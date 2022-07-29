Every game delay announced so far in 2022

We've already seen a lot of video game delays announced this year, with some big upcoming releases getting pushed back for various reasons. The most recent delays have seen the likes of Fatshark's Warhammer 40,000 Darktide and Daedelic Entertainment's The Lord of the Rings: Gollum get release date changes, along with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While there are lots of reasons why a game gets delayed as developers strive to realize their visions and give games the necessary polish they need, many releases have also been affected by the impact of the global pandemic over the last few years. As we start to see more launch dates change, we'll be keeping track of all of the major video game delays in 2022 so far. Below, you'll find them all in one place with their original and amended release dates so you stay up to date.

Two Point Campus

(Image credit: Sega)

Original release: May 17, 2022

Delayed until: Aug 9, 2022

Two Point Campus – the indirect follow-up to Two Point Hospital from Two Point Studios – was originally set to open its doors on May 17, however classes will now commence on August 9, 2022. When they do, players can expect to become familiar with the student body, because, unlike the many faceless patients of Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus aims to develop the relationship between the player and the sprites they'll control. "You're going to see the students develop and in some cases fail," studio co-founder Mark Webley told GR+ earlier this year . "It's about trying to get you to care about them so that they don't fail and to try and see what the problem is. You'll be able to take time to nurture and hopefully pull them through the process."

Warhammer 40K Darktide

(Image credit: Fatshark)

Original release: September 13, 2022

Delayed until: November 30, 2022

The upcoming co-op FPS from the team behind the Vermintide series has been delayed by a matter of months, taking it from it's September launch to a November release. Warhammer 40K Darktide was initially slated to arrive in 2021 before it got a Spring 2022 window that then ultimately led to a more exact September date. A further delay was confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter from Fatshark CEO and co-founder Martin Wahlund, who explained the team needs "more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems. Each is critical to making sure we have the best possible experience for you, the players."

Fatshark are set to launch a series of technical tests and betas in advance of the game's launch, and is inviting players to participate by signing up over at the Darktide site .

Life is Strange: Remastered (Switch version)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Original release : February 1, 2022

Delayed until : TBC 2022

Life is Strange: Remastered is allowing us to once again experience Max and Chloe's adventures in the first game from Dontnod, and Life is Strange: Before the Storm from Deck Nine. Now launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, an announcement confirmed that the Switch release has been delayed. "We are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games have been a little setback," the statement from the Life is Strange team said, "and will need a bit more time until they are ready." While no official release date for the Switch launch has been announced, the news of the delay confirms we can expect to see the games arrive on Nintendo's console "later this year."

Dying Light 2 (Switch Version)

(Image credit: Techland)

Original Release : February 4, 2022

Delayed until : Early August 2022

Techland announced back in January that the release date for the Switch version of Dying Light 2 needed to be "moved" from its planned launch window. The announcement came by way of an official press release which stated that the Cloud version on the Switch version needs more time "in order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide." The post-apocalyptic action-adventure game arrived on other platforms on February 4. While no set release date has been announced just yet, the Cloud version currently has a tentative early August 2022 launch date.

Rumbleverse

(Image credit: Iron Galaxy)

Original Release : February 15, 2022

Delayed until : TBC 2022

The upcoming free-to-play "brawler royale" from developer Iron Galaxy and Epic Games has been pushed back from its initial launch date of February 15. Rumbleverse was first announced during the Game Awards 2021 , and it was set to go into early access on February 8. In an official post from Iron Galaxy , the development team released a statement explaining the decision, saying: "Having Grapital City filled with Rumblers taught us a lot. We're excited about the game we're making - and we're glad you are, too - but there's more we want to do to perfect the experience. More than a game, Rumbleverse will be a community that we want to support for a long time. We're going to take the time to make sure we can get that right." While no new release date has been revealed, the statement confirmed that players can sign up to take part in a network test of the game on PC on February 12 .

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedalic)

Original release: September 1, 2022

Delayed until: TBC 2022 / 2023

The upcoming adventure that will show us Middle-earth from the perspective of Gollum has now been pushed back by "a few months" from its original September 1 release date. In a statement from Daedalic Entertainment in official press release, the developer explained that launch date for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been pushed to "in order to deliver the best possible experience." No exact release date has been confirmed, with the statement only seeing it has been pushed back by a few months. While there's always the chance it could be pushed back further into 2023, as of right now we can still tentatively expect it to release sometime in 2022.

Forspoken

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Original release : October 11, 2022

Delayed until : January 24, 2023

Luminous Productions announced it is pushing back the release date for Forspoken a second time, with a new release date set for January 24, 2023. This news comes after it was delayed from its original launch date of May 25, 2022 to some months later on October 11, 2022. The studio confirmed the new release date in a statement on Twitter , saying that it has made the "strategic decision" to move the launch date after discussions with key partners. The statement went on to confirm that all game elements for Forspoken are complete, and development is now "in its final polishing phase."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

(Image credit: WB Games)

Original release: TBC 2022

Delayed until: Spring 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been pushed back from its original launch window. The upcoming action-shooter was initially slated to release sometime in 2022 but is now expected to arrive in Spring 2023. Prior to official confirmation, a report previously surfaced that pointed towards a delay . Rocksteady co-founder and creative director Sefton Hill announced the news on Twitter , saying: "We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Original release: TBC 2022

Delayed until: Spring 2023

In a video from Nintendo, Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma announced that the decision to extend the development time for Breath of the Wild 2 . As such, the release date for the highly anticipated Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel has now been pushed back to Spring 2023. First revealed back in 2019 with a short teaser trailer revealing it was in the works, Links return was originally set to release sometime later this year. "In order to make this game's experience something special," Aonuma said, "the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Original release: November 11, 2022

Delayed until: First half of 2023

Bethesda announced in a statement on Twitter that Starfield has been officially been delayed from its original November release in order to deliver the "best, most version". While no exact amended date was given, the studio confirmed we can expect to see the upcoming space-faring RPG launch sometime in the first half of 2023. While we've seen some video interviews from the team behind the project about certain aspects of the game, we've yet to see much of what will be the first new IP from Bethesda Game Studios in 25 years.

Redfall

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Original release: Summer 2022

Delayed until: First half of 2023

Alongside Starfield, Bethesda also confirmed that Redfall from Arkane Austin will be release sometime in the first half of 2023. Originally slated to launch as an Xbox exclusive in summer 2022, the publisher stated that the teams behind both Redfall and Starfield have "incredible ambitions for their games", and that "we want to ensure that you recieve the best, most polished versions of them." Redfall comes from the same team behind Dishonored and Prey, and is set to deliver an open-world co-op FPS where you play as a team of vampire slayers who go up against powerful bloodsuckers with supernatural abilities.

Star Wars: Hunters

(Image credit: Zynga)

Original release: TBC 2022

Delayed until: TBC 2023

The upcoming battle area game Star Wars: Hunters has officially been delayed until sometime in 2023. Originally set to arrive sometime in 2021 before being pushed to 2022 and then ultimately 2023 on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android with no set release date confirmed as of yet, developer Zynga confirmed the pushed launch in a statement on Twitter . "Our ambition is to create a competitive battle arena game that will entertain for years to come," the post reads. "To ensure we meet the high expectations of we are setting for fans globally and ourselves as developers, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars: Hunters."

"We understand game delays are frustrating, however our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the arena."

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Original release : April 28, 2022

Delayed until : TBC 2023

Near the start of January, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl was pushed back from its initial April release date in order to fulfill the team's "vision and achieve the desired state for the game." Then, following the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in June, an infographic for upcoming releases posted on Xbox's official social media channels appeared to confirm that it has now been pushed back to a 2023 launch window . This comes after news came earlier this year that development was on hold due to the Russian conflict in Ukraine . During the Xbox Games showcase Extended, an update on Stalker 2 was shared of a development diary during the war from the team .

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Original release : TBC 2022

Delayed until : TBC 2023-2024

In Ubisoft's earnings report, the studio revealed that the upcoming open-world Avatar adventure will now be releasing sometime between 2023 - 2024 . Originally slated for launch sometime in 2022 before an earlier financial report indicated it may would coming by March 2023 at the earliest , this latest statement confirms we'll have to wait a bit longer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to arrive. Developed by The Division studio Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, we still haven't seen all that much of the adventure so far since its initial announcement. It'll be interesting to see just how it shapes up.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Original release: April 8, 2022

Delayed until: TBC

Nintendo announced it's delaying the release of Advance 1 + 2: Reboot Camp. The decision to push back the release from its original April 8 date was confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter . "In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp" the statement reads. No new launch date has been confirmed for the game as of yet, but Nintendo said to stay tuned for updates on the new release in the future.

