COLA increase 2022 update – Exact dates you’ll see Social Security payments deposit in bank account

NEW SSI checks are on their way to Americans in February, with a COLA that will provide extra funds to Social Security recipients.

The checks being issued this month are being sent out by the SSA in three waves according to the recipient's birth date, on February 9, 16, or 23.

The maximum Social Security benefit increased to $4,194 after higher payments have been issued in February's first batch of checks.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) climbed to 5.9 percent beginning this year, impacting 64million claimants.

Last month, an extra $200 payment was made available for SSI claimants that received at least $3,389 per month in 2021.

The maximum benefit for someone who retired at age 70 in 2021 was $3,895, but if you retire at age 70 in 2022, your maximum benefit could be $4,194.

Executive order on benefits

Americans could get their hands on Social Security, food stamps, and other government benefits faster under a new executive order.

Signed by President Joe Biden late last year, the order will require the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to call back Americans rather than placing them on hold.

Social Security benefit seekers will also get a new online tool that aims to cut waiting times.

Repaying overpayments

When it comes to repaying overpayments, the SSA will withhold the full amount of your benefit each month, unless you ask for a lesser withholding amount.

That request has to be approved by the SSA.

This full withholding would start 30 days after you’ve been notified of an overpayment.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the SSA will generally withhold 10 percent of the maximum federal benefit rate each month.

If this isn’t something you can afford, you can request that the SSA takes less. Or, you can ask to pay back the overpayment at a rate greater than 10 percent.

Can you be overpaid?

There is a chance your Social Security benefits payment could be more than what you’re actually due.

This only happened 0.2 percent of the time in the 2019 fiscal year, AARP reported.

In this case, the Social Security Administration will typically notify you of the overpayment and you’ll have to repay it.

Your benefits can be withheld until the debt is settled.

Underpayments, continued

In the 2019 fiscal year, the rate of underpayment was a mere 0.05 percent, according to AARP.

The best course of action if you are underpaid is to alert the SSA as soon as possible by calling 800-772-1213.

The sooner you do so, the sooner the issue can be resolved.

What happens when you’re underpaid?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) defines an underpayment as:

an accrued benefit amount was not paid,

a check(s) representing correct payment to a deceased beneficiary was not negotiated, or

an issued payment was returned or not received

This also includes monthly benefits and partial payments of monthly benefits that have not been paid.

What are delayed retirement credits?

If you wait until age 70 to start your benefits, the Social Security Administration will increase your benefit because you earned delayed retirement credits.

The retirement benefits are then paid out until you die.

The age you begin receiving your retirement benefit affects how much your monthly benefits will be.

Taking action on late benefits

If you believe your Social Security check was stolen, you need to contact the SSA office immediately.

If your delay is due to a change in personal information, such as a banking account or address update, call your local SSA office or 1-800-772-1213 (Monday through Friday, 7am – 7pm).

For any other delays, the SSA suggests you wait three business days for your check to arrive.

After that date, you should call the SSA.

Why is my payment delayed?

Your payment could be delayed for several reasons.

The most common is that the SSA office, in charge of issuing the payments, is experiencing a slow down in their process.

The only thing to do is patiently wait until your check arrives.

Another reason your check may be late could be linked to the fact that you recently changed your home address and forgot to notify the SSA office.

Plus, if you changed bank accounts recently you must notify the SSA because this could also delay your payment.

What are disability benefits?

The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program pays benefits to you and your family if you worked long enough and recently enough.

You must have paid Social Security taxes on your earnings before becoming disabled.

You must also meet certain requirements defined by the SSA, including a disability that has lasted or is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

The benefit is for life unless the SSA feels you no longer qualify.

Report Social Security scams

If you suspect an email you got from the Social Security Administration may be fraudulent, you’re urged to avoid responding or clicking on any links in the message.

The SSA said you should report the email by forwarding it to the US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) at phishing-report@us-cert.gov.

Preventing Social Security scams

The Social Security Administration said Americans can avoid fraudulent calls and internet “phishing” schemes by not revealing personal information, clicking malicious links, or opening suspicious attachments.

The agency said most emails from Social Security will come from a “.gov” email address.

If an email address does not end in “.gov”, use caution before opening attachments or clicking on pictures or links.

You can learn more about how to protect your personal information and online account on the administration’s security webpage.

COLA could affect SNAP benefits, part two

The COLA increase can have an effect on people who are part of the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).

The program helps low-income people.

Households need to meet certain income requirements to receive assistance.

Americans on Social Security, who also receive SNAP benefits, may be at risk of losing the SNAP benefit if their income level exceeds the requirement.

COLA could affect SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are in line to get a larger payment in 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) increased its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9 percent.

The increased Social Security payment will be reflected in the January 2022 check.

The extra money will be welcomed by Social Security beneficiaries as the latest report from the Commerce Department found consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in a year through November 2021.

Getting a replacement Social Security card

If you lose your card, you may not need a replacement one as simply knowing the social security number is enough in many cases.

However, if you’d like a replacement card, you can order it online via your social security account in most states.

The exceptions are Alaska, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

You can generally apply for a replacement card online in other states if the below applies:

Are a US citizen age 18 or older with a US mailing address

Are not requesting a name change or any other change to your card

Have a driver’s license or state-issued identification card from one of the many participating states or the District of Columbia

If you need help, you can contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) by calling 1-800-772-1213 or by visiting your local social security office.

How to get a Social Security card

To get a Social Security card, you need to apply for a Social Security number.

Depending on where you’re born, and whether you’re a US citizen, you’ll need to present a range of original documents.

For a US-born adult citizen, you’ll have to show proof of US citizenship and your age by providing a US birth certificate or a US passport, for example.

To prove your identity, you could also provide a driver’s license.

If you don’t have one, you could present an employee identification card, school identification card, or health insurance card instead.

You must provide at least two separate documents, as one can only be used for two purposes – such as citizenship and age.

What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

There are also Supplemental Security Income benefits (SSI) available to Americans who cannot earn sufficient wages.

Disabled adults, kids with disabilities, and seniors 65 or over are eligible to apply for the benefit.

Their sources of income determine the amount that is handed out when benefits are distributed.

How do Social Security claimants pay taxes?

If it turns out that you do owe taxes on your benefits, you can opt to make quarterly estimated payments to the IRS, or you can choose to have federal taxes withheld when you initially apply for benefits.

You can choose 7 percent, 10 percent, 12 percent, or 22 percent of your monthly benefit withheld for taxes.

We explain five changes hitting Social Security in 2022.

Social Security won’t replace income after retirement

When you plan for retirement, it’s important to remember that Social Security is only meant to cover about 40 percent of pre-retirement income.

The maximum benefit is $3,345 a month for someone who files for Social Security in 2022 at full retirement age (FRA).

FRA is the age at which you qualify for 100 percent of the benefit calculated from your earnings history.

This is $40,140 annually. However, the average rent in the United States is about $1,100 to $1,200.

This leaves a retiree with $25,740 annually, which is just above the poverty line.

Using the SSA’s automated service

The SSA offers automated telephone service to help with the following:

Requesting a benefit verification letter or replacement tax summary

Requesting a replacement Medicare Card or applying for help with Medicare prescription drug costs

Getting claim status

Finding addresses for local Social Security offices

Requesting a form to apply for Social Security cards or make changes

Hearing information about SSI, COLA, taxes, payment delivery dates, direct deposit, fraud, and other Social Security services

Updating addresses or phone numbers for Social Security benefits

If you’re deaf or hard of hearing and use TTY equipment, you can call the TTY number at 1-800-325-0778.

Contacting SSA via phone or online

Many Social Security offices have been open only for in-person appointments for critical situations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Social Security Administration said the best way to reach a representative for help is online at SSA.gov, or by calling 1-800-772-1213 between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

Wait times are typically shorter Wednesday through Friday or later in the day, according to the administration.

Automated telephone services are also available 24 hours a day.

Claiming full benefits

Your full Social Security benefit depends on the age you retire.

If you retire at 67, which is the full retirement age, in January 2022, your maximum benefit would be $3,345.

If you retire at age 62 in 2022, your maximum benefit would be $2,364, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you retire at age 70 in 2022, your maximum benefit would be $4,194.

The SSA also confirmed that the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax would increase this month.

This will increase from $142,800 to $147,000, following an increase in average wages.

How much more will recipients receive?

The average retirement benefits recipient can expect an increase of approximately $92 per month.

In 2021, the average monthly payment for retired workers was $1,565.

That’s expected to rise to $1,657 with the 5.9percent increase.

The exact amount of Social Security varies based on your employment history and age at which you first claim the support.

Here is the Social Security payment schedule for 2022.

When COLA takes effect

Millions of retired Americans will be receiving more money this year.

The monthly Social Security payments will be going up because of the cost-of-living adjustment (Cola) which takes effect this month

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022.

That’s the biggest Cola increase since 1982.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will mail Cola notices throughout December to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries.

SSI recipients will also receive letters explaining the increase.

You can find out your benefit information sooner by going to the SSA’s message center where you will need to create an account if you don’t already have one.