9 Unexpected Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Significant Other Will Absolutely Love (And 1 You Should Likely Avoid)

By Nina Bradley
 5 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, finding the best Valentine’s Day gift for the special person in your life should be at the top of your to-do list. While flowers, cards, and candy are nice, getting your significant other something unexpected is far more exciting and will go a long way.

If you’ve found yourself searching around for the best gifts for her or the best gifts for him with no luck and are trying to save a few bucks, we’ve come up with a list of Valentine’s Day gifts that are either on sale or under $50 — along with the one present you should likely avoid.

Whether your loved one’s an avid audiophile , enjoys houseplants or loves to be pampered, chances are there’s something on this list that they’re sure to enjoy. There’s even a bonus gift for those who love having a late-night snack to munch on as they catch up on their favorite shows.

All of these items are available and ready to ship immediately, so they’ll make it to your door in time for Valentine’s Day.

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

$69.40 $89.99
Give the gift of music to your favorite Valentine. This portable vintage-inspired record player is easy to use and transport from room to room as needed. Purchase it along with a heartwarming vinyl record from your first date, anniversary, or other special occasions to mark the romantic holiday this year.

KElofoN Travel Jewelry Case

$7.99 $12.99
This travel jewelry box was one of the top sellers during the holiday season and fellas; we promise you it’s a gem. Both chic and practical, it gives your sweetheart a place to store her jewelry while at home or traveling safely.

This gift idea for her costs just $12.99 and sometimes even cheaper if you catch it on sale, which makes it an extremely affordable gift for the lover’s holiday.

Costa Farms Succulents

$28.78 $32.99
Did you know you can order live plants through Amazon and get them straight to your door? If you didn’t, Valentine’s day could be the perfect time to try it out and get your first order in. This 6-inch succulent makes for a great token of love. It’s long-lasting, low-maintenance, and comes in a premium, 6-inch ceramic planter that’s ready to be put on display.

ARTAGIA Talk, Flirt, Dare. Fun and Romantic Game for Couples

$24.50 $32.95
Are you looking to create a bit of flirty fun between you and your partner this Valentine’s Day? Well, this may be the perfect game for you. Choose from the deck of Talk, Flirt, or Dare cards and answer questions or complete a romantic dare. This game is as fun for romantic partners as it is fun for couples as a conversation starter at parties.

Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro

$34.99
Upgrade bae’s Fire TV Stick and instantly make it easier to Netflix and chill this Valentine’s day. Use it to tune into live TV or whichever Valentine’s Day movies you fancy via subscriptions to YouTube TV, Netflix, Hulu TV, and of course, Prime Video.

The new pro version of Amazon’s popular Alexa Voice Remote now comes with a nifty spec that helps you find it if t happens to get misplaced. Simply say, ” Alexa, find my remote,” and it will ring to alert you of its location. This upgraded streaming stick also features backlights, so it’s easier to navigate in the ark.

TOLOCO Massage Gun

$69.99 $259.99
This soothing massage gun is the gift that keeps on giving. Give it to your partner or take turns using it on each other as a way to relieve tension, reduce muscle fatigue and pain, and promote blood circulation. It features 20-speed levels with ten replaceable massage heads. The lightweight design is easy to handle, and it comes with a carrying case for convenient storage.

Ferrero Rocher Assorted Candy

$20.96
Candy is a gift that always goes over well because who doesn’t love receiving chocolate on Valentine’s Day? Ferrero Rocher is always a good choice when you’re looking for decadent chocolate gift boxes — no matter the occasion. This collection contains 48 delicious assorted Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies in three delicious flavors. Wrap this confection up and give it as a gift anyone will love.

RENPHO Foot Massager Machine

$129.99 $159.99
Use this foot massager to relax your entire body. It offers a relaxing heated Shiatsu foot massage and features a rotation ball and rolling stick to provide a near professional-like foot massage. There are three kneading and three squeeze intensities that are easy to adjust to your liking. The inner cloth is easy to remove and wash to keep it hygienic for continual use.

Valentine's Day Snack Box Variety Pack

$22.89
This snack box variety care package makes for an excellent Valentine’s gift for anyone in your life. It’s filled with 30 delicious snacks from Goldfish, Cheez-It, Skittles, Nature Valley, Planters, Welch’s, and Oreos. It comes in a Valentine-themed box, and it can be shipped to your loved one’s house in just two days.

JASINCESS Fuzzy Handcuffs

$13.90
Although it may be a fun novelty meant to spice up the evening, furry handcuffs are not a great gift. I mean, seriously, no one wants to tear into their packaging and receive these in 2023 —unless you’re giving them as a gag gift. For starters, they’re just plain tacky and feel a bit self-serving. If you’re dead set on gifting a pair of handcuffs this Valentine’s day, you’re definitely going to want to have a serious gift to back it up.

