Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Stream: Watch Snoop, Kendrick, Eminem Performance Online

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
Aside from the big game itself, the 2022 Super Bowl will have millions of viewers tuning in to see Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and others perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

While tickets are still available to watch the Super Bowl in person , most of us will be streaming the action from home, and there are easy ways to not only watch the Rams vs. Bengals online but to watch the Halftime Show online as well.

When Is the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

This year’s Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT tonight, Sunday, Feb. 13.

As the name suggests, the Super Bowl Halftime Show takes place halfway through the football game, right after the second quarter and before the third quarter. If you consider that each quarter is 15-minutes in length,  you would think the Super Bowl Halftime Show starts at 7pm.

However, that’s not factoring in time outs, commercials and other stoppages in play. Most football quarters actually take about 30-40 minutes to play, which means the Super Bowl Halftime Show likely won’t start until 7:30-8pm ET at the earliest.

Who Is Performing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

As previously reported , the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will feature performances from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. The show is being produced by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and each of the artists is expected to perform a medley of their biggest hits.

Previous Halftime Shows have revealed surprise guest performers, though organizers have been mum as to whether any surprise performers will hit the stage at Super Bowl LVI.

How Long Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022?

A regular NFL halftime lasts between 12 and 15 minutes, giving players a chance to rest and regroup (and commentators a chance to go over the first half of play with viewers on TV).

However, a regular halftime doesn’t feature any performances. Halftime at the Super Bowl features not only the color commentary but also a special live performance, and so it runs longer than a regular halftime. Halftime at the Super Bowl can range anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, with the actual Super Bowl Halftime Show running for about 12-15 minutes in length.

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show length is expected to clock in at 12 minutes . For reference, The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2021 clocked in at just over 14 minutes in length.

How to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Online

NBC is the official TV provider of the 2022 Super Bowl, so you can head to NBC on your local cable provider to watch the Halftime Show on TV.

Don’t have cable or prefer to stream the Halftime Show online? Peacock is the official streaming home of the Super Bowl so you’ll need a Peacock subscription to watch the game and watch the Halftime Show online.

1. Stream Super Bowl Halftime Show on Peacock

A Peacock Premium subscription is just $4.99 and gets you a live stream of the Super Bowl and access to live stream the Halftime Show online. Download the Peacock app to stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show from your laptop, phone, tablet or TV.

Sign-up for Peacock at the $4.99 price in time for kickoff and use your subscription to watch the Halftime Show live. You can cancel your subscription at any time.


Buy:
Peacock Premium
at
$4.99

2. Stream Super Bowl Halftime Show on Hulu + Live TV

Want more streaming options? The latest Hulu + Live TV plan includes 75+ channels of live TV, including NBC. Get Hulu + Live TV here for $69.99 and log-in to stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show live online. Your subscription also gets you access to all of Hulu’s on-demand programming, like the new Pam & Tommy drama, Only Murders in the Building , Nine Perfect Strangers and more.


Buy:
Hulu + Live TV
at
$69.99

How to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Online Free

There isn’t a way to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show free on Peacock or Hulu. Instead, try a live streaming service like fuboTV, which carries NBC and offers a 7-day free trial for new users.

Get the fuboTV free trial here and use it to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online free without cable. Use the fuboTV deal to stream the Halftime Show free, then choose to continue on at the $64.99 a month price or cancel your subscription without being charged.


Buy:
7-Day Free Trial
at
fuboTV

Is the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Streaming Online?

Sign up for one of the live TV services above to stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show online. If you want even more access, Pepsi is teaming up with Verizon for the”Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband,” an immersive, live mobile experience that will complement the broadcast airing on NBC.

Download the Pepsi Halftime app and sign in as the Halftime Show begins. You’ll be able to stream the performances on your phone and get backstage (and side-stage) access thanks to strategically-placed 360-degree cameras throughout the stadium, field, and stage. Choose to watch the main feed and stream the Halftime Show performers live, or “curate” your own viewing experience by live streaming a second feed or camera angle that’s not accessible on television.

Find out more by downloading the Pepsi Halftime app here .


Buy:
Pepsi Halftime App
at
Free

