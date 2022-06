..Welcome to the club! We aren't connoisseurs of class or culture, but we love a good night or two where we pretend to be. That's why we were stoked when UrbanStay hit us up to have our team meeting & holiday shindig at one of their super cool Eastside units. It's Airbnb on steroids, and we're here for it. Read about our experience below and use our code DO512 for 10% off bookings - which means a party for yourself, your team, your friends, your honey, or whoever! Just don't forget the $2 champagne, of course.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO