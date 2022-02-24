ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CDW (CDW) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. The...

Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Above-Average Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

Scotts Miracle-Gro has plunged with other pot stocks, but it remains a safe buy for long-term investors. Intel didn't have a great year in 2021, but it has a strategy in place to generate double-digit revenue growth in the near future. Both stocks' payouts remain safe and management has been...
STOCKS
Dividend Strategists

7 Dividend Growth Stocks For February 2022

Welcome to another edition of my monthly 7 Dividend Growth Stocks series! Every month, I present seven dividend growth stocks from my Dividend Radar watch list for further analysis and possible investment. I use different screens every month to highlight specific elements of dividend growth [DG] investing. This month, income investors will find some high-yielding candidates worth consideration.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alliancebernstein Glb: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0655 per share. On Wednesday, Alliancebernstein Glb will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0655 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Peoples Bancorp of NC Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. On Wednesday, Peoples Bancorp of NC will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.18 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Store Capital is a real estate investment trust with a generous dividend yield. Berkshire Hathaway took a large $8.6 billion stake in Verizon at the end of 2020. Kraft Heinz is seen as one of the worst investments Buffett has made in recent years, and Berkshire has a strong interest in seeing the stock turn things around.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Starwood Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Starwood Property Trust beat estimated earnings by 107.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $857.00 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

