Electronics

Top 10 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $140 Cordless Steam Mop, $450 Off Alienware Gaming Laptop

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The week is still young and, in many places, freezing cold. But Amazon’s deals are already heating up — so much so that we had a hard time keeping our daily hits list down to just 10. But our hard work means great and easy shopping for you!

Yesterday, we found tons of great discounts for SPY readers. We hope you jumped on some of those deals before they went away, but really good ones like this Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker for 23% off and Dr Infrared Portable Space Heater for 18% off are still going on today.

For the best Tuesday Amazon deals, we’ve got some good savings on a 2-pack of electric training dog collars , now 41% off their normal price. Blink smart home doorbells and security cameras are up to 39% off . And you can pimp your ride on the cheap with this Govee LED Interior Lights set for 15% off, with a coupon for an extra 20% on the site.

But, of all the amazing deals we’ve found, this is the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing…

Shatterproof LED Outdoor String Lights (2-Pack), 96 ft total

AMAZON’S CHOICE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0Col_0e8STJSY00


Buy: Shatterproof LED Outdoor String Lights $50.99 (orig. $89.99) 43% OFF

So even though the weekend’s best deals are over, there are still plenty of great savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Tuesday Amazon deals for March 1, 2022.

Alienware x17 R1, 17.3 inch FHD 360Hz Non-Touch Gaming Laptop

SAVE $450

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkCuA_0e8STJSY00


Buy: Alienware Gaming Laptop $1,929.98

BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop

20% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ho6oL_0e8STJSY00


Buy: BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop $139.99 (orig. $175.09) 20% OFF

Up to 32% Off Invicta Watches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gd0ID_0e8STJSY00


Buy: Up to 32% Off Invicta Watches

MYair High Efficiency Air Purifiers (2 Pack)

$40 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvcMi_0e8STJSY00


Buy: MyAir High Efficiency Air Purifiers $135.09 (orig. $175.09) 23% OFF

VIVOSUN Heavy Duty Folding Collapsible Wagon

SAVE 38% NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrGSw_0e8STJSY00


Buy: VIVOSUN Heavy Duty Folding Collapsible Wagon $99.99 (orig. $159.99) 38% OFF

3×5 Ft Outdoor Embroidered American Flag

SAVE 35%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uzt39_0e8STJSY00


Buy: 3×5 Ft Outdoor Embroidered American Flag $13.08 (orig. $19.99) 35% OFF

Douni Sleep Sound Machine

SAVE 31%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FKAd_0e8STJSY00


Buy: Douni Sleep Sound Machine $28.85 (orig. $42.08) 31% OFF

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box

58% OFF NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeXH9_0e8STJSY00


Buy: Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box $16.99 (orig. $39.99) 58% OFF

RENPHO Bluetooth Smart Body Measuring Tape

NOW 25% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbB36_0e8STJSY00


Buy: RENPHO Smart Body Measuring Tape $25.49 (orig. $33.99) 25% OFF

