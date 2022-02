WEST MONRE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe De Riviere Mardi Gras Parade is set to roll at 5:00pm on Saturday February 12, 2022. The parade begins at West Monroe High School located at 201 Riggs Street, West Monroe La. As the parade travels through West Monroe, it will come across the Louisville Bridge into Monroe and proceed to North 5th Street and head south toward downtown. Once the parade reaches Pine Street it will head west to Walnut street and then travel south to its final destination at the Downtown River Market.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO