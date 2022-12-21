Read full article on original website
The gigantic tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe
The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul is the only city in the world that can claim to span two continents. Here are the ways travelers can flit between Europe and Asia.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
More migrants dropped off outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation's top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday.
Zelensky rallies Ukrainians with defiant Christmas message after deadly Russian barrage in Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian strikes pounded the southern city of Kherson.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace
Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace on Monday, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters, the country's defense ministry said.
China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities.
Brexit has cracked Britain's economic foundations
Far from delivering on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of a "propserous, dynamic and contented" Britain, Brexit has hobbled the UK economy.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
Opinion: Is no career safe anymore?
"I have been hearing about the AI chatbot ChatGPT. Users of the tool claim to be able to write coherent essays and op-eds in seconds. So, I signed up to give it a try," writes Peter Bergen. What he found pointed to "a dystopian future," a sentiment he swears was not generated by AI.
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.
China will end Covid restrictions and quarantining for international travelers
China will drop quarantine requirements for all passengers arriving from outside of the country's borders starting on January 8, 2023, its top health authority announced Monday.
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry.
Six dead in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river
Six people died and two were injured after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into an overflowing river in northwestern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday.
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its 'wanted' list
Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its "wanted" list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
Rare evidence that dinosaurs feasted on mammals uncovered
Sometime during the Cretaceous Period 120 million years ago a dinosaur wolfed down its last meal — a small mammal the size of a mouse. And it's still there.
Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister
A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was appointed prime minister on Sunday for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
