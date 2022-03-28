How to Watch All the 2022 Oscar Winners Online

Click here to read the full article.

This year’s Oscars have come and gone. Though Will Smith may have stolen the spotlight , some worthy films were honored with the industry’s most coveted award.

As far as this year’s “Big Five” awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay), Coda came out on top with Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Otherwise, Jane Campion took Best Director for Power of the Dog , Will Smith received Best Actor for King Richard, and Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. We’re also queuing up Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s song “No Time to Die” (from James Bond), which took home Best Song.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the 2022 Oscar winners — or you need a re-watch — read on. Here’s how to watch the Oscar winners, as well as the other nominees.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Winners and Nominees Online

Wondering how to watch the 2022 Oscar winners and nominees online? You’re in luck. Due to ongoing Covid measures and plenty of nods for films produced by streaming services, you can now watch all of the 2022 Oscar-winning films online.

Most are available to stream on services like Hulu , Disney+ , and Netflix, and others are available to rent on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Vudu .

Read on to find out where to stream 2022 Oscar winners, including where to watch Best Picture winner Coda and Animated Feature Encanto .

Watch all of the Oscar-winning films through a streaming device (like the 4K-ready Roku Express 4K+ ), which lets you cast the films from a streaming app onto your TV.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Best Picture Nominees Online

WINNER: Coda — Stream it exclusively on Apple TV+ .

Belfast — Rent it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Don’t Look Up — Stream it exclusively on Netflix .

Drive My Car — Stream it for free on HBO Max , or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Dune — Stream it for free on HBO Max , or rent it to stream on Prime Video , Vudu , Google Play, or Apple TV for $5.99.

King Richard — Rent to stream on Prime Video , Vudu , or Google Play for $5.99.

Licorice Pizza — Rent to stream on Prime Video , Vudu or Google Play for $5.99.

Nightmare Alley — Stream it for free on HBO Max or Hulu .

The Power of the Dog — Stream it for free on Netflix .

West Side Story — Stream it for free on Disney+ or HBO Max , or rent it to stream Prime Video or Vudu for $3.99.

How to Watch Best Actress and Best Actor Nominees Online

WINNER : King Richard — Rent to stream on Prime Video , Vudu , or Google Play for $5.99.

Being the Ricardos (Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman) — Stream it for free on Prime Video with a Prime membership.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) — Stream it for free on HBO Max , or rent it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $3.99.

The Lost Daughter (Olivia Colman) — Stream it for free on Netflix .

Madres Paralelas (Penélope Cruz) — Buy it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

Spencer (Kristen Stewart) — Stream it for free on Hulu , or rent it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Denzel Washington) — Stream it for free on Apple TV+ .

Tick, Tick… BOOM! (Andrew Garfield) — Stream it for free on Netflix .

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Animated Film Nominees Online

WINNER : Encanto — Stream it for free on Disney+ , or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Flee — Stream it for free on Hulu , or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Luca — Stream it for free on Disney+ , or buy it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines — Stream it for free on Netflix or rent it to stream on Prime Video or Vudu for $2.99.

Raya and the Last Dragon — Stream it for free on Disney+ , or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $3.99.

How to Watch 2022 Oscar Documentary Film Nominees Online

WINNER: Summer of Soul — Stream it for free on Hulu or Disney+ , or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Ascension — Stream it for free on Paramount+ .

Attica — Stream it for free with an Amazon Prime membership , or buy it on Prime Video or Vudu for $9.99.

Flee — Stream it for free on Hulu , or rent it on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Writing With Fire — Rent it to stream on Prime Video for $3.99.

How to Stream to 2022 Oscar Best Original Song Nominees

WINNER : “ No Time to Die ” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell ( No Time to Die )

“ Be Alive ” – Beyoncé and Darius Scott ( King Richard )

“ Dos Oruguitas ” – Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Encanto )

“ Down to Joy ” – Van Morrison ( Belfast )

“ Somehow You Do ” – Diane Warren ( Four Good Days )

