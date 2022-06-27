Best cheap graphics card deals in June 2022: affordable GPUs for today's games

The best cheap graphics card deals can provide you with all the entry-level gaming power that you need to keep up with today's titles on a more modest budget. Options from AMD and Nvidia in our roundup begin from just $179.99 / £158.99 so there's plenty of choice for the casual gamers, and those wanting to squeeze every drop of VRAM out of their GPUs as well for less.

In the final days of June, we're seeing some of the best cheap graphics card deals on not only Nvidia's Ampere and Turing models, but also AMD's latest, too. Particular highlights include some of the lowest rates we've seen on the likes of both the Nvidia RTX 3050 and AMD Radeon RX 6600 as well. If your sole interest is to game in 1080p utilizing the latest in upscaling technology, then our handpicked selection is sure to suffice. While our offerings here might not match that of the best graphics cards on the market, you'll still be able to get by in the latest games if you're careful with your settings sliders.

What we can tell you is that these are some of the best cheap graphics card prices since the GPU shortage started to winded down. It's now entirely possible to have a budget gaming PC in 1080p and even 1440p without splashing out too excessively. However, if you want a graphics card with some more power to them then we recommend turning your attention to the likes of RTX 3060 stock and RTX 3070 stock . Alternatively, you can shop for some of the best cheap gaming PC deals and cheap gaming laptop deals for wallet-friendly rigs ready to go right out of the box.

Cheap graphics card deals

US:

XFX Speedster QICK 210 RX 6500 XT | $230 $179.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - For under $200, the XFX Speedster RX 6500 XT is capable of outputting 1080p60 in demanding titles through FX Super Resolution and the bump up to GDDR6 memory.

Gigabyte Eagle RX 6500 XT | $210 $189.99 at Newegg

Save $20 - We've had a lot of good things to say about budget Gigabyte Eagle GPUs in the past, and this RX 6500 XT is sure to be a stellar buy at well under $200. This model is fast enough for 1080p gaming in the latest titles on a budget.

MSI Ventus GTX 1650 XS OC | $220 $189.99 at Newegg

Save $30 with rebate card - This is a great price on a very capable model which continues to be one of the most popular video cards for a reason. At well under $200, this MSI Ventus graphics card is perfect for entry-level gaming.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6500 XT Gaming OC | $300 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - There's a considerable discount of 1/3rd off this Gigabyte Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU, taking this once high-end model down to much more affordable pricing. At just under $200, we feel confident recommending this budget RDNA 2 GPU.

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 | $350 $284.99 at Newegg

Save $65 with a rebate card - This is a spectacular price for the RX 6600 at considerably under $300. Keep in mind, though, that even without a rebate card discount, you're still getting this GPU at the $299.99 mark, which is well worth the asking price in our eyes.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 2060 | $390 $299.99 at Newegg

Save $90 with promo code: VGAEXCBN22 - Although previous generation, the RTX 2060 outperforms the RTX 3050 for a similar, if not cheaper, rate. There's also the chance to use a $15 rebate card in your discount if you're able, too, which would take this Turing GPU down to very aggressive territory.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming OC | $380 $329.99 at Newegg

Save $50 with promo code: VGAGBET245 - Factoring in the promo code discount here and this Gigabyte RTX 3050 model is actually cheaper than what we saw when the newest entry-level Ampere video card launched back in January.

XFX Speedster SWFT210 RX 6600 XT | $430 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is a great price on the super-capable RX 6600 XT which is famed for its high-end 1080p60 performance. While not quite the lowest historic price, this is one of the better rates we've seen all year.

MSI Ventus RTX 3060 | $430 $379.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - This is one of the cheaper RTX 3060 models that we've come across since the GPU launched giving you 1440p ray traced gameplay at 60 FPS, ideal for anyone wanting the best of both worlds on a budget.

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 XT | $410 $389.99 at Newegg

Save $20 with promo code: VGAEXCBN8 - This is a great price on the MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 XT taking the promo code into account. What's more, if you're eligible, you can knock a further $10 off with a rebate card, too.

Gigabyte Eagle RX 6650 XT | $399.99 at Newegg

While not a deal as it were, this is one of the better rates online for the recently released RX 6650 XT graphics card, which boasts noticeable performance advantages over the original 1080p-targeted GPU for a similar price.



UK:

PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT | £180 £158.99 at Overclockers UK

At just over the £150 mark, this is an excellent price on the RX 6500 XT which features enough grunt under the hood to deliver on Full HD gaming with few compromises. This is one of the cheaper listings we've seen since the video card launched, so if you're in the market for budget RDNA 2, you can't do too much better than this.

MSI GTX 1650 Ventus XS | £225 £179.99 at Ebuyer

At under £180, this is a great price for one of the most popular graphics cards of all time and ideal for anyone after 1080p gaming for less.

Palit GTX 1660 StormX | £450 £199.99 at Overclockers UK

Save £250 - This is one of the cheaper rates in the UK that we've come across on a GTX 1660, and this single fan design unit is ideal for smaller setups while still providing enough punch to offer 1080p60 gaming.

Zotac RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC | £320 £299.99 at Overclockers UK

View Deal

MSI RTX 3050 Ventus 2X | £350 £299.99 at Ebuyer

Save £50 - With a full £50 off the sticker price, now could be the best time to get your hands on this MSI RTX 3050 GPU for a very competitive price point.

Cheap graphics cards from AMD

(Image credit: Gigabyte / AMD)

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

Decent 1080p PC gaming from $199

Graphics processor: Navi 24 | GPU cores: 1024 | Memory type: GDDR6 | Memory: 4GB | Memory bus width: 64-bit

Affordable and available Performs at 1080p60 High clock speed Limited to 4GB VRAM 64-bit memory bus

If you're after a current-generation cheap graphics card aimed squarely at 1080p then the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT can manage to keep up with modern games despite its lower spec. The biggest advantage to this particular GPU is the fact that is that RX 6500 XT stock is available in both the US and UK for its respective starting MSRP of $199 / £179.

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is best combined with a Ryzen 3000 or Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, which would give you the overall best compatibility to take full advantage of the 2815 MHz total boost clock speed. On the technical side, there's 4GB GDDR6 memory with a 143.9 GB/s bandwidth. What this means in terms of real-world application is performance surpassing that of the GTX 1650 Super, while being more available and affordable.

Medium/high settings at 1080p will see 60 FPS in titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Forza Horizon 5, and Watchdogs Legion. Keep in mind, though, that this GPU is very much PCIe 4.0 bandwidth dependent to get the most out of its humble architecture. Be sure to check your system's compatibility before slotting it in.

(Image credit: MSI)

AMD Radeon RX 6600

One of the best cheap graphics cards from AMD

Graphics processor: Navi 23 | GPU cores: 1792 | Memory type: GDDR6 | Memory: 8GB | Memory bus width: 128-bit

Easier to find than RTX 3060 Strong 1080p and 1440p performance Affordable price-to-performance ratio Ray tracing isn't great

The AMD RX 6600 was launched as the company's direct competition to the RTX 3060 at a slightly more competitive rate. What gives the AMD RX 6600 the edge in this instance is the fact that it is more available than Nvidia's Ampere video card, with comparable performance across the board in both 1080p and 1440p.

It's still entirely possible to find the AMD RX 6600 for around the $350 - $450 mark if you know where to look, which is an affordable price given what the benchmarks show. Games such as Far Cry 6 running at Ultra in 1080p are no problem for the GPU, averaging around 100 FPS. Similar can be said for Resident Evil: Village which the AMD RX 6600 smashes at over 150 FPS at Ultra with FSR set to Ultra quality.

Cheap graphics cards from Nvidia

(Image credit: EVGA)

Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

One of the most popular cheap graphics cards for a reason

Graphics processor: TU116 | GPU cores: 1408 | Memory type: GDDR6 | Memory: 6GB | Memory bus width: 192-bit

GDDR6 memory Still keeps up with today's games More available than other GPUs Harder to find than other 1660 models

The GTX 1660 Super is still a very capable cheap graphics card in 2022 while also being far more available than other budget Nvidia GPUs. It's still one of the most popular graphics cards of all time, at least according to the 2022 Steam hardware survey , and the benchmarks go a long way to show why.

You can expect an average of 60 FPS in the likes of God of War, Hitman 3, Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Far Cry 6, and more titles running at High settings, which is certainly commendable. While you're missing out on ray tracing and DLSS support here, the native performance on display more than makes up for these omissions, especially if you're after sharper image quality overall.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Nvidia RTX 3050

Ray tracing and DLSS starting at $250

Graphics processor: GA106 | GPU cores: 2560 | Memory type: GDDR6 | Memory: 8GB | Memory bus width: 128-bit

8GB memory Decent 1080p and 1440p performance Ray tracing support Reliant on DLSS for 60 FPS Hard to find at MSRP right now

The RTX 3050 is the newest member of Nvidia's Ampere line and is focused on PC gamers wanting to push 1080p gaming. We gave this video card a solid write-up in our Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 Eagle OC review with some respectable numbers for high-end Full HD gaming.

One of the biggest advantages that the RTX 3050 has is its support for Nvidia's newest proprietary technology. We found that even more demanding titles such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Control, and Metro Exodus ran at a rock-solid 60 FPS with ray tracing and DLSS enabled in Full HD. 1440p is also decent in many games, though it's usually going to be a toss-up between having visual fidelity and performance, as a 60 FPS average normally means disabling ray tracing and going heavier on the DLSS upscaling options.

RTX 3050 stock is pretty limited, however, and while there are units available for MSRP at the moment, it is only a handful of retailers actually carrying the GPUs at the time of writing. If you can find the GPU for around the $250 - $300 mark brand new then we recommend it, but don't advise spending over the odds if more powerful alternatives are available.

Cheap graphics cards: Frequently asked questions

(Image credit: Nvidia)

What to avoid with cheap graphics cards

If you've found a low price on some cheap graphics card models that seem too good to be true, chances are that it is. We've found listings both in the US and UK from major retailers pedaling video cards that are simply not worth your time or money.

In 2022, you'll want to steer clear of any cheap graphics card utilizing GDDR5 memory as this type is far slower bandwidth-wise than what's currently possible with GDDR6 support. Modern games are relying more and more on faster SDRAM for all manner of processes, so you wouldn't want to drop frames unnecessarily, or bottleneck your system's performance in this way.

Avoid any cheap graphics card running less than 4GB memory, as this amount should be considered the absolute minimum. Generally, we recommend between 6GB and 8GB to push the texture quality up on the latest titles, as we're seeing games in 1080p at Ultra coming close to the VRAM cap already. A 4GB GDDR6 GPU is still more than capable with some graphics options scaled back, or utilizing A.I. upscaling technology such as DLSS or FSR, though.

How much should I spend on a cheap graphics card?

You can expect decent performance from a cheap graphics card starting at around $199, if the Radeon RX 6500 XT has taught us anything. Should you want to go cheaper than the $200 range, you're going to struggle to play games competently at 60 FPS in 1080p, so we recommend starting your search at this budget.

Can cheap graphics cards do 4K?

Cheap graphics cards are geared primarily around stable performance in lower resolutions such as 1080p. Really, it's only the higher-end GPUs from both Nvidia and AMD that are capable of decent performance in Ultra HD. That's not to say that 1440p isn't possible with a cheap graphics card, it certainly is, but 4K is out of this budget's reach.

How long do cheap graphics cards last?

Today's cheap graphics cards are going to be able to keep up with the latest games for at least this current GPU generation (around two years). Because of how quickly the PC gaming scene moves, it's difficult to predict how competent these cards will be by then, but, for now, they are ideal to bridge the gap.

Today's best graphics card deals

Our price comparison technology pulls through some of the best graphics card prices available online right now from on models regardless of spec or manufacturer.

We're hoping that more cheap graphics card deals will be upon us next month as part of the upcoming Prime Day PC deals .

Alternatively, You can find more cheap graphics cards for less with the best cheap gaming PC deals and best cheap gaming laptops deals . We're also rounding up the best gaming laptops for more options on portable power.

