air cushion corners add extra protection against shattering drops. You can also completely cover the camera lenses when not in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2u7W_0e9TpYSN00

SUPCASE UB Pro

Tough as nails

Do you put your phone through impossible situations? Do you need a case that will keep your S22 Ultra alive even when it crosses paths with cars or lawnmowers? SUPCASE delivers on its durability with the solid, dependable UB Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKhCR_0e9TpYSN00

Spigen Liquid Air

Understated grip

Like the Parallax, the Liquid Air is another favorite of ours from last year, and the S22 Ultra's version is better than ever. The sides and back feature different textures and the thin profile keeps it manageable in the hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqZ3l_0e9TpYSN00

i-Blason Ares

Bold and beautiful

This two-piece clear case offers the same robust protection you'd see from an OtterBox or Poetic case while still letting you show off the slick Galaxy design. While available in red and black, the purple best contrasts the Ultra's shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fux6d_0e9TpYSN00

Anccer Ultra Thin

Barely there

This thin hardshell case won't add any bulk to your S22 Ultra, but it will help guard that beautiful back against scuffs and scratches. Don't expect any real impact protection here; there's not enough mass in the case to absorb one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XC7fX_0e9TpYSN00

Arae Polyurethane Leather Wallet Case Cover

Keep it together

The Galaxy S22 Ultra already holds your life on it, it might as well hold your cash and cards, too. Four card slots and a cash flap sit inside the folio cover so you can truly replace your wallet. The included artist strap gives you some more security from drops with one-handed use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZyCq_0e9TpYSN00

Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell

Ultra fashionable

Who says phone cases aren't fashionable? Get excellent protection for your phone and antimicrobial surface protection in a slim footprint, with one of four Kate Spade designs. The button and port covers make sure all aspects of your phone look as good as your case does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Hrgn_0e9TpYSN00

VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid

Keep it all safe

The Damda Glide Hybrid case is thicker than most but puts the bulk to good use. This card slot case can fit four cards and cash, twice that of most competitors, and the kickstand affixed to the back of the semi-automatic sliding cover works vertically and horizontally for easier reading or watching.

Why you need one of the best S22 Ultra cases

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones and is one of the largest and the heaviest of the S22 series. With more mass means it falls with more force, so drop protection ends up being paramount for Galaxy S22 cases. For most people, the Caseology Nano Pop is the perfect case. It's not too bulky, it looks fantastic, and it adds a more than reasonable amount of protection to your S22 Ultra. Heavy-duty cases like the Supcase UB Pro, Poetic Spartan, and CaseBorne Series R add in as much drop protection as they can while still trying to meet the other needs of their users: visibility and functionality.

Speaking of functionality, even if kickstand cases aren't usually your jam, you might want to give them fresh consideration for the Galaxy S22 Ultra . This phone is basically a mini-tablet; being able to drop it up with notes, app feeds, or with a Zoom call, it comes in very handy very quickly. While Samsung itself makes a handful of quality cases for this phone, there are a ton of other options too.

If you prefer your protection less tank-like and more subtle, the Caseology Parallax and Spigen Liquid Air both offer grip and air cushions in more svelte packages, though I can't draw my eyes away from the Caseology Nano Pop's Evo Green colorway. Don't forget, while a case keeps most of the outer surfaces safe from drops, be sure to get one of the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to keep the display safe.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: Two with HD resolution, and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How do I downgrade my version of Fire OS?

I have a Amazon Fire HD8 2020 and I am having trouble finding any tutorials on how to downgrade the OS. I am trying to downgrade from Fire OS 7.3.2.3 to 5.3.1 so I can root it and install Android. Does anyone have any ideas on how I would go about this?
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
Android Central

My samsung galaxy A21 has no supplementary services

Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html. Thats usually a carrier thing if you dont see that option, whos your carrier?. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Battery stuck on 100

My phone is Huawei nova 3i And his battery percentage stuck on 100 please tell me solution. Welcome to Android Central! What happens if you use the phone until it shuts off automatically from low battery, and then charge back up again?. Did you already try rebooting?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best prepaid cell phones 2022

Prepaid carriers can save you a lot of money in the long run, but to get the best value, you need to pay for your phone in full. Luckily, cheap phones keep getting better and some are even promising years of software updates.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Ultra#Red And Black#Black Sesame#Poetic Spartan Ruggedly
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Make background wallpaper SOLID black like the launcher screen....??

If I swipe to the left on the launcher all subsequent screen bkgrnds are black. But swiping up from the launcher the bkgrnd isn't black it's a pitiful dark grey. Why is this?. I am using an all black .jpg that I made and it resides in the Gallery. I do not have "dark Mode" on, If I enable that, it makes the screen brownand ugly! Ecch!
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Charger wattage - can I go more than 25 watts on S22

I have had the hardest time getting an answer to this simple question. Just got the SR22 (not the plus or ultra) I keep seeing reference to the 25 watt charger. On page 10 of the manual it says a 25 watt charger is "recommended." I have an Anker PowerPort...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

6 of the best free movie apps for 2022

There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch movies and TV shows for free. If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
TV SHOWS
Android Central

Best Samsung soundbar 2022

Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, so it's no surprise the company also makes some of the best audio solutions. Whether you want surround sound or just better quality for TV shows, Samsung has a solution for you.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best microSD Cards for Moto G Power & Moto G7 Power 2022

You should take full advantage whenever your phone supports storage expansion because microSD cards have never been more affordable! And with the Moto G Power and G7 Power, it's the perfect time to expand that storage to really get the most out of these devices and make them last even longer.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Auto no longer works via USB

I've been using Android Auto via USB in my 2017 Buick Envision. Yesterday, the AA symbol didn't display and I got a full-screen red warning on my phone. I've updated my Pixel 3a XL, made sure the date and time in the car was correct, repaired my phone with Buick Intellilink...still get the red screen of death! I installed the Google Assistant driving mode icon/widget on my phone, but it appears not to control anything in my infotainment screen. Most importantly, neither Google maps or Waze display on the car screen. Is this what Android users are stuck with now, or am I missing something to make it work?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

June Update

Thanks! Just received it on my Unlocked Note 20 Ultra wifi only. Locked, t-mobile, Ultra Note 20.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

540
Followers
487
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy